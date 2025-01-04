GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Union 40
Bassett 55, William Byrd 39
Bishop Ireton 93, Holy Cross, Md. 33
Buffalo Gap 44, Staunton 34
Catholic 71, Collegiate-Richmond 27
Central – Wise 82, Lee High 31
Chancellor 58, Eastern View 30
Charles City County High School 63, Surry County 27
Christiansburg 64, Northside 53
Churchland 27, Denbigh 21
Courtland 35, King George 27
Fort Chiswell 58, Auburn 14
Graham 54, Grundy 43
Gretna 52, Halifax County 46
Harrisonburg 54, Rockbridge County 45
Heritage (Lynchburg) 37, Appomattox 34
James River 46, Carroll County 24
John Battle 47, Gate City 40
King’s Christian, N.J. 59, St. Michael 38
Lloyd Bird 48, Hopewell 41
Luray 61, Madison County 20
Lynchburg Home School 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 40
Magna Vista 46, Franklin County 29
Massaponax 53, Tuscarora 29
Mills Godwin 49, Albemarle 35
North Stokes, N.C. 40, Patrick County 37
Petersburg 55, Varina 44
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 32
Rye Cove 54, Rural Retreat 37
Salem 55, Blacksburg 25
Spotswood 61, East Rockingham 40
St. John’s, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 45
Woodstock Central 66, Rappahannock County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentsville vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Fairfax vs. West Springfield, ccd.
Fauquier vs. James Wood, ppd.
Hayfield vs. Annandale, ppd.
Skyline vs. Sherando, ppd.
South County vs. West Potomac, ccd.
