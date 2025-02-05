Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 55, Chelsea 54
Adrian Madison 60, Parma Western 46
Akron-Fairgrove 48, Landmark Academy 39
Alanson 48, Mackinaw City 42
Allen Park 59, Gibraltar Carlson 49
Allen Park Cabrini 61, Detroit Universal 33
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Plymouth Christian 55
Allendale 67, Greenville 60
Alma 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 31
Alpena 89, Tawas 54
Ann Arbor Central Academy 71, Oakland International 27
Ann Arbor Huron 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 55
Ann Arbor Skyline 45, Dexter 36
Bath 45, Lansing Christian 43
Battle Creek Lakeview 50, Mattawan 30
Battle Creek Pennfield 60, Olivet 43
Battle Creek St Philip 71, Climax-Scotts 67
Bay City Western 51, Bay City Central 39
Bedford 54, Monroe 35
Belding 62, Grandville Calvin 61
Belleville 59, Franklin 44
Benzie Central 51, Frankfort 45
Bethany Christian 63, Austin Catholic 55
Beverly Hills Groves 76, Auburn Hills Avondale 62
Birmingham Brother Rice 80, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 52
Blanchard Montabella 45, Coleman 40
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 55, Madison Heights Lamphere 52
Boyne City 54, Kingsley 34
Breckenridge 69, Carson City-Crystal 45
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Hope 39
Brooklyn Columbia Central 63, Jonesville 56
Burton Bendle 72, Genesee 40
Burton St. Thomas More 91, Burton CenterPoint Christian 55
Byron Center 61, Hudsonville 59
Byron Center South Christian 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31
Cadillac 59, DeWitt 49
Caledonia 60, Grand Rapids West Catholic 44
Canton 60, Plymouth 49
Canton Prep 68, Dearborn Heights Star 43
Cassopolis 76, Bloomingdale 58
Centreville 65, Decatur 26
Charlevoix 67, Kalkaska 20
Chesaning 72, Mt Morris 44
Clare 40, Sanford-Meridian 32
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 67, Warren De La Salle 63
Coldwater 46, Jackson Northwest 32
Coloma 73, Constantine 21
Coopersville 60, Sparta 37
Corunna 56, Clio 48
Croswell-Lexington 63, Richmond 57
Davison 69, Midland 27
Dearborn 77, Westland John Glenn 33
Dearborn Advanced Tech 60, Taylor Prep 42
Dearborn Divine Child 69, Jackson Lumen Christi 54
Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 42
Delton Kellogg 68, Calhoun Christian 35
Detroit Catholic Central 61, Okemos 59
Detroit Central 92, Detroit Davis 50
Detroit Country Day 66, Ann Arbor Greenhills 24
Detroit Denby 73, Detroit Northwestern 36
Detroit King 83, Detroit CMA 34
Detroit Leadership 74, Southfield Bradford Academy 56
Detroit Pershing 87, Detroit Osborn 50
Detroit Renaissance 96, Detroit Cody 19
Dollar Bay 87, Chassell 46
Dryden 56, Burton Genesee Christian 40
Dundee 75, Britton-Deerfield 71
Durand 58, Montrose Hill-McCloy 32
East Grand Rapids 66, Lowell 46
Eau Claire 62, Benton Harbor Countryside 24
Eben Junction Superior Central 33, Rapid River 28
Edison 66, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 16
Elk Rapids 59, Cheboygan 45
Erie-Mason 66, Morenci 58
Evart 73, Manton 37
Ewen – Trout Creek 75, Watersmeet Gogebic 35
Faith Baptist 48, Faith Christian 43
Farmington 76, Troy 73
Ferndale 74, West Bloomfield 55
Flat Rock 57, New Boston Huron 44
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Lapeer 45
Flint International 83, Beecher 32
Flint Kearsley 77, Fenton 71
Flushing 61, Holly 51
Frankenmuth 48, Pontiac Notre Dame 47
Fruitport 63, Hopkins 26
Fuchs Mizrachi, Ohio 44, Detroit Westside Christian 43
Fulton-Middleton 57, Ashley 40
Galesburg-Augusta 53, Zion Christian 26
Gaylord 63, Traverse City St Francis 48
Gladwin 77, Beaverton 56
Gobles 48, Fennville 44
Goodrich 81, Ortonville Brandon 37
Grand Blanc 71, Flint Powers 69
Grand Haven 64, Muskegon Mona Shores 55
Grand Ledge 57, Haslett 52
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 51, Forest Hills Eastern 42
Grand Rapids Covenant 45, Spring Lake 32
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 54, Cedar Springs 46
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 43, Kelloggsville 25
Grand Rapids Northview 73, Wyoming 59
Grandville 63, Jenison 37
Grant 80, Montague 35
Grass Lake 42, Manchester 15
Grosse Ile 62, Newport Jefferson 55
Hale 52, AuGres-Sims 42
Hamilton 70, Zeeland East 50
Hannahville Indian 96, Munising Baptist 50
Harbor Springs 79, Grayling 58
Hartford 61, Marcellus 41, OT
Hazel Park 82, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 44
Heston 58, Saginaw Arts and Science 39
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 49, Marshall Academy 36
Holland Christian 49, Holland 45
Holland West Ottawa 64, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51
Homer 59, Vandercook Lake Jackson 52
Hope Of Detroit 81, Westland Universal 25
Houghton Lake 42, Lake City 41
Howell 51, Salem 39
Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Zeeland West 25
Imlay City 54, Armada 44
Immanuel Baptist 45, Bridgeport Baptist 11
Ironwood 67, Ontonagon 49
Ithaca 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 31
Jackson 60, Pinckney 43
Kalamazoo Central 61, Portage Northern 52
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 65, St Joseph 39
Kalamazoo Phoenix 79, Holland Calvary 41
Kentwood Lighthouse Academy 65, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 58
Kingsford 60, West Iron County 15
Lake Fenton 68, Owosso 59
Lakeland (MI) 67, Waterford Mott 58, 3OT
Lansing Catholic 60, Eaton Rapids 41
Lansing Sexton 58, Lansing Everett 53
Lawton 42, Allegan 41
Lenawee Christian 68, Summerfield 55
Lincoln Park 61, Brownstown Woodhaven 39
Linden 57, Swartz Creek 43
Livonia Clarenceville 61, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 56
Livonia Stevenson 69, Livonia Churchill 65
Maple City Glen Lake 82, Suttons Bay 45
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 73, Covert 22
Marine City 53, Burton Madison 46
Marion 69, Lakeview 23
Marquette 99, Gladstone 48
Marshall 69, Otsego 41
Martin 64, Libertas 45
Marysville 46, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 39
McBain 79, Beal City 64
Mesick 73, Mason County Eastern 52
Michigan Center 55, Leslie 44
Midland Bullock Creek 68, Harrison 51
Mio-AuSable 40, Fairview 34
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 64, Carleton Airport 44
Munising 69, Escanaba 38
Muskegon Catholic 67, Saugatuck 22
Napoleon 56, East Jackson 29
New Buffalo 43, St. Joseph OLL 36
North Branch 58, Algonac 23
North Farmington 41, Clarkston 40
Northville 61, Brighton 49
Norway 84, Carney-Nadeau 31
Novi 59, Hartland 45
Onekama 55, Brethren 33
Oscoda 63, Whittemore-Prescott 16
Ovid-Elsie 60, New Lothrop 36
Oxford 79, Lake Orion 67
Painesdale Jeffers 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 40
Parchment 54, Plainwell 41
Pentwater 63, Bear Lake 60
Perry 58, Laingsburg 55
Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Fowler 48
Pontiac 48, Southfield A&T 43
Port Huron 53, Utica Eisenhower 52
Portland St Patrick 53, Potterville 51
Reading 49, Pittsford 31
Redford Thurston 88, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 32
Redford Union 47, Melvindale 34
River Rouge 52, Detroit Loyola 44
Riverview 64, Milan 54
Rochester 63, Bloomfield Hills 56
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 68, Berkley 63
Rogers City 56, Hillman 43
Royal Oak 48, Ferndale University 24
Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Midland Dow 48
South Haven 64, Kalamazoo Hackett 53
South Lyon East 52, Milford 43
Southfield Christian 74, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 43
St Charles 54, Merrill 51
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48, Three Oaks River Valley 43
Standish-Sterling Central 61, Pinconning 52
Stephenson 70, Bark River-Harris 44
Stevensville Lakeshore 47, Richland Gull Lake 41
Stockbridge 62, Clinton 50
Three Rivers 61, Dowagiac Union 36
Trenton 60, Southgate Anderson 49
Troy Athens 45, Birmingham Seaholm 35
Utica Ford II 49, Romeo 38
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 52, Baraga 41
Walled Lake Northern 63, Waterford Kettering 33
Walled Lake Western 63, South Lyon 59
Warren Lincoln 66, Detroit UD Jesuit 65
Warren Michigan Collegiate 74, Melvindale ABT 42
Waterford Our Lady 55, Clawson 29
Wayland Union 73, Grand Rapids Union 54
Wayne Memorial 72, Dearborn Fordson 25
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Farwell 25
West Michigan Aviation 49, Ravenna 44
Westfield 72, Detroit Leadership 17
White Pigeon 66, Comstock 61
Whitehall 68, Big Rapids 35
Whitmore Lake 90, Lutheran Westland 39
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 76, Holland Black River 48
Yale 60, Almont 42
Ypsilanti Lincoln 42, Saline 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Vestaburg, ppd.
North Central vs. Rock Mid Peninsula, ppd.
Shepherd vs. St. Louis (MI), ccd.
