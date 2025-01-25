BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 59, Western Albemarle 53
Alexandria City 45, Fairfax 36
Altavista 64, Chatham 63
Amherst County 75, Liberty-Bedford 58
Annandale 57, Falls Church 36
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Gateway Christian 28
Atlee 93, Mechanicsville High School 35
Banner Christian 59, Southampton Academy 51
Battlefield 55, Osbourn 44
Bishop O’Connell 90, Booker T. Washington 85
Blacksburg 62, Pulaski County 54
Briar Woods 61, Lightridge 40
Broadwater Academy 55, StoneBridge School 51
Brooke Point 63, Stafford 53
Brunswick Academy 72, Tidewater Academy 22
Bull Prep, N.C. 66, Hargrave Military 64
C. G. Woodson 54, James Robinson 46
Cave Spring 70, Salem 44
Central of Lunenburg 55, Nottoway 52
Centreville 74, Chantilly 68
Chancellor 83, Spotsylvania 42
Charlottesville 53, Orange County 50
Chilhowie 78, Honaker 22
Colgan 61, Trinity Christian School 46
Colonial Beach 48, Westmoreland County 41
Cosby 71, Powhatan 35
Courtland 58, Caroline 33
Culpeper 62, King George 52
Deep Run 64, Glen Allen 58
Denbigh 68, Heritage 44
Dinwiddie 70, Matoaca 49
E.C. Glass 58, Rustburg 40
Eastern View 81, James Monroe 65
Eastside 82, Castlewood 30
Essex 63, Rappahannock 57
Fairfax Christian 91, Christ Chapel Academy 43
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 69, Heritage Christian 34
First Colonial 78, Ocean Lakes 38
Fluvanna 45, Louisa 38
Fort Chiswell 74, Grayson County 69
Fort Defiance 76, Waynesboro 60
Frank Cox 58, Bayside 46
Fredericksburg Christian 51, New Covenant 47
Freedom – South Riding 63, Gainesville 52
GW-Danville 64, Bassett 57
George Wythe 69, Luray 51
Green Run 51, Kellam 38
Greensville County 60, Franklin 51
Gretna 64, William Campbell 40
Hampton Roads 50, Summit Christian Academy 39
Hanover 66, Patrick Henry 65
Hayfield 79, John R. Lewis 47
Henrico 79, Armstrong 65
Heritage (Lynchburg) 51, Brookville 24
Hopewell 66, Prince George 30
Huntington Expression, W.Va. 77, Blue Ridge School 71
J.R. Tucker 55, Hermitage 48
Jefferson Forest 55, Liberty Christian 48
John Battle 45, Union 39
Kenston Forest 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52
Lafayette 58, Warhill 44
Lake Braddock 57, South County 34
Landstown 58, Tallwood 38
Lloyd Bird 73, Midlothian 56
Manassas Park 108, John Handley 22
Manchester 52, James River 46
Massaponax 54, Colonial Forge 50
Meadowbrook 53, Colonial Heights 48
Millbrook 87, Brentsville 33
Mills Godwin 57, Douglas Freeman 47
Monacan 61, Clover Hill 59
Monticello 51, Goochland 27
Mount Vernon 48, Justice High School 45
New Kent 94, Poquoson 39
Norfolk Christian School 61, Oaktree 34
North Cross 102, Eastern Mennonite 40
Northside 81, Lord Botetourt 55
Northumberland 75, Lancaster 49
Oak Hill Academy 73, Mount Zion Baptist School, Md. 69
Oakton 67, James Madison 55
Page County 53, Madison County 34
Patrick Henry 88, Northwood 38
Peninsula Catholic 68, Cristo Rey Richmond 37
Portsmouth Christian 47, Hampton Christian 44
Potomac 90, C.D. Hylton 34
Potomac Falls 51, Stone Bridge 47
Prince Edward County 66, Randolph-Henry 49
Radford 54, Marion 34
Randolph-Macon Academy 59, Fishburne Military 37
Ridgeview 59, Lee High 43
Ridgeview Christian 54, Dayspring 45
Riverbend 66, Mountain View 38
Riverheads 72, Buffalo Gap 36
Riverside 80, Independence 66
Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Regents 34
Rocktown 71, Harrisonburg 60
Rye Cove 59, Thomas Walker 27
Sherando 43, James Wood 39
South Lakes 46, Westfield 41
Spotswood 70, Broadway 35
St. Christopher’s 61, Collegiate-Richmond 54
Stuart Hall 72, Rockbridge County 33
Sussex Central 67, Windsor 38
Trinity Episcopal 75, Fork Union Prep 25
Tunstall 75, Halifax County 52
Varina 73, Highland Springs 57
Veritas Classic Christian School 80, The New Community School 27
Virginia 61, Martinsville 26
Wakefield 40, George Marshall 32
Wakefield Country Day 62, Quantico 51
Wakefield School 71, Tandem Friends School 62
West Potomac 62, West Springfield 54
Westover Christian 55, Timberlake Christian 36
William Monroe 67, Turner Ashby 49
Wilson Memorial 74, Stuarts Draft 66
Winfield, W.Va. 58, Hidden Valley 46
Woodstock Central 72, Clarke County 48
Yorktown 72, Herndon 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Churchland vs. Manor High School, ppd.
Floyd County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Princess Anne vs. Kempsville, ppd.
RHSA vs. Huguenot, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. East Ridge, Ky., ccd.
Western Branch vs. Indian River, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.