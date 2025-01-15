Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 47, Fluvanna 32 Alleghany 43, Patrick County 39 Amelia County 53, Nottoway 30 Amherst County 43,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 47, Fluvanna 32

Alleghany 43, Patrick County 39

Amelia County 53, Nottoway 30

Amherst County 43, Rustburg 32

Appomattox 48, Chatham 40

Arcadia 43, Isle of Wight Academy 23

Bishop Ireton 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 50

Blacksburg 55, Hidden Valley 32

Buffalo Gap 44, Stuarts Draft 43

Cape Henry Collegiate 54, Christchurch 19

Central – Wise 52, John Battle 35

Chancellor 58, Caroline 28

Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry 28

Clarke County 62, Luray 24

Colgan 46, C.D. Hylton 33

Colonial Beach 44, Essex 32

Culpeper 72, Eastern View 54

Dan River 39, Nelson County 13

Deep Creek 79, Currituck County, N.C. 24

Dinwiddie 68, Colonial Heights 50

Douglas Freeman 59, TJHS 18

E.C. Glass 50, Liberty Christian 44

East Rockingham 36, Broadway 29

Eastside 60, Twin Springs 48

Falls Church 49, Mount Vernon 39

Floyd County 57, Carroll County 28

Fort Chiswell 67, Giles 23

Franklin 37, Surry County 22

Franklin County 42, William Byrd 29

Gainesville 64, Patriot 40

Galax 62, Grayson County 24

Gate City 53, Union 45

George Wythe 72, Auburn 42

Glen Allen 48, Highland Springs 43

Grafton 83, York 38

Graham 67, Tazewell 9

Green Run 65, First Colonial 27

Gretna 64, Altavista 31

Hampton Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 52

Hampton Roads 69, Peninsula Catholic 6

Harrisonburg 53, William Monroe 36

Hayfield 50, Edison 42

Henrico 76, Patrick Henry 34

Heritage 51, Kecoughtan 34

Heritage 54, Dominion 12

Honaker 80, Holston 17

Hopewell 62, Petersburg 35

J.I. Burton 59, Rye Cove 23

James Monroe 81, Courtland 37

Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 36

Justice High School 63, John R. Lewis 42

Kellam 85, Bayside 22

Kempsville 48, Tallwood 38

King George 46, Spotsylvania 38

Lafayette 40, Tabb 34

Lebanon 55, Richlands 34

Liberty-Bedford 66, Heritage 45

Lloyd Bird 63, Clover Hill 29

Louisa 65, Monticello 31

McLean 62, Herndon 37

Menchville 96, Denbigh 10

Meridian High School 50, Potomac Falls 37

Mills Godwin 59, Hermitage 30

Nansemond River 58, Bethel 23

Norfolk Christian School 89, Nansemond-Suffolk 18

Ocean Lakes 44, Landstown 39

Osbourn Park 54, Freedom – South Riding 19

Page County 49, Rappahannock County 44

Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Good Counsel, Md. 51

Potomac 83, Gar-Field 19

Powhatan 58, James River 54

Prince George 62, Meadowbrook 31

Pulaski County 66, Christiansburg 36

Radford 60, Glenvar 25

Rappahannock 34, Lancaster 23

Ridgeview 64, Abingdon 54

Riverbend 54, Brooke Point 30

Salem 50, Patrick Henry 42

Skyline 50, Fauquier 17

Smithfield 52, Jamestown 33

Southampton 50, Nandua 49

Stafford 40, Massaponax 27

Steward School 68, Norfolk Academy 21

StoneBridge School 37, Denbigh Baptist 21

Strasburg 66, Stonewall Jackson 18

TJ-Alexandria 63, Annandale 35

Thomas Dale 71, Matoaca 52

Trinity Christian School 42, Fredericksburg Christian 34

Turner Ashby 77, Rockbridge County 29

Virginia Beach Catholic 88, Norfolk Collegiate 7

Wakefield School 53, Randolph-Macon Academy 11

Warhill 63, New Kent 53

Warwick 54, Phoebus 22

West Point 36, Charles City County High School 18

Western Albemarle 55, Orange County 31

Westmoreland County 55, Northumberland 31

William Fleming 62, Lord Botetourt 35

Woodbridge 65, Forest Park 36

Woodgrove 55, Loudoun County 44

Woodside 58, Gloucester 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Veritas Classic Christian School vs. St. Margaret’s, ppd. to Jan 14th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.