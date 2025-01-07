San Diego State University frat members charged after pledge set on fire at party, prosecutors say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four fraternity members at San Diego State University are facing felony charges in connection with a…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four fraternity members at San Diego State University are facing felony charges in connection with a skit performed at a party last year during which a pledge was set on fire, causing third-degree burns that covered over 16 percent of his body, prosecutors said.

Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19 were all charged with at least one felony Monday in San Diego Superior Court. All pleaded not guilty.

The four included active members and pledges of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. The fraternity did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press requesting to speak to them. A voicemail was left with attorney Michael Malowney, who is representing Cooper, asking for comment. A similar message was also left with the office of Jay Temple, who is representing Cowling. Serrano and Larsen are being represented by unnamed public defenders.

Over the years, SDSU fraternities have had several problems that have prompted investigations, and at least a half a dozen have been put on probation over the past two years, according to the university’s website. In 2020, the university investigated allegations whether a frat leader promoted blackout drinking. It came a year after the death of a freshman who fell out of a bunk bed and cracked his skull after a night of drinking with his fraternity.

The fraternity was already on probation by the university for violating its policies on alcohol and hazing when its members planned a large party at the fraternity house Feb. 17, 2024, that involved a skit in which Serrano would set Larsen on fire, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.

Cowling, Serrano and Larsen planned the skit, during which Serrano would set Larsen on fire, prosecutors said. Larsen spent weeks in the hospital for treatment of third-degree burns, mostly to his legs.

Afterwards, prosecutors said Larsen, Cooper, and Cowling lied to law enforcement officers investigating the incident and deleted evidence on social media, and instructed other fraternity members to delete evidence and not talk to anyone about it, prosecutors said.

The charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public, and violating the social host ordinance. If convicted of all the charges, the defendants could face up to seven years, two months in prison.

At the time of the incident, Cooper was the fraternity’s president, Cowling was on the Pledge Board, and Serrano and Larsen were pledges, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Larsen and Serrano, who were not of legal drinking age, also consumed alcohol before the skit in Cowling’s presence.

The four were released from jail, but they were ordered to not to participate in any fraternity parties, recruitment events for the fraternity, and to adhere to alcohol laws. They were also ordered to return to court March 18 to prepare for a preliminary hearing set for April 16.

