BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 71, Monticello 28

Alleghany 59, Lord Botetourt 55

Appomattox 66, William Campbell 44

Atlee 59, Hanover 44

Auburn 76, Galax 56

Briar Woods 67, Stone Bridge 65

Broad Run 63, Loudoun County 47

Brunswick 66, Windsor 34

Buckingham County 66, Randolph-Henry 52

Carmel 86, Grove Avenue Baptist 63

Caroline 69, Culpeper 47

Carroll County 61, Patrick County 41

Cave Spring 44, Hidden Valley 43

Central of Lunenburg 54, Prince Edward County 44

Chancellor 58, King George 53

Charlottesville 43, Western Albemarle 39

Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 46

Clarke County 53, Madison County 37

Colonial Forge 46, North Stafford 38

Cosby 55, Huguenot 34

Crisfield, Md. 65, Nandua 27

Cumberland 61, Nottoway 50

Dan River 68, Chatham 64

East Rockingham 47, Rocktown 33

Edison 69, Annandale 52

Episcopal 60, Landon, Md. 55

Fauquier 94, Brentsville 16

First Colonial 78, Deep Creek 57

Fluvanna 46, Goochland 38

Fort Chiswell 53, Bland County 50

GW-Danville 67, Tunstall 47

Gainesville 73, Battlefield 62

George Marshall 43, Herndon 40

Glen Allen 76, Hermitage 74

Glenvar 61, Floyd County 59

Gonzaga College, D.C. 56, Bishop O’Connell 47

Grafton 70, Jamestown 50

Graham 74, Richlands 45

Granby 71, Booker T. Washington 31

Grayson County 53, Giles 11

Green Run 81, Ocean Lakes 31

Greensville County 68, Surry County 32

Gretna 59, Nelson County 46

Hampton Roads 61, Walsingham Academy 40

Harrisonburg 66, Broadway 51

Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 48

Hickory 70, Grassfield 58

Highland Springs 77, Henrico 73

Hopewell 67, Thomas Dale 54

J.I. Burton 49, Eastside 45

J.R. Tucker 67, Douglas Freeman 64

James Monroe 79, Spotsylvania 44

James River 78, RHSA 42

James Robinson 62, Alexandria City 49

Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 50

John Handley 95, Liberty-Bealeton 29

Key, Md. 52, Forest Park 51

King’s Fork High School 82, Lakeland (VA) 45

Lake Taylor 74, Manor High School 47

Lancaster 53, Essex 46

Landstown 68, Kellam 47

Liberty Christian 90, Brookville 57

Lloyd Bird 93, Monacan 68

Loudoun Valley 54, Heritage 44

Luray 51, Rappahannock County 35

Lynchburg Home School 72, Southwest Virginia Home School 55

Manassas Park 56, Kettle Run 51

Manchester 61, Midlothian 56

Martinsville 57, Magna Vista 41

Massaponax 56, Riverbend 51

Matoaca 53, Prince George 43

Maury 55, I. C. Norcom High School 39

Mecklenburg County 68, Bassett 52

Meridian High School 57, Skyline 54

Millbrook 53, Sherando 51

Miller School 69, New Covenant 39

Mills Godwin 71, Deep Run 66

Montverde Academy, Fla. 78, Oak Hill Academy 52

Nansemond River 76, Western Branch 67

New Kent 73, Poquoson 53

New Town, Md. 70, Benedictine 54

Norfolk Academy 65, Nansemond-Suffolk 62

Northumberland 77, Colonial Beach 67

Norview 72, Churchland 63

Orange County 62, Louisa 48

Oscar Smith 87, Indian River 45

Patrick Henry 65, Mechanicsville High School 57

Patrick Henry 89, Honaker 34

Patriot 70, Osbourn 29

Peninsula Catholic 90, Norfolk Christian School 45

Petersburg 75, Colonial Heights 52

Portsmouth Christian 75, Broadwater Academy 26

Potomac 79, Freedom – Woodbridge 48

Powhatan 59, Clover Hill 48

Radford 52, James River 23

Randolph-Macon Academy 55, Tandem Friends School 47

Rise Academy 81, Cristo Rey Richmond 47

Rustburg 58, Liberty-Bedford 57

Salem-Va. Beach 51, Princess Anne 34

Smithfield 83, York 34

Spotswood 71, Turner Ashby 47

St Andrew’s, Md. 74, Flint Hill 68

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Evergreen Christian 55

St. John Paul the Great 64, Chapelgate, Md. 43

St. Michael 87, Fairfax Christian 52

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 71, St. Albans, D.C. 69

Stafford 58, Mountain View 56

Staunton 64, Waynesboro 42

Steward School 59, Virginia Beach Catholic 50

StoneBridge School 69, Greenbrier Christian 58

Stuarts Draft 70, Fort Defiance 55

Summit Christian Academy 67, TEACH Homeschool 29

Tallwood 62, Bayside 60, OT

Trinity Christian School 44, Washington Latin, D.C. 35

Tuscarora 77, Dominion 51

Twin Valley 58, Council 26

Union 51, Lee High 36

Varina 67, Armstrong 33

Veritas Classic Christian School 60, Trinity at Meadowview 50

Veritas Collegiate Academy 80, Norfolk Collegiate 70

Wakefield School 68, Osbourn Park 41

Warhill 50, Tabb 43

Westmoreland County 58, Rappahannock 47

William Fleming 61, Franklin County 44

William Monroe 57, Rockbridge County 42

Wilson Memorial 75, Buffalo Gap 53

Woodbridge 67, Colgan 54

Woodstock Central 72, Stonewall Jackson 30

___

