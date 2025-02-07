Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ATAP 76, Chandler Park Academy High School 53
Baldwin 63, Mason County Eastern 30
Bath 44, Saranac 38
Beal City 78, Roscommon 44
Benzie Central 53, Suttons Bay 38
Berrien Springs 69, Dowagiac Union 47
Bessemer 50, Watersmeet Gogebic 32
Blanchard Montabella 49, Carson City-Crystal 40
Blissfield 57, Sand Creek 45
Britton-Deerfield 74, Morenci 61
Brooklyn Columbia Central 77, Vandercook Lake Jackson 22
Cadillac 58, Petoskey 37
Canton 39, Novi 38
Center Line 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 57
Clare 54, Midland Bullock Creek 44
Clinton Christian, Ind. 50, Andrews Academy 49
Coleman 66, Merrill 32
Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Eben Junction Superior Central 29
Dearborn Advanced Tech 41, Westland Universal 14
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48, Melvindale 40
Detroit Old Redford 81, Warren Michigan Collegiate 45
Detroit University Prep 83, Detroit UPAD 30
Detroit Voyageur 97, Detroit Public Safety 33
Edison 39, Detroit UPSM 34
Elk Rapids 55, Grayling 48
Engadine 44, Rock Mid Peninsula 43
Faith Baptist 58, Flint CHASE 45
Flint International 70, Burton Atherton 26
Fowler 70, Potterville 25
Frankfort 49, Brethren 37
Fulton-Middleton 53, Vestaburg 42
Grand Traverse Academy 53, Cadillac Homeschoolers 38
Grass Lake 43, Michigan Center 27
Grosse Pointe North 67, L’Anse Creuse 55
Harbor Springs 72, Cheboygan 46
Hartford 68, Decatur 29
Haslett 69, Fowlerville 44
Hazel Park 62, Madison Heights 39
Hurley, Wis. 67, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 56
Ishpeming Westwood 80, Manistique 34
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 83, Kalamazoo Central 48
Kalamazoo Phoenix 74, Kalamazoo Homeschool 68
Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 50
Kingsford 63, Gladstone 44
Laingsburg 48, Lansing Christian 44
Lansing Eastern 69, Williamston 57
Lenawee Christian 66, Whiteford 54
Leroy Pine River 55, Lake City 39
Lincoln Park 70, Wyandotte Roosevelt 55
Livingston Christian 105, Bloomfield Christian 67
MMSA 50, Dearborn Heights Star 38
Mackinac Island 55, Munising Baptist 41
Macomb Lutheran North 57, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 24
Madison Heights Lamphere 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 54
Manton 70, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 60
Maple City Glen Lake 64, Leland 19
Marine City 55, Marysville 42
Marion 56, Bear Lake 34
Menominee 75, North Central 18
Mesick 72, Walkerville 26
Midland 69, Saginaw Swan Valley 60
North Adams-Jerome 56, Ann Arbor Steiner 48
Pewamo-Westphalia 68, Dansville 37
Pinconning 57, Sanford-Meridian 51
Pontiac Notre Dame 72, Dearborn Divine Child 65
Port Huron 70, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 52
Port Huron Northern 66, Macomb Dakota 55
Portage Central 73, Battle Creek Lakeview 61
Portage Northern 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 48
Portland St Patrick 79, Perry 40
Rapid River 62, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 44
Ravenna 57, Hesperia 46
Remus Chippewa Hills 46, Harrison 44
Royal Oak Shrine 66, Allen Park Cabrini 45
Rudyard 70, Maplewood Baptist 65
Southfield Christian 71, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 49, Warren Woods Tower 43
Summerfield 63, Erie-Mason 29
Summit 68, Detroit Jalen Rose 39
Traverse City Central 77, Gaylord 50
Trenton 62, Taylor 57
Utica Ford II 50, Fraser 38
Warren Lincoln 80, Grosse Pointe South 55
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 45, Shepherd 42
Westfield 72, Ecorse 54
Yale 60, Kingston 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Pentwater, ccd.
Breckenridge vs. Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart, ppd.
Eastpointe East Detroit vs. Warren Mott, ppd.
Southfield Manoogian vs. Taylor Prep, ppd.
