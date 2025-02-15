Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bland County 57, Galax 51 Blue Ridge School 92, The Covenant School 40 Cape Henry Collegiate 59,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 57, Galax 51

Blue Ridge School 92, The Covenant School 40

Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Steward School 57

Dematha, Md. 90, St. John Paul the Great 51

Denbigh 60, Kecoughtan 54

Denbigh Baptist def. Gateway Christian, forfeit

East Rockingham 59, Rockbridge County 33

Graham 88, Bluefield, W.Va. 37

Granby 76, Atlantic Shores Christian 69

Hampton 61, Menchville 29

Heritage 58, Bethel 57

Huguenot 76, RHSA 30

James Madison 49, Oakton 39

King’s Fork High School 82, I. C. Norcom High School 64

Lake Taylor 67, Norview 61

Martinsville 57, Magna Vista 49

Massaponax 46, North Stafford 36

Mount Vernon 44, John R. Lewis 25

North Cross 81, Jefferson Christian 41

Nottoway 80, Buckingham County 49

Parry McCluer High School 69, Narrows 56

Petersburg 73, TJHS 68

Portsmouth Christian 77, Christchurch 68

Riverbend 66, Mountain View 42

Salem 72, Glenvar 60

Shelby Valley, Ky. 74, Mountain Mission 45

Tabb 46, Jamestown 36

Virginia Beach Catholic 91, Benedictine 75

Westfield 67, South Lakes 60

Wilson Memorial 67, Riverheads 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria City vs. South County, ccd.

John Marshall vs. Huntington Expression, W.Va., ccd.

Twin Springs vs. Cumberland Gap, Tenn., ccd.

