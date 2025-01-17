GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 47, Central-Phenix City 38 Catholic-Montgomery 80, LAMP 23 Central – Clay County 35, Sylacauga 23 Central-Florence…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 47, Central-Phenix City 38

Catholic-Montgomery 80, LAMP 23

Central – Clay County 35, Sylacauga 23

Central-Florence 46, Hatton 44

Chelsea 62, Pelham 38

Colbert Heights 52, Phillips-Bear Creek 37

Deshler 66, Sheffield 31

Foley 64, Fairhope 36

Geneva County 56, Samson 41

Hamilton 62, Fayette County 51

Hartselle 58, Decatur 45

Helena 33, Spain Park 26

Hillcrest-Evergreen 52, Monroe County 44

Holly Pond 60, Hanceville 19

J.U. Blacksher 63, Central-Hayneville 34

Lanett 38, LaFayette 14

Lillie B. Willamson 37, Elberta 21

Linden 42, University Charter 34

McGill-Toolen 53, Gulf Shores 31

Midfield 84, Childersburg 22

New Brockton 42, Pike County 40

Northridge 43, Brookwood 39

Northside Methodist Academy 44, Houston Academy 25

P. D. Jackson-Olin High School 54, Parker High School 37

Phil Campbell High School 63, Vina 30

Prattville 88, Tuscaloosa County 12

Ranburne 60, Horseshoe Bend 41

Saraland 49, Murphy 46

Selma 65, Southside-Selma 8

Spanish Fort 46, Baldwin County High School 36

Springville 71, Corner 15

Sulligent 68, Lamar County High School 27

UMS-Wright 73, B.C. Rain 58

Vestavia Hills 52, Hoover (AL) 41

