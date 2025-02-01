GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 49, Altavista 31
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 45, Surry County 8
Atlee 46, Patrick Henry 41
Auburn 55, Grayson County 46
Bassett 39, Martinsville 29
Blue Ridge Christian 38, Grace Christian 34
Broadwater Academy 38, Isle of Wight Academy 31
Broadway 57, William Monroe 31
Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 37
Buffalo Gap 48, Alleghany 46
Centreville 59, James Madison 53
Charles City County High School 32, Northampton 30
Charlottesville 77, Louisa 34
Chelsea Academy 53, Christ Chapel Academy 31
Chilhowie 41, Patrick Henry 16
Clarke County 82, Rappahannock County 44
Colonial Forge 47, Riverbend 36
Culpeper 74, Courtland 53
Deep Creek 73, Western Branch 28
Deep Run 64, Douglas Freeman 31
E.C. Glass 65, Amherst County 24
East Rockingham 41, Turner Ashby 29
Eastern View 49, King George 38
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 33
Fauquier 36, Manassas Park 29
First Colonial 40, Tallwood 37
Fluvanna 43, Monticello 25
Fort Chiswell 66, George Wythe 64
Franklin 31, Windsor 19
Freedom – Woodbridge 48, Colgan 34
GW-Danville 40, Halifax County 37
Galax 40, Bland County 35
Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 43
Grassfield 79, Great Bridge 27
Greenbrier Christian 38, Atlantic Shores Christian 34
Greensville County 70, Southampton 14
Gretna 69, Dan River 47
Hampton Christian 42, Denbigh Baptist 29
Hampton Roads 39, Heritage 30
Hanover 68, Mechanicsville High School 18
Henrico 75, Varina 20
Heritage 63, Dominion 16
Highland Springs 88, Armstrong 20
Honaker 18, Rural Retreat 13
Honaker 61, Holston 11
J.I. Burton 66, Thomas Walker 23
James Monroe 65, Chancellor 28
James Robinson 60, Alexandria City 40
James Wood 58, Liberty-Bealeton 27
Jefferson Forest 65, Rustburg 24
Kellam 88, Ocean Lakes 54
King’s Fork High School 71, Indian River 33
Lake Taylor 57, I. C. Norcom High School 43
Lakeland (VA) 51, Hickory 45
Liberty Christian 64, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45
Liberty-Bedford 53, Brookville 34
Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 27
Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson 19
Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 23
Manor High School 85, Booker T. Washington 9
Massaponax 49, North Stafford 27
Matoaca 57, John Marshall 49
Maury 63, Churchland 23
Meridian High School 60, Millbrook 41
Mountain View 37, Brooke Point 27
Nansemond River 66, Oscar Smith 19
Norfolk Christian School 77, Norfolk Academy 16
Orange County 50, Albemarle 48
Osbourn Park 79, Gainesville 26
Paul VI Catholic High School 72, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 60
Poquoson 53, York 20
Potomac 61, Forest Park 20
Princess Anne 86, Landstown 30
Rockbridge County 53, Rocktown 20
Salem 66, Glenvar 14
Salem-Va. Beach 84, Bayside 6
Salisbury Christian School, Md. 37, Nandua 26
Seton School 40, Trinity Christian School 35
Sherando 60, John Handley 40
Skyline 63, Kettle Run 17
South Lakes 70, Chantilly 32
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Collegiate-Richmond 30
St. Margaret’s 57, Christchurch 22
Staunton 55, Fort Defiance 41
Staunton River 45, Franklin County 14
Steward School 64, The Covenant School 38
Strasburg 61, Madison County 46
Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 36
Union 51, Ridgeview 45
Washington-Liberty 40, McLean 26
West Potomac 63, C. G. Woodson 55
West Springfield 46, Lake Braddock 42
Western Albemarle 66, Goochland 10
Westfield 71, Oakton 67
William Campbell 32, Nelson County 18
William Fleming 67, Northside 29
Wilson Memorial 74, Waynesboro 34
Woodbridge 56, C.D. Hylton 39
Woodgrove 77, John Champe 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battlefield vs. Freedom – South Riding, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
