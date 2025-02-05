Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 55, Chelsea 54 Adrian Madison 60, Parma Western 46 Akron-Fairgrove 48, Landmark Academy 39 Alanson 48,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 55, Chelsea 54

Adrian Madison 60, Parma Western 46

Akron-Fairgrove 48, Landmark Academy 39

Alanson 48, Mackinaw City 42

Allen Park 59, Gibraltar Carlson 49

Allen Park Cabrini 61, Detroit Universal 33

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Plymouth Christian 55

Allendale 67, Greenville 60

Alma 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 31

Alpena 89, Tawas 54

Ann Arbor Central Academy 71, Oakland International 27

Ann Arbor Huron 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 55

Ann Arbor Skyline 45, Dexter 36

Bath 45, Lansing Christian 43

Battle Creek Lakeview 50, Mattawan 30

Battle Creek Pennfield 60, Olivet 43

Battle Creek St Philip 71, Climax-Scotts 67

Bay City Western 51, Bay City Central 39

Bedford 54, Monroe 35

Belding 62, Grandville Calvin 61

Belleville 59, Franklin 44

Benzie Central 51, Frankfort 45

Bethany Christian 63, Austin Catholic 55

Beverly Hills Groves 76, Auburn Hills Avondale 62

Birmingham Brother Rice 80, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 52

Blanchard Montabella 45, Coleman 40

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 52

Boyne City 54, Kingsley 34

Breckenridge 69, Carson City-Crystal 45

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Hope 39

Brooklyn Columbia Central 63, Jonesville 56

Burton Bendle 72, Genesee 40

Burton St. Thomas More 91, Burton CenterPoint Christian 55

Byron Center 61, Hudsonville 59

Byron Center South Christian 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31

Cadillac 59, DeWitt 49

Caledonia 60, Grand Rapids West Catholic 44

Canton 60, Plymouth 49

Canton Prep 68, Dearborn Heights Star 43

Cassopolis 76, Bloomingdale 58

Centreville 65, Decatur 26

Charlevoix 67, Kalkaska 20

Chesaning 72, Mt Morris 44

Clare 40, Sanford-Meridian 32

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 67, Warren De La Salle 63

Coldwater 46, Jackson Northwest 32

Coloma 73, Constantine 21

Coopersville 60, Sparta 37

Corunna 56, Clio 48

Croswell-Lexington 63, Richmond 57

Davison 69, Midland 27

Dearborn 77, Westland John Glenn 33

Dearborn Advanced Tech 60, Taylor Prep 42

Dearborn Divine Child 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 54

Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42

Delton Kellogg 68, Calhoun Christian 35

Detroit Catholic Central 61, Okemos 59

Detroit Central 92, Detroit Davis 50

Detroit Country Day 66, Ann Arbor Greenhills 24

Detroit Denby 73, Detroit Northwestern 36

Detroit King 83, Detroit CMA 34

Detroit Leadership 74, Southfield Bradford Academy 56

Detroit Pershing 87, Detroit Osborn 50

Detroit Renaissance 96, Detroit Cody 19

Dollar Bay 87, Chassell 46

Dryden 56, Burton Genesee Christian 40

Dundee 75, Britton-Deerfield 71

Durand 58, Montrose Hill-McCloy 32

East Grand Rapids 66, Lowell 46

Eau Claire 62, Benton Harbor Countryside 24

Eben Junction Superior Central 33, Rapid River 28

Edison 66, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 16

Elk Rapids 59, Cheboygan 45

Erie-Mason 66, Morenci 58

Evart 73, Manton 37

Ewen – Trout Creek 75, Watersmeet Gogebic 35

Faith Baptist 48, Faith Christian 43

Farmington 76, Troy 73

Ferndale 74, West Bloomfield 55

Flat Rock 57, New Boston Huron 44

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Lapeer 45

Flint International 83, Beecher 32

Flint Kearsley 77, Fenton 71

Flushing 61, Holly 51

Frankenmuth 48, Pontiac Notre Dame 47

Fruitport 63, Hopkins 26

Fuchs Mizrachi, Ohio 44, Detroit Westside Christian 43

Fulton-Middleton 57, Ashley 40

Galesburg-Augusta 53, Zion Christian 26

Gaylord 63, Traverse City St Francis 48

Gladwin 77, Beaverton 56

Gobles 48, Fennville 44

Goodrich 81, Ortonville Brandon 37

Grand Blanc 71, Flint Powers 69

Grand Haven 64, Muskegon Mona Shores 55

Grand Ledge 57, Haslett 52

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 51, Forest Hills Eastern 42

Grand Rapids Covenant 45, Spring Lake 32

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54, Cedar Springs 46

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 43, Kelloggsville 25

Grand Rapids Northview 73, Wyoming 59

Grandville 63, Jenison 37

Grant 80, Montague 35

Grass Lake 42, Manchester 15

Grosse Ile 62, Newport Jefferson 55

Hale 52, AuGres-Sims 42

Hamilton 70, Zeeland East 50

Hannahville Indian 96, Munising Baptist 50

Harbor Springs 79, Grayling 58

Hartford 61, Marcellus 41, OT

Hazel Park 82, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 44

Heston 58, Saginaw Arts and Science 39

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Marshall Academy 36

Holland Christian 49, Holland 45

Holland West Ottawa 64, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51

Homer 59, Vandercook Lake Jackson 52

Hope Of Detroit 81, Westland Universal 25

Houghton Lake 42, Lake City 41

Howell 51, Salem 39

Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Zeeland West 25

Imlay City 54, Armada 44

Immanuel Baptist 45, Bridgeport Baptist 11

Ironwood 67, Ontonagon 49

Ithaca 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 31

Jackson 60, Pinckney 43

Kalamazoo Central 61, Portage Northern 52

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 65, St Joseph 39

Kalamazoo Phoenix 79, Holland Calvary 41

Kentwood Lighthouse Academy 65, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 58

Kingsford 60, West Iron County 15

Lake Fenton 68, Owosso 59

Lakeland (MI) 67, Waterford Mott 58, 3OT

Lansing Catholic 60, Eaton Rapids 41

Lansing Sexton 58, Lansing Everett 53

Lawton 42, Allegan 41

Lenawee Christian 68, Summerfield 55

Lincoln Park 61, Brownstown Woodhaven 39

Linden 57, Swartz Creek 43

Livonia Clarenceville 61, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56

Livonia Stevenson 69, Livonia Churchill 65

Maple City Glen Lake 82, Suttons Bay 45

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 73, Covert 22

Marine City 53, Burton Madison 46

Marion 69, Lakeview 23

Marquette 99, Gladstone 48

Marshall 69, Otsego 41

Martin 64, Libertas 45

Marysville 46, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 39

McBain 79, Beal City 64

Mesick 73, Mason County Eastern 52

Michigan Center 55, Leslie 44

Midland Bullock Creek 68, Harrison 51

Mio-AuSable 40, Fairview 34

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 64, Carleton Airport 44

Munising 69, Escanaba 38

Muskegon Catholic 67, Saugatuck 22

Napoleon 56, East Jackson 29

New Buffalo 43, St. Joseph OLL 36

North Branch 58, Algonac 23

North Farmington 41, Clarkston 40

Northville 61, Brighton 49

Norway 84, Carney-Nadeau 31

Novi 59, Hartland 45

Onekama 55, Brethren 33

Oscoda 63, Whittemore-Prescott 16

Ovid-Elsie 60, New Lothrop 36

Oxford 79, Lake Orion 67

Painesdale Jeffers 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 40

Parchment 54, Plainwell 41

Pentwater 63, Bear Lake 60

Perry 58, Laingsburg 55

Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Fowler 48

Pontiac 48, Southfield A&T 43

Port Huron 53, Utica Eisenhower 52

Portland St Patrick 53, Potterville 51

Reading 49, Pittsford 31

Redford Thurston 88, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 32

Redford Union 47, Melvindale 34

River Rouge 52, Detroit Loyola 44

Riverview 64, Milan 54

Rochester 63, Bloomfield Hills 56

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 68, Berkley 63

Rogers City 56, Hillman 43

Royal Oak 48, Ferndale University 24

Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Midland Dow 48

South Haven 64, Kalamazoo Hackett 53

South Lyon East 52, Milford 43

Southfield Christian 74, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 43

St Charles 54, Merrill 51

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48, Three Oaks River Valley 43

Standish-Sterling Central 61, Pinconning 52

Stephenson 70, Bark River-Harris 44

Stevensville Lakeshore 47, Richland Gull Lake 41

Stockbridge 62, Clinton 50

Three Rivers 61, Dowagiac Union 36

Trenton 60, Southgate Anderson 49

Troy Athens 45, Birmingham Seaholm 35

Utica Ford II 49, Romeo 38

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 52, Baraga 41

Walled Lake Northern 63, Waterford Kettering 33

Walled Lake Western 63, South Lyon 59

Warren Lincoln 66, Detroit UD Jesuit 65

Warren Michigan Collegiate 74, Melvindale ABT 42

Waterford Our Lady 55, Clawson 29

Wayland Union 73, Grand Rapids Union 54

Wayne Memorial 72, Dearborn Fordson 25

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Farwell 25

West Michigan Aviation 49, Ravenna 44

Westfield 72, Detroit Leadership 17

White Pigeon 66, Comstock 61

Whitehall 68, Big Rapids 35

Whitmore Lake 90, Lutheran Westland 39

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 76, Holland Black River 48

Yale 60, Almont 42

Ypsilanti Lincoln 42, Saline 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Vestaburg, ppd.

North Central vs. Rock Mid Peninsula, ppd.

Shepherd vs. St. Louis (MI), ccd.

