Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 47, Fluvanna 32
Alleghany 43, Patrick County 39
Amelia County 53, Nottoway 30
Amherst County 43, Rustburg 32
Appomattox 48, Chatham 40
Arcadia 43, Isle of Wight Academy 23
Bishop Ireton 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 50
Blacksburg 55, Hidden Valley 32
Buffalo Gap 44, Stuarts Draft 43
Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Christchurch 19
Central – Wise 52, John Battle 35
Chancellor 58, Caroline 28
Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry 28
Clarke County 62, Luray 24
Colgan 46, C.D. Hylton 33
Colonial Beach 44, Essex 32
Culpeper 72, Eastern View 54
Dan River 39, Nelson County 13
Deep Creek 79, Currituck County, N.C. 24
Dinwiddie 68, Colonial Heights 50
Douglas Freeman 59, TJHS 18
E.C. Glass 50, Liberty Christian 44
East Rockingham 36, Broadway 29
Eastside 60, Twin Springs 48
Falls Church 49, Mount Vernon 39
Floyd County 57, Carroll County 28
Fort Chiswell 67, Giles 23
Franklin 37, Surry County 22
Franklin County 42, William Byrd 29
Gainesville 64, Patriot 40
Galax 62, Grayson County 24
Gate City 53, Union 45
George Wythe 72, Auburn 42
Glen Allen 48, Highland Springs 43
Grafton 83, York 38
Graham 67, Tazewell 9
Green Run 65, First Colonial 27
Gretna 64, Altavista 31
Hampton Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 52
Hampton Roads 69, Peninsula Catholic 6
Harrisonburg 53, William Monroe 36
Hayfield 50, Edison 42
Henrico 76, Patrick Henry 34
Heritage 51, Kecoughtan 34
Heritage 54, Dominion 12
Honaker 80, Holston 17
Hopewell 62, Petersburg 35
J.I. Burton 59, Rye Cove 23
James Monroe 81, Courtland 37
Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 36
Justice High School 63, John R. Lewis 42
Kellam 85, Bayside 22
Kempsville 48, Tallwood 38
King George 46, Spotsylvania 38
Lafayette 40, Tabb 34
Lebanon 55, Richlands 34
Liberty-Bedford 66, Heritage 45
Lloyd Bird 63, Clover Hill 29
Louisa 65, Monticello 31
McLean 62, Herndon 37
Menchville 96, Denbigh 10
Meridian High School 50, Potomac Falls 37
Mills Godwin 59, Hermitage 30
Nansemond River 58, Bethel 23
Norfolk Christian School 89, Nansemond-Suffolk 18
Ocean Lakes 44, Landstown 39
Osbourn Park 54, Freedom – South Riding 19
Page County 49, Rappahannock County 44
Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Good Counsel, Md. 51
Potomac 83, Gar-Field 19
Powhatan 58, James River 54
Prince George 62, Meadowbrook 31
Pulaski County 66, Christiansburg 36
Radford 60, Glenvar 25
Rappahannock 34, Lancaster 23
Ridgeview 64, Abingdon 54
Riverbend 54, Brooke Point 30
Salem 50, Patrick Henry 42
Skyline 50, Fauquier 17
Smithfield 52, Jamestown 33
Southampton 50, Nandua 49
Stafford 40, Massaponax 27
Steward School 68, Norfolk Academy 21
StoneBridge School 37, Denbigh Baptist 21
Strasburg 66, Stonewall Jackson 18
TJ-Alexandria 63, Annandale 35
Thomas Dale 71, Matoaca 52
Trinity Christian School 42, Fredericksburg Christian 34
Turner Ashby 77, Rockbridge County 29
Virginia Beach Catholic 88, Norfolk Collegiate 7
Wakefield School 53, Randolph-Macon Academy 11
Warhill 63, New Kent 53
Warwick 54, Phoebus 22
West Point 36, Charles City County High School 18
Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 31
Westmoreland County 55, Northumberland 31
William Fleming 62, Lord Botetourt 35
Woodbridge 65, Forest Park 36
Woodgrove 55, Loudoun County 44
Woodside 58, Gloucester 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Veritas Classic Christian School vs. St. Margaret’s, ppd. to Jan 14th.
