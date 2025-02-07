Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= AC/GC 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Albia 68, Pleasantville 40 Alburnett 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 29 Ankeny Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56

Albia 68, Pleasantville 40

Alburnett 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 81, Meskwaki Settlement School 54

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44

Belle Plaine 76, Cedar Valley Christian 69

CAM, Anita 62, Audubon 57

Chariton 68, Wayne, Corydon 43

Cherokee 74, Newell-Fonda 35

Creston 55, Earlham 53

Crestwood, Cresco 65, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 52

East Union, Afton 78, Diagonal 39

Eldon Cardinal 69, Melcher-Dallas 43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Clear Lake 39

Glenwood 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58

HMS 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 64

IKM-Manning 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36

Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, H-L-V, Victor 47

Logan-Magnolia 64, Ar-We-Va 62

Northwood-Kensett 60, Belmond-Klemme 55

Ogden 63, Glidden-Ralston 53

Osage 73, North Butler, Greene 47

Saydel 80, Twin Cedars, Bussey 39

Shenandoah 61, East Mills 59

Sidney 78, East Atchison, Mo. 58

Sigourney 70, Moravia 60

South Hardin 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48

Spencer 72, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Pocahontas 52

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 61, Trinity Christian 19

Storm Lake 93, Fort Dodge 61

Tipton 57, Anamosa 54

Tri-Center, Neola 71, Stanton 66

Waverly-Shell Rock 97, Charles City 82

Western Christian 76, Le Mars 58

Winfield-Mount Union 75, Rivermont 35

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Kingsley-Pierson 68, West Monona 62

MVAOCOU 75, Siouxland Christian 50

Ridge View 63, Westwood, Sloan 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paton-Churdan vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.