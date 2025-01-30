Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 43, James River 26 Auburn 72, Giles 36 Bruton 66, Grafton 62 Buckingham County 62, Appomattox…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 43, James River 26

Auburn 72, Giles 36

Bruton 66, Grafton 62

Buckingham County 62, Appomattox 56

Carmel 74, New Hope Academy, Md. 69

Central – Wise 62, Union 52

Cosby 65, Clover Hill 53

Fort Chiswell 86, Galax 73

Franklin 44, Brunswick 42

Glen Allen 96, Armstrong 67

Glenvar 63, Carroll County 60

Goochland 61, Central of Lunenburg 47

Graham 75, Bluefield, W.Va. 64

Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Gretna 60

Heritage 66, John Champe 55

J.R. Tucker 53, Louisa 40

Kellam 74, Kempsville 61

King Abdullah 73, Wakefield Country Day 43

King William 70, K&Q Central 57

Lake Taylor 58, I. C. Norcom High School 27

Lloyd Bird 76, RHSA 34

Luray 61, Strasburg 56

Manchester 58, Huguenot 57

Manor High School 63, Granby 55

Marion 54, Grayson County 53

Maury 62, Norview 50

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 55, Magna Vista 42

Mills Godwin 65, Douglas Freeman 52

New Kent 88, Tabb 72

Parry McCluer High School 89, Eastern Montgomery 75

Powhatan 70, Midlothian 59

Radford 75, Patrick County 44

Salem 76, Hidden Valley 52

Skyline 82, Sherando 61

Smithfield 68, Lafayette 56

Southampton 75, Windsor 50

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Flint Hill 59

Staunton 75, Stuarts Draft 61

Sussex Central 53, Surry County 30

Tazewell 75, Castlewood 51

Warhill 64, York 38

Wilson Memorial 88, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 32

Woodstock Central 51, Rappahannock County 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.