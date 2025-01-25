GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 59, Central – Wise 57
Appomattox 51, Dan River 37
Atlee 47, Mechanicsville High School 43
Bath County 48, Eastern Montgomery 42
Battlefield 60, Osbourn 25
Bishop O’Connell 64, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 62, Kenston Forest 41
Brentsville 67, Millbrook 24
Brunswick Academy 39, Tidewater Academy 18
Buffalo Gap 58, Riverheads 32
Carmel 68, Quantico 15
Carroll County 54, Alleghany 45
Central of Lunenburg 46, Nottoway 44
Centreville 57, Chantilly 50
Charlottesville 88, Orange County 28
Chatham 66, Altavista 38
Clarke County 68, Woodstock Central 53
Colonial Forge 38, Massaponax 31
Courtland 50, Caroline 48
Culpeper 62, King George 34
E.C. Glass 51, Rustburg 28
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 61, Heritage Christian 38
Falls Church 49, Annandale 26
Fort Chiswell 57, Grayson County 31
Frank Cox 49, Bayside 27
Freedom – Woodbridge 63, Woodbridge 27
GW-Danville 48, Bassett 29
Gainesville 58, Freedom – South Riding 44
Galax 54, Narrows 37
George Marshall 44, Wakefield 34
George Wythe 66, Hidden Valley 47
Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 43
Granby 54, Lake Taylor 50
Grayson County 57, Fort Chiswell 31
Greenbrier Christian 43, Denbigh Baptist 17
Greensville County 51, Franklin 9
Halifax County 44, Tunstall 40
Hampton Roads 68, Summit Christian Academy 6
Hanover 70, Patrick Henry 35
Harrisonburg 65, Rocktown 35
Hayfield 63, John R. Lewis 23
Henrico 96, Armstrong 44
Heritage 57, Denbigh 16
Highland Springs 82, Varina 18
Highland-Warrenton 44, Randolph-Macon Academy 27
Honaker 73, Chilhowie 23
I. C. Norcom High School 67, Booker T. Washington 4
J.I. Burton 70, Twin Springs 55
James Monroe 79, Eastern View 3
James Robinson 32, C. G. Woodson 27
John Handley 78, Manassas Park 17
Kellam 72, Green Run 45
Langley 46, Washington-Liberty 27
Liberty Christian 51, Jefferson Forest 40
Liberty-Bealeton 51, Kettle Run 42
Lord Botetourt 66, Northside 24
Louisa 58, Fluvanna 52
Maury 68, Norview 41
Meridian High School 43, Fauquier 29
Miller School 62, Christchurch 32
Mills Godwin 59, Douglas Freeman 36
Monticello 33, Goochland 9
Mount Vernon 56, Justice High School 34
Norfolk Collegiate 61, TEACH Homeschool 13
Oakton 56, James Madison 34
Ocean Lakes 72, First Colonial 34
Patrick County 46, Glenvar 17
Petersburg 55, TJHS 21
Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 26
Prince Edward County 67, Randolph-Henry 20
Pulaski County 53, Blacksburg 45
Rappahannock County 69, Stonewall Jackson 28
Richlands 49, Tazewell 33
Ridgeview 73, Lee High 34
Riverbend 51, Mountain View 21
Rockbridge County 60, Roanoke Catholic 26
Rye Cove 44, Thomas Walker 27
Salem 68, Cave Spring 29
Sherando 42, James Wood 35
Skyline 58, Warren County 20
South County 56, Lake Braddock 31
South Lakes 53, Westfield 49
Spotswood 53, Broadway 37
Stafford 44, Brooke Point 33
Stone Bridge 48, Potomac Falls 45
StoneBridge School 42, Broadwater Academy 19
Strasburg 44, Luray 28
Temple Christian 50, Faith Christian-Roanoke 46
The Covenant School 31, St. Gertrude 13
Trinity Episcopal 47, St. Margaret’s 38
Turner Ashby 41, William Monroe 29
Union 45, John Battle 36
United Christian Academy 38, Grace Christian 19
Wakefield School 39, Tandem Friends School 0
Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 39
West Potomac 67, West Springfield 27
Western Albemarle 57, Albemarle 46
Westover Christian 39, Timberlake Christian 25
William Campbell 45, Gretna 41
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59
Windsor 35, Sussex Central 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Churchland vs. Manor High School, ppd.
Nandua vs. Holly Grove, Md., ccd.
Princess Anne vs. Kempsville, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. East Ridge, Ky., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
