Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 72, Lee High 38 Altavista 42, Nelson County 7 Appomattox 48, Rustburg 40 Bishop Ireton 79,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 72, Lee High 38

Altavista 42, Nelson County 7

Appomattox 48, Rustburg 40

Bishop Ireton 79, Paul VI Catholic High School 51

Broadwater Academy 31, Denbigh Baptist 24

Brooke Point 48, North Stafford 30

Brunswick Academy 30, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26

Buckingham County 47, Nottoway 21

Buffalo Gap 68, Waynesboro 34

Bullis, Md. 69, Potomac School 61

Caroline 56, Eastern View 51

Central – Wise 71, Gate City 47

Chancellor 64, Culpeper 53

Charlottesville 55, Fluvanna 22

Chatham 63, Gretna 46

Chilhowie 42, Holston 29

Colonial Beach 42, Lancaster 28

Colonial Forge 46, Stafford 41

Courtland 55, Spotsylvania 28

Douglas Freeman 51, John Marshall 39

Eastern Montgomery 53, Craig County 31

Faith Christian-Roanoke 49, Christian Heritage Academy 20

Frederick Home School, Md. 62, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 58

Glen Allen 54, J.R. Tucker 30

Grace Christian 43, Blue Ridge Christian 33

Grafton 67, Smithfield 22

Greensville County 51, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 19

Hampton Roads 52, Norfolk Collegiate 24

Hayfield 49, Justice High School 26

Henrico 71, Atlee 31

Hermitage 52, TJHS 12

Hidden Valley 54, Christiansburg 48

Highland Springs 56, Hanover 50

Highland-Warrenton 45, Trinity at Meadowview 36

Indian River 49, Arcadia 29

Indian River, Del. 47, Arcadia 29

James Monroe 81, King George 20

James Robinson 50, West Potomac 47

John Handley 53, Brentsville 30

K&Q Central 32, Charles City County High School 22

Lafayette 60, New Kent 26

Lloyd Bird 54, Cosby 37

Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 22

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 67, West Point 30

Manchester 112, RHSA 0

Martinsville 37, Tunstall 29

Massaponax 33, Mountain View 12

Mechanicsville High School 62, Varina 46

Mills Godwin 58, Matoaca 56

Mount Vernon 63, Annandale 24

Northumberland 31, Rappahannock 21

Osbourn Park 71, Battlefield 21

Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 48

Prince Edward County 60, Amelia County 40

Rappahannock County 56, Madison County 36

Ridgeview 63, John Battle 43

Riverheads 47, Staunton 39

Riverside 43, Lightridge 38

Salem 53, Jefferson Forest 28

Seton School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 38

South County 61, C. G. Woodson 38

St. John Paul the Great 38, Rocky Mountain Lutheran, Colo. 33

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 58, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 29

StoneBridge School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 20

Sussex Central 45, Surry County 29

TJ-Alexandria 64, Falls Church 28

Tabb 38, Poquoson 34

Trinity Christian School 52, Christ Chapel Academy 41

Virginia Beach Catholic 70, Norfolk Academy 26

Wakefield 66, Herndon 54

Warhill 62, Bruton 35

Washington-Liberty 46, Yorktown 33

Western Albemarle 56, Louisa 20

Westmoreland County 47, Essex 35

William Campbell 46, Dan River 32

William Fleming 64, Staunton River 33

Wilson Memorial 53, Fort Defiance 19

Woodbridge 70, Gar-Field 40

Woodgrove 65, Park View-Sterling 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Narrows, ppd.

George Wythe vs. Galax, ppd.

Kempsville vs. Salem, ppd.

Kempsville vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.

Lakeland (VA) vs. Western Branch, ppd.

Landstown vs. Frank Cox, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Broadway, ppd.

Southampton vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.