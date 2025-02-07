Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= ATAP 76, Chandler Park Academy High School 53 Baldwin 63, Mason County Eastern 30 Bath 44, Saranac…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ATAP 76, Chandler Park Academy High School 53

Baldwin 63, Mason County Eastern 30

Bath 44, Saranac 38

Beal City 78, Roscommon 44

Benzie Central 53, Suttons Bay 38

Berrien Springs 69, Dowagiac Union 47

Bessemer 50, Watersmeet Gogebic 32

Blanchard Montabella 49, Carson City-Crystal 40

Blissfield 57, Sand Creek 45

Britton-Deerfield 74, Morenci 61

Brooklyn Columbia Central 77, Vandercook Lake Jackson 22

Cadillac 58, Petoskey 37

Canton 39, Novi 38

Center Line 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 57

Clare 54, Midland Bullock Creek 44

Clinton Christian, Ind. 50, Andrews Academy 49

Coleman 66, Merrill 32

Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Eben Junction Superior Central 29

Dearborn Advanced Tech 41, Westland Universal 14

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 48, Melvindale 40

Detroit Old Redford 81, Warren Michigan Collegiate 45

Detroit University Prep 83, Detroit UPAD 30

Detroit Voyageur 97, Detroit Public Safety 33

Edison 39, Detroit UPSM 34

Elk Rapids 55, Grayling 48

Engadine 44, Rock Mid Peninsula 43

Faith Baptist 58, Flint CHASE 45

Flint International 70, Burton Atherton 26

Fowler 70, Potterville 25

Frankfort 49, Brethren 37

Fulton-Middleton 53, Vestaburg 42

Grand Traverse Academy 53, Cadillac Homeschoolers 38

Grass Lake 43, Michigan Center 27

Grosse Pointe North 67, L’Anse Creuse 55

Harbor Springs 72, Cheboygan 46

Hartford 68, Decatur 29

Haslett 69, Fowlerville 44

Hazel Park 62, Madison Heights 39

Hurley, Wis. 67, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 56

Ishpeming Westwood 80, Manistique 34

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 83, Kalamazoo Central 48

Kalamazoo Phoenix 74, Kalamazoo Homeschool 68

Kalkaska 53, Kingsley 50

Kingsford 63, Gladstone 44

Laingsburg 48, Lansing Christian 44

Lansing Eastern 69, Williamston 57

Lenawee Christian 66, Whiteford 54

Leroy Pine River 55, Lake City 39

Lincoln Park 70, Wyandotte Roosevelt 55

Livingston Christian 105, Bloomfield Christian 67

MMSA 50, Dearborn Heights Star 38

Mackinac Island 55, Munising Baptist 41

Macomb Lutheran North 57, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 24

Madison Heights Lamphere 55, Clinton Township Clintondale 54

Manton 70, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 60

Maple City Glen Lake 64, Leland 19

Marine City 55, Marysville 42

Marion 56, Bear Lake 34

Menominee 75, North Central 18

Mesick 72, Walkerville 26

Midland 69, Saginaw Swan Valley 60

North Adams-Jerome 56, Ann Arbor Steiner 48

Pewamo-Westphalia 68, Dansville 37

Pinconning 57, Sanford-Meridian 51

Pontiac Notre Dame 72, Dearborn Divine Child 65

Port Huron 70, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 52

Port Huron Northern 66, Macomb Dakota 55

Portage Central 73, Battle Creek Lakeview 61

Portage Northern 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 48

Portland St Patrick 79, Perry 40

Rapid River 62, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 44

Ravenna 57, Hesperia 46

Remus Chippewa Hills 46, Harrison 44

Royal Oak Shrine 66, Allen Park Cabrini 45

Rudyard 70, Maplewood Baptist 65

Southfield Christian 71, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 49, Warren Woods Tower 43

Summerfield 63, Erie-Mason 29

Summit 68, Detroit Jalen Rose 39

Traverse City Central 77, Gaylord 50

Trenton 62, Taylor 57

Utica Ford II 50, Fraser 38

Warren Lincoln 80, Grosse Pointe South 55

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 45, Shepherd 42

Westfield 72, Ecorse 54

Yale 60, Kingston 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Rapids Crossroads vs. Pentwater, ccd.

Breckenridge vs. Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart, ppd.

Eastpointe East Detroit vs. Warren Mott, ppd.

Southfield Manoogian vs. Taylor Prep, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.