Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 51, Buckingham County 32

Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Bishop Ireton 54

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 44, Fuqua School 40

Broad Run 57, Westfield 45

Brunswick 61, Franklin 15

Castlewood 45, Tazewell 11

Central – Wise 53, Union 51

Central of Lunenburg 42, Goochland 32

Christchurch 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 36, OT

Christiansburg 46, Northside 43

Freedom – Woodbridge 50, Colgan 38

Galax 65, Fort Chiswell 38

Giles 56, Auburn 50

Greensville County 39, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 8

J.R. Tucker 48, Louisa 35

K&Q Central 43, King William 36

Lake Taylor 67, I. C. Norcom High School 35

Manor High School 63, Granby 43

Marion 50, Grayson County 45

Maury 68, Norview 41

Miller School 40, St. Catherine’s 37

Mills Godwin 65, Douglas Freeman 52

New Kent 88, Tabb 72

Orange County 46, Fluvanna 42

Prince Edward County 64, Nottoway 24

Rock Ridge 34, Osbourn 21

Salem 68, Hidden Valley 23

St. Annes-Belfield 71, The Covenant School 59

Stuarts Draft 67, Staunton 33

Sussex Central 35, Surry County 21

Virginia Academy 54, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 49

Virginia Beach Catholic 55, Bishop O’Connell 37

Wilson Memorial 76, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 58

Windsor 38, Southampton 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

