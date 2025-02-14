Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 42, Trenton 41
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 64, Southfield Christian 63
Almont 61, Algonac 51
AuGres-Sims 49, Atlanta 34
Auburn Hills Avondale 55, Clarkston 33
Barry County Christian School 92, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 63
Battle Creek Harper Creek 47, Coldwater 45
Beaverton 39, Shepherd 35
Beverly Hills Groves 53, Rochester Adams 38
Big Rapids 75, Newaygo 51
Blanchard Montabella 46, Breckenridge 43
Bloomfield Hills 55, Ferndale University 30
Brimley 89, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 57
Carson City-Crystal 45, Ashley 28
Cedar Springs 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 51
Centreville 62, Comstock 35
Cheboygan 51, Boyne City 35
Dearborn Advanced Tech 50, Canton Prep 44
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 60, Redford Thurston 54
Detroit King 58, Detroit Cass Tech 52
Detroit Renaissance 73, Detroit Central 61
East Jackson 66, Homer 59
East Jordan 66, Pellston 31
Elk Rapids 69, Charlevoix 47
Engadine 45, Rock Mid Peninsula 30
Erie-Mason 46, Sand Creek 35
Ewen – Trout Creek 59, Ontonagon 41
Flint Hamady 68, Lapeer 56
Gaylord St Mary 64, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36
Gibraltar Carlson 60, Taylor 45
Gladwin 79, Farwell 22
Grayling 45, Kingsley 38
Hart 62, Hesperia 33
Hartford 56, Cassopolis 42
Imlay City 65, Richmond 58
Ironwood 64, Watersmeet Gogebic 33
Ishpeming Westwood 76, Calumet 31
Kent City 50, White Cloud 39
Kingsford 66, Peshtigo, Wis. 33
Laingsburg 81, Dansville 36
Lakeland (MI) 49, Waterford Kettering 44
Lawrence 40, Decatur 36
Leroy Pine River 58, Evart 39
Leslie 54, Jonesville 50
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 41, Ann Arbor Greenhills 33
Mancelona 76, Fife Lake Forest Area 39
Maple City Glen Lake 72, Brethren 51
Midland 55, Bay City Central 45
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 67, Novi Christian 27
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 86, Merrill 40
Munising 64, Eben Junction Superior Central 14
Napoleon 48, Vandercook Lake Jackson 33
New Buffalo 74, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51
North Branch 41, Armada 31
North Farmington 56, West Bloomfield 55
Onekama 53, Benzie Central 46
Oxford 66, Farmington 59
Perry 54, Potterville 51
Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Bath 30
Pontiac Notre Dame 70, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 34
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 60, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 44
Sanford-Meridian 13, Midland Bullock Creek 10
St Johns 76, Lansing Eastern 66
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50, Niles Brandywine 48
Standish-Sterling Central 68, Harrison 41
Summerfield 75, Morenci 44
The New Standard 63, Kalamazoo Phoenix 50
Traverse City Christian 46, Leland 40
Troy 38, Troy Athens 36
Waterford Our Lady 62, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 59
West Iron County 59, L’Anse 51
White Pigeon 86, Bloomingdale 51
Whiteford 75, Britton-Deerfield 68
Whitmore Lake 70, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44
Wolverine 70, Boyne Falls 61
Wyoming Lee 58, Hastings 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allen Park Cabrini vs. Melvindale ABT, ccd.
Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Bear Lake, ppd.
Burton Atherton vs. Frankel, ccd.
Caseville vs. Saginaw Arts and Science, ppd.
Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Lutheran Westland, ppd.
Frankfort vs. Pentwater, ppd.
Oak Park vs. Lake Orion, ppd.
Portland St Patrick vs. Morrice, ccd.
