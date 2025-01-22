Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 72, Lee High 38
Altavista 42, Nelson County 7
Appomattox 48, Rustburg 40
Bishop Ireton 79, Paul VI Catholic High School 51
Broadwater Academy 31, Denbigh Baptist 24
Brooke Point 48, North Stafford 30
Brunswick Academy 30, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26
Buckingham County 47, Nottoway 21
Buffalo Gap 68, Waynesboro 34
Bullis, Md. 69, Potomac School 61
Caroline 56, Eastern View 51
Central – Wise 71, Gate City 47
Chancellor 64, Culpeper 53
Charlottesville 55, Fluvanna 22
Chatham 63, Gretna 46
Chilhowie 42, Holston 29
Colonial Beach 42, Lancaster 28
Colonial Forge 46, Stafford 41
Courtland 55, Spotsylvania 28
Douglas Freeman 51, John Marshall 39
Eastern Montgomery 53, Craig County 31
Faith Christian-Roanoke 49, Christian Heritage Academy 20
Frederick Home School, Md. 62, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 58
Glen Allen 54, J.R. Tucker 30
Grace Christian 43, Blue Ridge Christian 33
Grafton 67, Smithfield 22
Greensville County 51, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 19
Hampton Roads 52, Norfolk Collegiate 24
Hayfield 49, Justice High School 26
Henrico 71, Atlee 31
Hermitage 52, TJHS 12
Hidden Valley 54, Christiansburg 48
Highland Springs 56, Hanover 50
Highland-Warrenton 45, Trinity at Meadowview 36
Indian River 49, Arcadia 29
Indian River, Del. 47, Arcadia 29
James Monroe 81, King George 20
James Robinson 50, West Potomac 47
John Handley 53, Brentsville 30
K&Q Central 32, Charles City County High School 22
Lafayette 60, New Kent 26
Lloyd Bird 54, Cosby 37
Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 22
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 67, West Point 30
Manchester 112, RHSA 0
Martinsville 37, Tunstall 29
Massaponax 33, Mountain View 12
Mechanicsville High School 62, Varina 46
Mills Godwin 58, Matoaca 56
Mount Vernon 63, Annandale 24
Northumberland 31, Rappahannock 21
Osbourn Park 71, Battlefield 21
Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 48
Prince Edward County 60, Amelia County 40
Rappahannock County 56, Madison County 36
Ridgeview 63, John Battle 43
Riverheads 47, Staunton 39
Riverside 43, Lightridge 38
Salem 53, Jefferson Forest 28
Seton School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 38
South County 61, C. G. Woodson 38
St. John Paul the Great 38, Rocky Mountain Lutheran, Colo. 33
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 29
StoneBridge School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 20
Sussex Central 45, Surry County 29
TJ-Alexandria 64, Falls Church 28
Tabb 38, Poquoson 34
Trinity Christian School 52, Christ Chapel Academy 41
Virginia Beach Catholic 70, Norfolk Academy 26
Wakefield 66, Herndon 54
Warhill 62, Bruton 35
Washington-Liberty 46, Yorktown 33
Western Albemarle 56, Louisa 20
Westmoreland County 47, Essex 35
William Campbell 46, Dan River 32
William Fleming 64, Staunton River 33
Wilson Memorial 53, Fort Defiance 19
Woodbridge 70, Gar-Field 40
Woodgrove 65, Park View-Sterling 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Narrows, ppd.
George Wythe vs. Galax, ppd.
Kempsville vs. Salem, ppd.
Kempsville vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.
Lakeland (VA) vs. Western Branch, ppd.
Landstown vs. Frank Cox, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Broadway, ppd.
Southampton vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.