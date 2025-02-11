Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 57, Tunstall 54 Amelia County 43, Nottoway 25 Atlee 57, Armstrong 49 Bath County 36, Craig…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 57, Tunstall 54

Amelia County 43, Nottoway 25

Atlee 57, Armstrong 49

Bath County 36, Craig County 20

Bishop Ireton 89, Bishop O’Connell 39

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Grove Avenue Baptist 61

Briar Woods 48, Lightridge 45

Broadway 68, Harrisonburg 53

Brunswick, Mo. 33, Fuqua School 26

Buffalo Gap 59, Wilson Memorial 50

Carlisle 67, New Covenant 30

Carmel 69, St. Michael 23

Charlottesville 66, Fluvanna 44

Chatham 43, William Campbell 35

Clarke County 60, Madison County 32

Colonial Forge 46, North Stafford 24

Cosby 109, RHSA 4

Deep Creek 72, Hickory 34

Denbigh Baptist 37, Summit Christian Academy 19

East Rockingham 56, William Monroe 27

Edison 71, Annandale 37

Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 55

Franklin County 47, Northside 32

GW-Danville 41, Heritage (Lynchburg) 28

Grassfield 70, Oscar Smith 30

Greenbrier Christian 56, Hampton Christian 40

Greensville County 45, Windsor 27

Hayfield 54, Mount Vernon 27

Heritage 48, Lake Taylor 37

Hidden Valley 52, Cave Spring 32

Holton Arms, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 27

Honaker 55, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 25

John Handley 56, James Wood 26

Justice High School 52, Falls Church 44

King George 46, Spotsylvania 34

King’s Fork High School 66, Western Branch 43

Lafayette 64, York 21

Lancaster 33, Northumberland 23

Langley 39, George Marshall 23

Liberty-Bedford 63, Amherst County 38

Lloyd Bird 75, Powhatan 44

Louisa 67, Goochland 18

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 59, Colonial Heights 37

Magna Vista 59, Halifax County 38

Manchester 65, Monacan 54

Manor High School 71, I. C. Norcom High School 37

Massaponax 46, Riverbend 43

Mechanicsville High School 53, New Kent 35

Menchville 72, Bethel 12

Narrows 59, Summit Christian Academy 52

Orange County 61, Monticello 36

Patrick Henry 37, Castlewood 30

Prince Edward County 66, Cumberland 38

Randolph-Macon Academy 77, Quantico 19

Rappahannock County 54, Luray 43

Rockbridge County 48, Rocktown 28

Rustburg 39, Randolph-Henry 6

Seton School 46, Calvary Temple, Calif. 37

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 62, Roanoke Valley Christian 19

Smithfield 38, Bruton 33

Southampton 46, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 29

Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 35

Stafford 61, Mountain View 27

Staunton 58, Waynesboro 43

Strasburg 64, Page County 35

Stuarts Draft 55, Fort Defiance 19

Tazewell 30, Twin Valley 28

The Covenant School def. Roanoke Catholic, forfeit

Va. Episcopal 67, Miller School 63

Veritas Classic Christian School 48, Grace Christian 23

Virginia Academy 70, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 13

Warhill 52, Denbigh 23

Warwick 54, Kecoughtan 24

West Potomac 59, C. G. Woodson 32

Westover Christian 41, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Woodstock Central 52, Stonewall Jackson 11

