Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 27, Osbourn 20

Arcadia 44, Chincoteague 23

Armstrong 62, TJHS 14

Broad Run 50, Loudoun County 36

Broadway 63, Rocktown 36

Carlisle 48, The Covenant School 37

Centreville 60, Oakton 50

Chantilly 50, Westfield 26

Clover Hill 38, Douglas Freeman 29

Colonial Beach 32, Lancaster 28

Cosby 73, Midlothian 41

Episcopal 50, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 48

Essex 46, Westmoreland County 44

Grace Christian 39, Alleghany 34

Grafton 50, Lafayette 44

Hampton 65, Heritage 31

Hampton Christian 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 40

Hampton Roads 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 26

Honaker 72, Marion 24

Hopewell 74, Matoaca 55

James Madison 50, South Lakes 38

James Monroe 78, Chancellor 44

James Wood 44, Warren County 24

Justice High School 51, John R. Lewis 26

K&Q Central 56, Mathews 45

Lake Braddock 46, Alexandria City 38

Lloyd Bird 67, James River 34

Menchville 82, Woodside 22

Monacan 70, RHSA 9

Mountain View 45, John Champe 32

Nandua 46, Northampton 23

Norfolk Christian School 95, Cape Henry Collegiate 13

Osbourn Park 64, Manchester 41

Petersburg 60, Dinwiddie 48

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 78, Grundy 77

Prince George 64, Colonial Heights 23

Princess Anne 92, Bayside 7

Radford 54, Giles 46

Ridgeview Christian 33, Roanoke Valley Christian 32

Riverbend 64, Brooke Point 48

Skyline 71, Manassas Park 32

South County 37, James Robinson 35

St. Gertrude 65, Collegiate-Richmond 64

Staunton River def. William Campbell, forfeit

StoneBridge School 33, Denbigh Baptist 13

Strasburg 48, Central VA Home School 36

Strasburg 48, Woodstock Central 37

Tabb 44, Smithfield 22

Thomas Dale 53, Meadowbrook 50

Trinity Christian School 56, Highland-Warrenton 50

Warhill 51, Poquoson 34

West Potomac 66, Fairfax 34

Westover Christian 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42

Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 46

