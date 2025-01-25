GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 59, Central – Wise 57 Appomattox 51, Dan River 37 Atlee 47, Mechanicsville High School 43…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Central – Wise 57

Appomattox 51, Dan River 37

Atlee 47, Mechanicsville High School 43

Bath County 48, Eastern Montgomery 42

Battlefield 60, Osbourn 25

Bishop O’Connell 64, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Kenston Forest 41

Brentsville 67, Millbrook 24

Brunswick Academy 39, Tidewater Academy 18

Buffalo Gap 58, Riverheads 32

Carmel 68, Quantico 15

Carroll County 54, Alleghany 45

Central of Lunenburg 46, Nottoway 44

Centreville 57, Chantilly 50

Charlottesville 88, Orange County 28

Chatham 66, Altavista 38

Clarke County 68, Woodstock Central 53

Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 31

Courtland 50, Caroline 48

Culpeper 62, King George 34

E.C. Glass 51, Rustburg 28

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 61, Heritage Christian 38

Falls Church 49, Annandale 26

Fort Chiswell 57, Grayson County 31

Frank Cox 49, Bayside 27

Freedom – Woodbridge 63, Woodbridge 27

GW-Danville 48, Bassett 29

Gainesville 58, Freedom – South Riding 44

Galax 54, Narrows 37

George Marshall 44, Wakefield 34

George Wythe 66, Hidden Valley 47

Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 43

Granby 54, Lake Taylor 50

Grayson County 57, Fort Chiswell 31

Greenbrier Christian 43, Denbigh Baptist 17

Greensville County 51, Franklin 9

Halifax County 44, Tunstall 40

Hampton Roads 68, Summit Christian Academy 6

Hanover 70, Patrick Henry 35

Harrisonburg 65, Rocktown 35

Hayfield 63, John R. Lewis 23

Henrico 96, Armstrong 44

Heritage 57, Denbigh 16

Highland Springs 82, Varina 18

Highland-Warrenton 44, Randolph-Macon Academy 27

Honaker 73, Chilhowie 23

I. C. Norcom High School 67, Booker T. Washington 4

J.I. Burton 70, Twin Springs 55

James Monroe 79, Eastern View 3

James Robinson 32, C. G. Woodson 27

John Handley 78, Manassas Park 17

Kellam 72, Green Run 45

Langley 46, Washington-Liberty 27

Liberty Christian 51, Jefferson Forest 40

Liberty-Bealeton 51, Kettle Run 42

Lord Botetourt 66, Northside 24

Louisa 58, Fluvanna 52

Maury 68, Norview 41

Meridian High School 43, Fauquier 29

Miller School 62, Christchurch 32

Mills Godwin 59, Douglas Freeman 36

Monticello 33, Goochland 9

Mount Vernon 56, Justice High School 34

Norfolk Collegiate 61, TEACH Homeschool 13

Oakton 56, James Madison 34

Ocean Lakes 72, First Colonial 34

Patrick County 46, Glenvar 17

Petersburg 55, TJHS 21

Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 26

Prince Edward County 67, Randolph-Henry 20

Pulaski County 53, Blacksburg 45

Rappahannock County 69, Stonewall Jackson 28

Richlands 49, Tazewell 33

Ridgeview 73, Lee High 34

Riverbend 51, Mountain View 21

Rockbridge County 60, Roanoke Catholic 26

Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 27

Salem 68, Cave Spring 29

Sherando 42, James Wood 35

Skyline 58, Warren County 20

South County 56, Lake Braddock 31

South Lakes 53, Westfield 49

Spotswood 53, Broadway 37

Stafford 44, Brooke Point 33

Stone Bridge 48, Potomac Falls 45

StoneBridge School 42, Broadwater Academy 19

Strasburg 44, Luray 28

Temple Christian 50, Faith Christian-Roanoke 46

The Covenant School 31, St. Gertrude 13

Trinity Episcopal 47, St. Margaret’s 38

Turner Ashby 41, William Monroe 29

Union 45, John Battle 36

United Christian Academy 38, Grace Christian 19

Wakefield School 39, Tandem Friends School 0

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 39

West Potomac 67, West Springfield 27

Western Albemarle 57, Albemarle 46

Westover Christian 39, Timberlake Christian 25

William Campbell 45, Gretna 41

Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59

Windsor 35, Sussex Central 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Churchland vs. Manor High School, ppd.

Nandua vs. Holly Grove, Md., ccd.

Princess Anne vs. Kempsville, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. East Ridge, Ky., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

