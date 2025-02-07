Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 27, Osbourn 20
Arcadia 44, Chincoteague 23
Armstrong 62, TJHS 14
Broad Run 50, Loudoun County 36
Broadway 63, Rocktown 36
Carlisle 48, The Covenant School 37
Centreville 60, Oakton 50
Chantilly 50, Westfield 26
Clover Hill 38, Douglas Freeman 29
Colonial Beach 32, Lancaster 28
Cosby 73, Midlothian 41
Episcopal 50, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 48
Essex 46, Westmoreland County 44
Grace Christian 39, Alleghany 34
Grafton 50, Lafayette 44
Hampton 65, Heritage 31
Hampton Christian 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 40
Hampton Roads 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 26
Honaker 72, Marion 24
Hopewell 74, Matoaca 55
James Madison 50, South Lakes 38
James Monroe 78, Chancellor 44
James Wood 44, Warren County 24
Justice High School 51, John R. Lewis 26
K&Q Central 56, Mathews 45
Lake Braddock 46, Alexandria City 38
Lloyd Bird 67, James River 34
Menchville 82, Woodside 22
Monacan 70, RHSA 9
Mountain View 45, John Champe 32
Nandua 46, Northampton 23
Norfolk Christian School 95, Cape Henry Collegiate 13
Osbourn Park 64, Manchester 41
Petersburg 60, Dinwiddie 48
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 78, Grundy 77
Prince George 64, Colonial Heights 23
Princess Anne 92, Bayside 7
Radford 54, Giles 46
Ridgeview Christian 33, Roanoke Valley Christian 32
Riverbend 64, Brooke Point 48
Skyline 71, Manassas Park 32
South County 37, James Robinson 35
St. Gertrude 65, Collegiate-Richmond 64
Staunton River def. William Campbell, forfeit
StoneBridge School 33, Denbigh Baptist 13
Strasburg 48, Central VA Home School 36
Strasburg 48, Woodstock Central 37
Tabb 44, Smithfield 22
Thomas Dale 53, Meadowbrook 50
Trinity Christian School 56, Highland-Warrenton 50
Warhill 51, Poquoson 34
West Potomac 66, Fairfax 34
Westover Christian 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.