GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 63, Monticello 45

Armstrong 45, Varina 26

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Denbigh Baptist 32

Atlee 57, Hanover 40

Bassett 60, Mecklenburg County 58

Bath County 43, Grace Christian 28

Bayside 42, Tallwood 15

Brentsville 55, Fauquier 27

Briar Woods 65, Stone Bridge 42

Broad Run 46, Loudoun County 36

Broadwater Academy 49, Portsmouth Christian 32

Brunswick 63, Windsor 16

Buckingham County 31, Randolph-Henry 24

Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 52

Chancellor 56, King George 28

Chatham 47, Dan River 35

Clarke County 69, Madison County 14

Colgan 52, Woodbridge 51

Colonial Forge 66, North Stafford 34

Courtland 40, Eastern View 32

Culpeper 71, Caroline 51

Deep Run 53, Mills Godwin 38

East Rockingham 48, Rocktown 19

Edison 67, Annandale 24

Falls Church 47, Justice High School 44

Fluvanna 46, Goochland 38

Fort Chiswell 57, Bland County 38

Franklin 44, Southampton 41

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Grace Christian 22

GW-Danville 50, Tunstall 18

Gate City 44, Abingdon 43

George Marshall 43, Herndon 40

Glen Allen 70, Hermitage 23

Graham 52, Richlands 31

Granby 67, Booker T. Washington 4

Grassfield 67, Hickory 39

Grayson County 58, Giles 41

Green Run 81, Ocean Lakes 31

Greenbrier Christian 31, StoneBridge School 30

Greensville County 69, Surry County 16

Gretna 59, Nelson County 46

Hayfield 65, Mount Vernon 20

Heritage 68, Loudoun Valley 41

Hidden Valley 57, Cave Spring 29

Highland Springs 69, Henrico 60

Highland-Warrenton 62, Fredericksburg Academy 28

Honaker 64, Patrick Henry 16

Indian River 65, Oscar Smith 17

J.I. Burton 44, Eastside 39

J.R. Tucker 40, Douglas Freeman 19

James Monroe 99, Spotsylvania 22

James Robinson 50, Alexandria City 39

Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 47

John Champe 47, Park View-Sterling 16

Kellam 85, Landstown 14

King’s Fork High School 81, Lakeland (VA) 27

Langley 49, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 45

Liberty Christian 52, Brookville 30

Liberty-Bedford 53, Rustburg 28

Louisa 59, Orange County 51

Luray 34, Rappahannock County 27

Magna Vista 56, Martinsville 13

Manor High School 49, Lake Taylor 34

Maury 53, I. C. Norcom High School 43

Mechanicsville High School 60, Patrick Henry 25

Meridian High School 60, Skyline 34

Millbrook 45, Sherando 34

Nandua 58, Crisfield, Md. 29

Nansemond River 59, Western Branch 33

Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 27

Norfolk Christian School 87, Peninsula Catholic 5

Patriot 49, Osbourn 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 82, Holy Cross, Md. 63

Prince Edward County 78, Central of Lunenburg 16

Princess Anne 78, Salem-Va. Beach 34

Riverbend 51, Massaponax 48

Rockbridge County 37, William Monroe 23

Rural Retreat 37, Chilhowie 16

Salem 58, Pulaski County 40

Seton School 48, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 37

Spotswood 37, Turner Ashby 28

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Collegiate-Richmond 28

St. Margaret’s 69, Central VA Home School 36

Stafford 41, Mountain View 31

Staunton 56, Waynesboro 41

Staunton River 56, William Byrd 30

Strasburg 40, Page County 29

Stuarts Draft 65, Fort Defiance 49

TJ-Alexandria 58, John R. Lewis 27

TJHS 41, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 30

Trinity Christian School 66, Washington Latin, D.C. 11

Tuscarora 77, Dominion 51

Union 53, Lee High 31

Virginia Beach Catholic 80, Steward School 49

Westover Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 31

Wilson Memorial 46, Buffalo Gap 44

Woodgrove 60, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 59

Woodstock Central 62, Stonewall Jackson 21

Yorktown 42, McLean 41

