Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56
Albia 68, Pleasantville 40
Alburnett 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 81, Meskwaki Settlement School 54
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44
Belle Plaine 76, Cedar Valley Christian 69
CAM, Anita 62, Audubon 57
Chariton 68, Wayne, Corydon 43
Cherokee 74, Newell-Fonda 35
Creston 55, Earlham 53
Crestwood, Cresco 65, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 52
East Union, Afton 78, Diagonal 39
Eldon Cardinal 69, Melcher-Dallas 43
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Clear Lake 39
Glenwood 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58
HMS 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 64
IKM-Manning 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36
Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, H-L-V, Victor 47
Logan-Magnolia 64, Ar-We-Va 62
Northwood-Kensett 60, Belmond-Klemme 55
Ogden 63, Glidden-Ralston 53
Osage 73, North Butler, Greene 47
Saydel 80, Twin Cedars, Bussey 39
Shenandoah 61, East Mills 59
Sidney 78, East Atchison, Mo. 58
Sigourney 70, Moravia 60
South Hardin 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48
Spencer 72, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Pocahontas 52
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 61, Trinity Christian 19
Storm Lake 93, Fort Dodge 61
Tipton 57, Anamosa 54
Tri-Center, Neola 71, Stanton 66
Waverly-Shell Rock 97, Charles City 82
Western Christian 76, Le Mars 58
Winfield-Mount Union 75, Rivermont 35
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 62
MVAOCOU 75, Siouxland Christian 50
Ridge View 63, Westwood, Sloan 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paton-Churdan vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
