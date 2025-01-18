BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 71, Monticello 28
Alleghany 59, Lord Botetourt 55
Appomattox 66, William Campbell 44
Atlee 59, Hanover 44
Auburn 76, Galax 56
Briar Woods 67, Stone Bridge 65
Broad Run 63, Loudoun County 47
Brunswick 66, Windsor 34
Buckingham County 66, Randolph-Henry 52
Carmel 86, Grove Avenue Baptist 63
Caroline 69, Culpeper 47
Carroll County 61, Patrick County 41
Cave Spring 44, Hidden Valley 43
Central of Lunenburg 54, Prince Edward County 44
Chancellor 58, King George 53
Charlottesville 43, Western Albemarle 39
Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 46
Clarke County 53, Madison County 37
Colonial Forge 46, North Stafford 38
Cosby 55, Huguenot 34
Crisfield, Md. 65, Nandua 27
Cumberland 61, Nottoway 50
Dan River 68, Chatham 64
East Rockingham 47, Rocktown 33
Edison 69, Annandale 52
Episcopal 60, Landon, Md. 55
Fauquier 94, Brentsville 16
First Colonial 78, Deep Creek 57
Fluvanna 46, Goochland 38
Fort Chiswell 53, Bland County 50
GW-Danville 67, Tunstall 47
Gainesville 73, Battlefield 62
George Marshall 43, Herndon 40
Glen Allen 76, Hermitage 74
Glenvar 61, Floyd County 59
Gonzaga College, D.C. 56, Bishop O’Connell 47
Grafton 70, Jamestown 50
Graham 74, Richlands 45
Granby 71, Booker T. Washington 31
Grayson County 53, Giles 11
Green Run 81, Ocean Lakes 31
Greensville County 68, Surry County 32
Gretna 59, Nelson County 46
Hampton Roads 61, Walsingham Academy 40
Harrisonburg 66, Broadway 51
Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 48
Hickory 70, Grassfield 58
Highland Springs 77, Henrico 73
Hopewell 67, Thomas Dale 54
J.I. Burton 49, Eastside 45
J.R. Tucker 67, Douglas Freeman 64
James Monroe 79, Spotsylvania 44
James River 78, RHSA 42
James Robinson 62, Alexandria City 49
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 50
John Handley 95, Liberty-Bealeton 29
Key, Md. 52, Forest Park 51
King’s Fork High School 82, Lakeland (VA) 45
Lake Taylor 74, Manor High School 47
Lancaster 53, Essex 46
Landstown 68, Kellam 47
Liberty Christian 90, Brookville 57
Lloyd Bird 93, Monacan 68
Loudoun Valley 54, Heritage 44
Luray 51, Rappahannock County 35
Lynchburg Home School 72, Southwest Virginia Home School 55
Manassas Park 56, Kettle Run 51
Manchester 61, Midlothian 56
Martinsville 57, Magna Vista 41
Massaponax 56, Riverbend 51
Matoaca 53, Prince George 43
Maury 55, I. C. Norcom High School 39
Mecklenburg County 68, Bassett 52
Meridian High School 57, Skyline 54
Millbrook 53, Sherando 51
Miller School 69, New Covenant 39
Mills Godwin 71, Deep Run 66
Montverde Academy, Fla. 78, Oak Hill Academy 52
Nansemond River 76, Western Branch 67
New Kent 73, Poquoson 53
New Town, Md. 70, Benedictine 54
Norfolk Academy 65, Nansemond-Suffolk 62
Northumberland 77, Colonial Beach 67
Norview 72, Churchland 63
Orange County 62, Louisa 48
Oscar Smith 87, Indian River 45
Patrick Henry 65, Mechanicsville High School 57
Patrick Henry 89, Honaker 34
Patriot 70, Osbourn 29
Peninsula Catholic 90, Norfolk Christian School 45
Petersburg 75, Colonial Heights 52
Portsmouth Christian 75, Broadwater Academy 26
Potomac 79, Freedom – Woodbridge 48
Powhatan 59, Clover Hill 48
Radford 52, James River 23
Randolph-Macon Academy 55, Tandem Friends School 47
Rise Academy 81, Cristo Rey Richmond 47
Rustburg 58, Liberty-Bedford 57
Salem-Va. Beach 51, Princess Anne 34
Smithfield 83, York 34
Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 47
St Andrew’s, Md. 74, Flint Hill 68
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Evergreen Christian 55
St. John Paul the Great 64, Chapelgate, Md. 43
St. Michael 87, Fairfax Christian 52
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 71, St. Albans, D.C. 69
Stafford 58, Mountain View 56
Staunton 64, Waynesboro 42
Steward School 59, Virginia Beach Catholic 50
StoneBridge School 69, Greenbrier Christian 58
Stuarts Draft 70, Fort Defiance 55
Summit Christian Academy 67, TEACH Homeschool 29
Tallwood 62, Bayside 60, OT
Trinity Christian School 44, Washington Latin, D.C. 35
Tuscarora 77, Dominion 51
Twin Valley 58, Council 26
Union 51, Lee High 36
Varina 67, Armstrong 33
Veritas Classic Christian School 60, Trinity at Meadowview 50
Veritas Collegiate Academy 80, Norfolk Collegiate 70
Wakefield School 68, Osbourn Park 41
Warhill 50, Tabb 43
Westmoreland County 58, Rappahannock 47
William Fleming 61, Franklin County 44
William Monroe 57, Rockbridge County 42
Wilson Memorial 75, Buffalo Gap 53
Woodbridge 67, Colgan 54
Woodstock Central 72, Stonewall Jackson 30
