GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 49, Altavista 31

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 45, Surry County 8

Atlee 46, Patrick Henry 41

Auburn 55, Grayson County 46

Bassett 39, Martinsville 29

Blue Ridge Christian 38, Grace Christian 34

Broadwater Academy 38, Isle of Wight Academy 31

Broadway 57, William Monroe 31

Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 37

Buffalo Gap 48, Alleghany 46

Centreville 59, James Madison 53

Charles City County High School 32, Northampton 30

Charlottesville 77, Louisa 34

Chelsea Academy 53, Christ Chapel Academy 31

Chilhowie 41, Patrick Henry 16

Clarke County 82, Rappahannock County 44

Colonial Forge 47, Riverbend 36

Culpeper 74, Courtland 53

Deep Creek 73, Western Branch 28

Deep Run 64, Douglas Freeman 31

E.C. Glass 65, Amherst County 24

East Rockingham 41, Turner Ashby 29

Eastern View 49, King George 38

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 33

Fauquier 36, Manassas Park 29

First Colonial 40, Tallwood 37

Fluvanna 43, Monticello 25

Fort Chiswell 66, George Wythe 64

Franklin 31, Windsor 19

Freedom – Woodbridge 48, Colgan 34

GW-Danville 40, Halifax County 37

Galax 40, Bland County 35

Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 43

Grassfield 79, Great Bridge 27

Greenbrier Christian 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 34

Greensville County 70, Southampton 14

Gretna 69, Dan River 47

Hampton Christian 42, Denbigh Baptist 29

Hampton Roads 39, Heritage 30

Hanover 68, Mechanicsville High School 18

Henrico 75, Varina 20

Heritage 63, Dominion 16

Highland Springs 88, Armstrong 20

Honaker 18, Rural Retreat 13

Honaker 61, Holston 11

J.I. Burton 66, Thomas Walker 23

James Monroe 65, Chancellor 28

James Robinson 60, Alexandria City 40

James Wood 58, Liberty-Bealeton 27

Jefferson Forest 65, Rustburg 24

Kellam 88, Ocean Lakes 54

King’s Fork High School 71, Indian River 33

Lake Taylor 57, I. C. Norcom High School 43

Lakeland (VA) 51, Hickory 45

Liberty Christian 64, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45

Liberty-Bedford 53, Brookville 34

Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 27

Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson 19

Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 23

Manor High School 85, Booker T. Washington 9

Massaponax 49, North Stafford 27

Matoaca 57, John Marshall 49

Maury 63, Churchland 23

Meridian High School 60, Millbrook 41

Mountain View 37, Brooke Point 27

Nansemond River 66, Oscar Smith 19

Norfolk Christian School 77, Norfolk Academy 16

Orange County 50, Albemarle 48

Osbourn Park 79, Gainesville 26

Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 60

Poquoson 53, York 20

Potomac 61, Forest Park 20

Princess Anne 86, Landstown 30

Rockbridge County 53, Rocktown 20

Salem 66, Glenvar 14

Salem-Va. Beach 84, Bayside 6

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 37, Nandua 26

Seton School 40, Trinity Christian School 35

Sherando 60, John Handley 40

Skyline 63, Kettle Run 17

South Lakes 70, Chantilly 32

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Collegiate-Richmond 30

St. Margaret’s 57, Christchurch 22

Staunton 55, Fort Defiance 41

Staunton River 45, Franklin County 14

Steward School 64, The Covenant School 38

Strasburg 61, Madison County 46

Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 36

Union 51, Ridgeview 45

Washington-Liberty 40, McLean 26

West Potomac 63, C. G. Woodson 55

West Springfield 46, Lake Braddock 42

Western Albemarle 66, Goochland 10

Westfield 71, Oakton 67

William Campbell 32, Nelson County 18

William Fleming 67, Northside 29

Wilson Memorial 74, Waynesboro 34

Woodbridge 56, C.D. Hylton 39

Woodgrove 77, John Champe 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battlefield vs. Freedom – South Riding, ppd. to Jan 31st.

