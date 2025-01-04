GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 54, Union 40 Bassett 55, William Byrd 39 Bishop Ireton 93, Holy Cross, Md. 33 Buffalo…

Abingdon 54, Union 40

Bassett 55, William Byrd 39

Bishop Ireton 93, Holy Cross, Md. 33

Buffalo Gap 44, Staunton 34

Catholic 71, Collegiate-Richmond 27

Central – Wise 82, Lee High 31

Chancellor 58, Eastern View 30

Charles City County High School 63, Surry County 27

Christiansburg 64, Northside 53

Churchland 27, Denbigh 21

Courtland 35, King George 27

Fort Chiswell 58, Auburn 14

Graham 54, Grundy 43

Gretna 52, Halifax County 46

Harrisonburg 54, Rockbridge County 45

Heritage (Lynchburg) 37, Appomattox 34

James River 46, Carroll County 24

John Battle 47, Gate City 40

King’s Christian, N.J. 59, St. Michael 38

Lloyd Bird 48, Hopewell 41

Luray 61, Madison County 20

Lynchburg Home School 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 40

Magna Vista 46, Franklin County 29

Massaponax 53, Tuscarora 29

Mills Godwin 49, Albemarle 35

North Stokes, N.C. 40, Patrick County 37

Petersburg 55, Varina 44

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 32

Rye Cove 54, Rural Retreat 37

Salem 55, Blacksburg 25

Spotswood 61, East Rockingham 40

St. John’s, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 45

Woodstock Central 66, Rappahannock County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentsville vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.

Fairfax vs. West Springfield, ccd.

Fauquier vs. James Wood, ppd.

Hayfield vs. Annandale, ppd.

Skyline vs. Sherando, ppd.

South County vs. West Potomac, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

