Latino workers working to overcome a technological divide brought on by automation, AI

As jobs become more reliant on technology some Latino workers can be left behind due to a lack of digital skills exacerbated by a lack of accessibility.

Latinos remain an integral part of jobs in agriculture, construction, retail and food services but these jobs are also at risk of automation, leaving some Latinos unprepared for a changing role that relies more on technology, according to a new report by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Analysis from the UCLA Latino Policy Institute shows Latinos are overrepresented in fields at risk of automation. The report also provides some suggestions on how to improve Latino economic mobility.

“This report sheds light on a critical but often overlooked reality: Automation is not just a technological issue but an equity issue, said Misael Galdámez, co-author of the report, “On the Frontlines: Automation Risks for Latino Workers in California.”

“Latino workers are on the frontline of automation risk, facing barriers like limited English proficiency, low digital access and educational gaps,” Galdámez said.

Valerie Gills, 32, spent three years as a receptionist at a hotel in Phoenix, but in 2023, the hotel set up self-check kiosks and installed AI-powered chatbots on its website to handle reservations and requests. The changes made it clear that Gills was no longer essential.

“I knew businesses were always trying to improve efficiency,” she said, “but it seemed to me as though technology was taking opportunities away from us.”

Gills eventually lost her job. She found temporary positions but nothing as stable as her hotel job had been. Her employment troubles weighed on her mental health and “reminded me how weak workers like me can be when industries get everything automated.”

Ramiro Cavazos, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said that while automation displaces those with limited skills, it can also create new roles, provide better working conditions and prevent burnout.

“Automation affects people that don’t have access to the Internet,” Cavazos said. “Latinos, who traditionally are the ones impacted, have made great progress as we become more educated, more skilled.”

As Gills looked for a new job, the reality set in: She would need to learn a new skill to stay ahead of the curve. Ultimately she was able to get an internship as a blog editor, but she is actively looking for a tech-study program in data analytics and software development, including boot camps online, so she can be a competitive candidate.

Cavazos said the Hispanic Chamber works with over 500 foundations to ensure corporations contribute to providing skills training that Latinos need to compete in the current job market. He has seen a lot of investment to ensure Latino workers have the skills they need to succeed.

During former President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. Department of Labor’s division on employment and training focused on providing Latinos a pathway to learn new skills through apprenticeship programs, said Manny Lamre, then deputy assistant secretary for employment and training. According to Lamare, the apprenticeships were perfect for Latinos as they met their needs to have high-paying, family-supporting careers.

“We do think it’s really important to continue to engage individuals and meet them where they are,” Lamarre said at the time. “Quite frankly the Biden-Harris Administration has been intentional about making investments supporting Latino and Hispanic communities. We are hopeful those investments continue.”

Department of Labor officials under President Donald Trump, who has issued several orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, did not immediately confirm whether the apprenticeship programs are still active.

Carlos Vasquez, founder of Miami Ed Tech, a nonprofit focused on providing skills Latino students need for upward mobility, said apprenticeships are extremely favorable to Latinos as they are paying jobs from day one with a promise of training from an organization.

Miami Ed Tech offers two apprenticeships in AI, data science and web design.

“Everyone thinks it’s only for like, the trades,” Vazquez said. “But that was the other thing that the Biden administration really pushed, is building more apprenticeships in nontraditional and emerging sectors. So we are kind of like, trying to also emulate that by offering in our community any employer who doesn’t know but wants to get involved, because there’s a lot of benefits. So it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Historically, Latinos have always been impacted by automation due to their relation to labor-intensive roles, especially in retail and food service. Cavazos said it is crucial to “teach Latinos more digital skills to evolve with the workforce.”

A study by UCLA this year found that in California, 2.3 million Latinos are employed in roles most at risk of becoming automated. Of the Latinos working in automation, 21% of them do not have access to high-speed internet at home, a hindrance to digital upskilling, the study found. A 2021 Pew Research study also found that only 67% of Hispanic adults reported owning a desktop or laptop computer, compared with 8 in 10 white adults.

Diana Caba, vice president for community and economic development at the Hispanic Federation, said that as the world becomes more digital, it can become a huge obstacle for Latinos who do not have digital skills. Therefore the nonprofit has partnered with over 50 community-based organizations to decrease the digital divide by providing Latinos training, including access to technology.

Caba said that of the 35,000 people they’ve trained, 70% have completed the training. She said 6,000 have gone on to new jobs, and about 10,500 have gotten a six-figure salary.

“Automation is a big threat for our community, considering that we are in these low-paying sectors that are actually very vulnerable and don’t really offer much opportunities for economic mobility,” Caba said. “It’s been really exciting to take this approach and meet the needs of increasing the digital acumen of the Latino community.”

Dylan Pravia started as an intern with Miami Ed Tech, which he said provided him the opportunity to use computers and learn about AI and programming. He is now able to use what he learned there as a mechanical engineering student at Florida International University.

“I really like what Miami Ed Tech is doing,” Pravia said. “They are providing that training, that opportunity, to students. Talent is everywhere, and we should give (Latino) students as much training as they can, all those opportunities, so we can see the talent and their skills in the world.”

Gills, the former hotel receptionist, said she understands technology is the future but automation feels like a double-edged sword. While it can open opportunities for high-skilled labor, it also diminishes the number of low-skill jobs that many Latinos need, she said.

“I’ve seen firsthand how many co-workers were swapped for kiosks or chatbots,” Gills said. “Retraining workers and preparing them for new jobs needs to be better supported by the system. To be honest, these times with automation and AI feel very unreliable and constantly changing, but I guess we just have to learn how to adapt.”

