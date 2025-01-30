Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 51, Buckingham County 32
Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Bishop Ireton 54
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Fuqua School 40
Broad Run 57, Westfield 45
Brunswick 61, Franklin 15
Castlewood 45, Tazewell 11
Central – Wise 53, Union 51
Central of Lunenburg 42, Goochland 32
Christchurch 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 36, OT
Christiansburg 46, Northside 43
Freedom – Woodbridge 50, Colgan 38
Galax 65, Fort Chiswell 38
Giles 56, Auburn 50
Greensville County 39, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 8
J.R. Tucker 48, Louisa 35
K&Q Central 43, King William 36
Lake Taylor 67, I. C. Norcom High School 35
Manor High School 63, Granby 43
Marion 50, Grayson County 45
Maury 68, Norview 41
Miller School 40, St. Catherine’s 37
Mills Godwin 65, Douglas Freeman 52
New Kent 88, Tabb 72
Orange County 46, Fluvanna 42
Prince Edward County 64, Nottoway 24
Rock Ridge 34, Osbourn 21
Salem 68, Hidden Valley 23
St. Annes-Belfield 71, The Covenant School 59
Stuarts Draft 67, Staunton 33
Sussex Central 35, Surry County 21
Virginia Academy 54, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 49
Virginia Beach Catholic 55, Bishop O’Connell 37
Wilson Memorial 76, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 58
Windsor 38, Southampton 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.