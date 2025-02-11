Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 57, Tunstall 54
Amelia County 43, Nottoway 25
Atlee 57, Armstrong 49
Bath County 36, Craig County 20
Bishop Ireton 89, Bishop O’Connell 39
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Grove Avenue Baptist 61
Briar Woods 48, Lightridge 45
Broadway 68, Harrisonburg 53
Brunswick, Mo. 33, Fuqua School 26
Buffalo Gap 59, Wilson Memorial 50
Carlisle 67, New Covenant 30
Carmel 69, St. Michael 23
Charlottesville 66, Fluvanna 44
Chatham 43, William Campbell 35
Clarke County 60, Madison County 32
Colonial Forge 46, North Stafford 24
Cosby 109, RHSA 4
Deep Creek 72, Hickory 34
Denbigh Baptist 37, Summit Christian Academy 19
East Rockingham 56, William Monroe 27
Edison 71, Annandale 37
Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 55
Franklin County 47, Northside 32
GW-Danville 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 28
Grassfield 70, Oscar Smith 30
Greenbrier Christian 56, Hampton Christian 40
Greensville County 45, Windsor 27
Hayfield 54, Mount Vernon 27
Heritage 48, Lake Taylor 37
Hidden Valley 52, Cave Spring 32
Holton Arms, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 27
Honaker 55, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 25
John Handley 56, James Wood 26
Justice High School 52, Falls Church 44
King George 46, Spotsylvania 34
King’s Fork High School 66, Western Branch 43
Lafayette 64, York 21
Lancaster 33, Northumberland 23
Langley 39, George Marshall 23
Liberty-Bedford 63, Amherst County 38
Lloyd Bird 75, Powhatan 44
Louisa 67, Goochland 18
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 59, Colonial Heights 37
Magna Vista 59, Halifax County 38
Manchester 65, Monacan 54
Manor High School 71, I. C. Norcom High School 37
Massaponax 46, Riverbend 43
Mechanicsville High School 53, New Kent 35
Menchville 72, Bethel 12
Narrows 59, Summit Christian Academy 52
Orange County 61, Monticello 36
Patrick Henry 37, Castlewood 30
Prince Edward County 66, Cumberland 38
Randolph-Macon Academy 77, Quantico 19
Rappahannock County 54, Luray 43
Rockbridge County 48, Rocktown 28
Rustburg 39, Randolph-Henry 6
Seton School 46, Calvary Temple, Calif. 37
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 62, Roanoke Valley Christian 19
Smithfield 38, Bruton 33
Southampton 46, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 29
Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 35
Stafford 61, Mountain View 27
Staunton 58, Waynesboro 43
Strasburg 64, Page County 35
Stuarts Draft 55, Fort Defiance 19
Tazewell 30, Twin Valley 28
The Covenant School def. Roanoke Catholic, forfeit
Va. Episcopal 67, Miller School 63
Veritas Classic Christian School 48, Grace Christian 23
Virginia Academy 70, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 13
Warhill 52, Denbigh 23
Warwick 54, Kecoughtan 24
West Potomac 59, C. G. Woodson 32
Westover Christian 41, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Woodstock Central 52, Stonewall Jackson 11
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.