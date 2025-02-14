Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Park 42, Trenton 41 Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 64, Southfield Christian 63 Almont 61, Algonac 51…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 42, Trenton 41

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 64, Southfield Christian 63

Almont 61, Algonac 51

AuGres-Sims 49, Atlanta 34

Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Clarkston 33

Barry County Christian School 92, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 63

Battle Creek Harper Creek 47, Coldwater 45

Beaverton 39, Shepherd 35

Beverly Hills Groves 53, Rochester Adams 38

Big Rapids 75, Newaygo 51

Blanchard Montabella 46, Breckenridge 43

Bloomfield Hills 55, Ferndale University 30

Brimley 89, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 57

Carson City-Crystal 45, Ashley 28

Cedar Springs 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 51

Centreville 62, Comstock 35

Cheboygan 51, Boyne City 35

Dearborn Advanced Tech 50, Canton Prep 44

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 60, Redford Thurston 54

Detroit King 58, Detroit Cass Tech 52

Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Central 61

East Jackson 66, Homer 59

East Jordan 66, Pellston 31

Elk Rapids 69, Charlevoix 47

Engadine 45, Rock Mid Peninsula 30

Erie-Mason 46, Sand Creek 35

Ewen – Trout Creek 59, Ontonagon 41

Flint Hamady 68, Lapeer 56

Gaylord St Mary 64, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36

Gibraltar Carlson 60, Taylor 45

Gladwin 79, Farwell 22

Grayling 45, Kingsley 38

Hart 62, Hesperia 33

Hartford 56, Cassopolis 42

Imlay City 65, Richmond 58

Ironwood 64, Watersmeet Gogebic 33

Ishpeming Westwood 76, Calumet 31

Kent City 50, White Cloud 39

Kingsford 66, Peshtigo, Wis. 33

Laingsburg 81, Dansville 36

Lakeland (MI) 49, Waterford Kettering 44

Lawrence 40, Decatur 36

Leroy Pine River 58, Evart 39

Leslie 54, Jonesville 50

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41, Ann Arbor Greenhills 33

Mancelona 76, Fife Lake Forest Area 39

Maple City Glen Lake 72, Brethren 51

Midland 55, Bay City Central 45

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 67, Novi Christian 27

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 86, Merrill 40

Munising 64, Eben Junction Superior Central 14

Napoleon 48, Vandercook Lake Jackson 33

New Buffalo 74, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51

North Branch 41, Armada 31

North Farmington 56, West Bloomfield 55

Onekama 53, Benzie Central 46

Oxford 66, Farmington 59

Perry 54, Potterville 51

Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Bath 30

Pontiac Notre Dame 70, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 34

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 60, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 44

Sanford-Meridian 13, Midland Bullock Creek 10

St Johns 76, Lansing Eastern 66

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50, Niles Brandywine 48

Standish-Sterling Central 68, Harrison 41

Summerfield 75, Morenci 44

The New Standard 63, Kalamazoo Phoenix 50

Traverse City Christian 46, Leland 40

Troy 38, Troy Athens 36

Waterford Our Lady 62, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 59

West Iron County 59, L’Anse 51

White Pigeon 86, Bloomingdale 51

Whiteford 75, Britton-Deerfield 68

Whitmore Lake 70, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44

Wolverine 70, Boyne Falls 61

Wyoming Lee 58, Hastings 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen Park Cabrini vs. Melvindale ABT, ccd.

Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Bear Lake, ppd.

Burton Atherton vs. Frankel, ccd.

Caseville vs. Saginaw Arts and Science, ppd.

Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Lutheran Westland, ppd.

Frankfort vs. Pentwater, ppd.

Oak Park vs. Lake Orion, ppd.

Portland St Patrick vs. Morrice, ccd.

