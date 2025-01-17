GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 47, Central-Phenix City 38
Catholic-Montgomery 80, LAMP 23
Central – Clay County 35, Sylacauga 23
Central-Florence 46, Hatton 44
Chelsea 62, Pelham 38
Colbert Heights 52, Phillips-Bear Creek 37
Deshler 66, Sheffield 31
Foley 64, Fairhope 36
Geneva County 56, Samson 41
Hamilton 62, Fayette County 51
Hartselle 58, Decatur 45
Helena 33, Spain Park 26
Hillcrest-Evergreen 52, Monroe County 44
Holly Pond 60, Hanceville 19
J.U. Blacksher 63, Central-Hayneville 34
Lanett 38, LaFayette 14
Lillie B. Willamson 37, Elberta 21
Linden 42, University Charter 34
McGill-Toolen 53, Gulf Shores 31
Midfield 84, Childersburg 22
New Brockton 42, Pike County 40
Northridge 43, Brookwood 39
Northside Methodist Academy 44, Houston Academy 25
P. D. Jackson-Olin High School 54, Parker High School 37
Phil Campbell High School 63, Vina 30
Prattville 88, Tuscaloosa County 12
Ranburne 60, Horseshoe Bend 41
Saraland 49, Murphy 46
Selma 65, Southside-Selma 8
Spanish Fort 46, Baldwin County High School 36
Springville 71, Corner 15
Sulligent 68, Lamar County High School 27
UMS-Wright 73, B.C. Rain 58
Vestavia Hills 52, Hoover (AL) 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
