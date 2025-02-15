Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 57, Galax 51
Blue Ridge School 92, The Covenant School 40
Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Steward School 57
Dematha, Md. 90, St. John Paul the Great 51
Denbigh 60, Kecoughtan 54
Denbigh Baptist def. Gateway Christian, forfeit
East Rockingham 59, Rockbridge County 33
Graham 88, Bluefield, W.Va. 37
Granby 76, Atlantic Shores Christian 69
Hampton 61, Menchville 29
Heritage 58, Bethel 57
Huguenot 76, RHSA 30
James Madison 49, Oakton 39
King’s Fork High School 82, I. C. Norcom High School 64
Lake Taylor 67, Norview 61
Martinsville 57, Magna Vista 49
Massaponax 46, North Stafford 36
Mount Vernon 44, John R. Lewis 25
North Cross 81, Jefferson Christian 41
Nottoway 80, Buckingham County 49
Parry McCluer High School 69, Narrows 56
Petersburg 73, TJHS 68
Portsmouth Christian 77, Christchurch 68
Riverbend 66, Mountain View 42
Salem 72, Glenvar 60
Shelby Valley, Ky. 74, Mountain Mission 45
Tabb 46, Jamestown 36
Virginia Beach Catholic 91, Benedictine 75
Westfield 67, South Lakes 60
Wilson Memorial 67, Riverheads 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria City vs. South County, ccd.
John Marshall vs. Huntington Expression, W.Va., ccd.
Twin Springs vs. Cumberland Gap, Tenn., ccd.
