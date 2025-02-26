Thousands of University of California workers go on strike alleging unfair bargaining tactics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tens of thousands of University of California physician assistants, optometrists, and other health care and custodial…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tens of thousands of University of California physician assistants, optometrists, and other health care and custodial workers went on strike Wednesday over alleged unfair labor practices and staffing shortages.

The strikes by two unions representing nearly 60,000 health care and service workers are separate and come after the unions and 10-campus university system failed to reach a new contract.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, or AFSCME Local 3299, and the University Professional Technical Employees (UPTE)-CWA Local 9119, or UPTE, also went on strike in November alleging unfair bargaining tactics, which the university system denied.

AFSCME Local 3299 represents about 37,000 employees, including respiratory therapists, pharmacy techs, mental health workers, custodians and gardeners. It said the strike comes weeks after it filed new charges with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board over what it says are unfair labor practices by the university.

“Instead of addressing the decline in real wages that has fueled the staff exodus at UC Medical Centers and Campuses at the bargaining table, UC has chosen to illegally implement arbitrary rules aimed at silencing workers who are raising concerns while limiting their access to union representatives,” said AFSCME Local 3299 President Michael Avant.

UPTE, which represents 20,000 employees, including physician assistants, optometrists, pharmacists, nurse case managers and mental health workers is on a three-day strike. The union said the university has attempted “to silence whistleblowers speaking out about the staffing crisis that is hurting students, patient care, and critical research.”

The university denied the allegations and said it fully supports the unions’ right to engage in legal strike activity and picketing “as evidenced by AFSCME and UPTE’s two-day strike last November.”

It added that it has offered each union “meaningful” wage increases, health care premium reductions and other incentives in response to the workers’ complaints.

“The University of California is disappointed that AFSCME and UPTE plan to strike. Both unions have chosen to focus their energy on strike preparation and amplifying misinformation rather than negotiating in good faith,” the university said in a statement.

The contract for AFSCME Local 3299 expired July 31. UPTE’s contract expired Oct. 31.

