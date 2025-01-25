BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 59, Western Albemarle 53 Alexandria City 45, Fairfax 36 Altavista 64, Chatham 63 Amherst County 75,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 59, Western Albemarle 53

Alexandria City 45, Fairfax 36

Altavista 64, Chatham 63

Amherst County 75, Liberty-Bedford 58

Annandale 57, Falls Church 36

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Gateway Christian 28

Atlee 93, Mechanicsville High School 35

Banner Christian 59, Southampton Academy 51

Battlefield 55, Osbourn 44

Bishop O’Connell 90, Booker T. Washington 85

Blacksburg 62, Pulaski County 54

Briar Woods 61, Lightridge 40

Broadwater Academy 55, StoneBridge School 51

Brooke Point 63, Stafford 53

Brunswick Academy 72, Tidewater Academy 22

Bull Prep, N.C. 66, Hargrave Military 64

C. G. Woodson 54, James Robinson 46

Cave Spring 70, Salem 44

Central of Lunenburg 55, Nottoway 52

Centreville 74, Chantilly 68

Chancellor 83, Spotsylvania 42

Charlottesville 53, Orange County 50

Chilhowie 78, Honaker 22

Colgan 61, Trinity Christian School 46

Colonial Beach 48, Westmoreland County 41

Cosby 71, Powhatan 35

Courtland 58, Caroline 33

Culpeper 62, King George 52

Deep Run 64, Glen Allen 58

Denbigh 68, Heritage 44

Dinwiddie 70, Matoaca 49

E.C. Glass 58, Rustburg 40

Eastern View 81, James Monroe 65

Eastside 82, Castlewood 30

Essex 63, Rappahannock 57

Fairfax Christian 91, Christ Chapel Academy 43

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 69, Heritage Christian 34

First Colonial 78, Ocean Lakes 38

Fluvanna 45, Louisa 38

Fort Chiswell 74, Grayson County 69

Fort Defiance 76, Waynesboro 60

Frank Cox 58, Bayside 46

Fredericksburg Christian 51, New Covenant 47

Freedom – South Riding 63, Gainesville 52

GW-Danville 64, Bassett 57

George Wythe 69, Luray 51

Green Run 51, Kellam 38

Greensville County 60, Franklin 51

Gretna 64, William Campbell 40

Hampton Roads 50, Summit Christian Academy 39

Hanover 66, Patrick Henry 65

Hayfield 79, John R. Lewis 47

Henrico 79, Armstrong 65

Heritage (Lynchburg) 51, Brookville 24

Hopewell 66, Prince George 30

Huntington Expression, W.Va. 77, Blue Ridge School 71

J.R. Tucker 55, Hermitage 48

Jefferson Forest 55, Liberty Christian 48

John Battle 45, Union 39

Kenston Forest 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52

Lafayette 58, Warhill 44

Lake Braddock 57, South County 34

Landstown 58, Tallwood 38

Lloyd Bird 73, Midlothian 56

Manassas Park 108, John Handley 22

Manchester 52, James River 46

Massaponax 54, Colonial Forge 50

Meadowbrook 53, Colonial Heights 48

Millbrook 87, Brentsville 33

Mills Godwin 57, Douglas Freeman 47

Monacan 61, Clover Hill 59

Monticello 51, Goochland 27

Mount Vernon 48, Justice High School 45

New Kent 94, Poquoson 39

Norfolk Christian School 61, Oaktree 34

North Cross 102, Eastern Mennonite 40

Northside 81, Lord Botetourt 55

Northumberland 75, Lancaster 49

Oak Hill Academy 73, Mount Zion Baptist School, Md. 69

Oakton 67, James Madison 55

Page County 53, Madison County 34

Patrick Henry 88, Northwood 38

Peninsula Catholic 68, Cristo Rey Richmond 37

Portsmouth Christian 47, Hampton Christian 44

Potomac 90, C.D. Hylton 34

Potomac Falls 51, Stone Bridge 47

Prince Edward County 66, Randolph-Henry 49

Radford 54, Marion 34

Randolph-Macon Academy 59, Fishburne Military 37

Ridgeview 59, Lee High 43

Ridgeview Christian 54, Dayspring 45

Riverbend 66, Mountain View 38

Riverheads 72, Buffalo Gap 36

Riverside 80, Independence 66

Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Regents 34

Rocktown 71, Harrisonburg 60

Rye Cove 59, Thomas Walker 27

Sherando 43, James Wood 39

South Lakes 46, Westfield 41

Spotswood 70, Broadway 35

St. Christopher’s 61, Collegiate-Richmond 54

Stuart Hall 72, Rockbridge County 33

Sussex Central 67, Windsor 38

Trinity Episcopal 75, Fork Union Prep 25

Tunstall 75, Halifax County 52

Varina 73, Highland Springs 57

Veritas Classic Christian School 80, The New Community School 27

Virginia 61, Martinsville 26

Wakefield 40, George Marshall 32

Wakefield Country Day 62, Quantico 51

Wakefield School 71, Tandem Friends School 62

West Potomac 62, West Springfield 54

Westover Christian 55, Timberlake Christian 36

William Monroe 67, Turner Ashby 49

Wilson Memorial 74, Stuarts Draft 66

Winfield, W.Va. 58, Hidden Valley 46

Woodstock Central 72, Clarke County 48

Yorktown 72, Herndon 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Churchland vs. Manor High School, ppd.

Floyd County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Princess Anne vs. Kempsville, ppd.

RHSA vs. Huguenot, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. East Ridge, Ky., ccd.

Western Branch vs. Indian River, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

