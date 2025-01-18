GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 63, Monticello 45
Armstrong 45, Varina 26
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Denbigh Baptist 32
Atlee 57, Hanover 40
Bassett 60, Mecklenburg County 58
Bath County 43, Grace Christian 28
Bayside 42, Tallwood 15
Brentsville 55, Fauquier 27
Briar Woods 65, Stone Bridge 42
Broad Run 46, Loudoun County 36
Broadwater Academy 49, Portsmouth Christian 32
Brunswick 63, Windsor 16
Buckingham County 31, Randolph-Henry 24
Central – Wise 58, Ridgeview 52
Chancellor 56, King George 28
Chatham 47, Dan River 35
Clarke County 69, Madison County 14
Colgan 52, Woodbridge 51
Colonial Forge 66, North Stafford 34
Courtland 40, Eastern View 32
Culpeper 71, Caroline 51
Deep Run 53, Mills Godwin 38
East Rockingham 48, Rocktown 19
Edison 67, Annandale 24
Falls Church 47, Justice High School 44
Fluvanna 46, Goochland 38
Fort Chiswell 57, Bland County 38
Franklin 44, Southampton 41
Fredericksburg Christian 41, Grace Christian 22
GW-Danville 50, Tunstall 18
Gate City 44, Abingdon 43
George Marshall 43, Herndon 40
Glen Allen 70, Hermitage 23
Graham 52, Richlands 31
Granby 67, Booker T. Washington 4
Grassfield 67, Hickory 39
Grayson County 58, Giles 41
Green Run 81, Ocean Lakes 31
Greenbrier Christian 31, StoneBridge School 30
Greensville County 69, Surry County 16
Gretna 59, Nelson County 46
Hayfield 65, Mount Vernon 20
Heritage 68, Loudoun Valley 41
Hidden Valley 57, Cave Spring 29
Highland Springs 69, Henrico 60
Highland-Warrenton 62, Fredericksburg Academy 28
Honaker 64, Patrick Henry 16
Indian River 65, Oscar Smith 17
J.I. Burton 44, Eastside 39
J.R. Tucker 40, Douglas Freeman 19
James Monroe 99, Spotsylvania 22
James Robinson 50, Alexandria City 39
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst County 47
John Champe 47, Park View-Sterling 16
Kellam 85, Landstown 14
King’s Fork High School 81, Lakeland (VA) 27
Langley 49, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 45
Liberty Christian 52, Brookville 30
Liberty-Bedford 53, Rustburg 28
Louisa 59, Orange County 51
Luray 34, Rappahannock County 27
Magna Vista 56, Martinsville 13
Manor High School 49, Lake Taylor 34
Maury 53, I. C. Norcom High School 43
Mechanicsville High School 60, Patrick Henry 25
Meridian High School 60, Skyline 34
Millbrook 45, Sherando 34
Nandua 58, Crisfield, Md. 29
Nansemond River 59, Western Branch 33
Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk 27
Norfolk Christian School 87, Peninsula Catholic 5
Patriot 49, Osbourn 20
Paul VI Catholic High School 82, Holy Cross, Md. 63
Prince Edward County 78, Central of Lunenburg 16
Princess Anne 78, Salem-Va. Beach 34
Riverbend 51, Massaponax 48
Rockbridge County 37, William Monroe 23
Rural Retreat 37, Chilhowie 16
Salem 58, Pulaski County 40
Seton School 48, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 37
Spotswood 37, Turner Ashby 28
St. Annes-Belfield 70, Collegiate-Richmond 28
St. Margaret’s 69, Central VA Home School 36
Stafford 41, Mountain View 31
Staunton 56, Waynesboro 41
Staunton River 56, William Byrd 30
Strasburg 40, Page County 29
Stuarts Draft 65, Fort Defiance 49
TJ-Alexandria 58, John R. Lewis 27
TJHS 41, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 30
Trinity Christian School 66, Washington Latin, D.C. 11
Tuscarora 77, Dominion 51
Union 53, Lee High 31
Virginia Beach Catholic 80, Steward School 49
Westover Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 31
Wilson Memorial 46, Buffalo Gap 44
Woodgrove 60, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 59
Woodstock Central 62, Stonewall Jackson 21
Yorktown 42, McLean 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
