Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 60, Wyandotte Roosevelt 20
Burton CenterPoint Christian 52, Michigan Deaf 25
Canton Prep 84, Hope Of Detroit 30
Chesaning 69, Otisville LakeVille 35
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 54, Plymouth Christian 48
Dearborn Heights Star 73, Westland Universal 30
Detroit Lincoln-King 71, Detroit CMA 22
Dollar Bay 65, Hancock 18
Durand 72, New Lothrop 32
East Lansing 63, Grand Ledge 46
Escanaba 55, Bark River-Harris 21
Gabriel Richard Catholic 79, Grosse Ile 39
Jackson Christian 50, Litchfield 23
Lincoln Park 66, Taylor 43
Lincoln-Alcona 54, Hillman 44
Macomb Dakota 61, Utica 59
Montrose Hill-McCloy 74, Byron 54
Morenci 50, Camden-Frontier 25
Mt Morris 75, Ovid-Elsie 72
North Central 60, Rapid River 47
Okemos 64, Howell 39
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Waterford Our Lady 46
Taylor Prep 53, Merritt 22
Trenton 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 53
Utica Eisenhower 44, Troy Athens 36
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 56, Ontonagon 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellevue vs. Mendon, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Calumet vs. Painesdale Jeffers, ccd.
Eau Claire vs. Marcellus Howardsville Christian, ccd.
Evart vs. Beal City, ccd.
Grand River vs. Wyoming Lee, ccd.
Heston vs. Hale, ppd.
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy vs. Calhoun Christian, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Holland Calvary vs. Wyoming Homeschool, ccd.
Houghton vs. L’Anse, ccd.
Livingston Christian vs. Oakdale, ccd.
Manton vs. Houghton Lake, ccd.
McBain vs. Lake City, ccd.
Mesick vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.
Muskegon Catholic vs. Holton, ccd.
North Branch vs. Landmark Academy, ccd.
Roscommon vs. Leroy Pine River, ccd.
Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ccd.
Watersmeet Gogebic vs. Bessemer, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.