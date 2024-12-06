Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Allen Park 60, Wyandotte Roosevelt 20 Burton CenterPoint Christian 52, Michigan Deaf 25 Canton Prep 84, Hope…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 60, Wyandotte Roosevelt 20

Burton CenterPoint Christian 52, Michigan Deaf 25

Canton Prep 84, Hope Of Detroit 30

Chesaning 69, Otisville LakeVille 35

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 54, Plymouth Christian 48

Dearborn Heights Star 73, Westland Universal 30

Detroit Lincoln-King 71, Detroit CMA 22

Dollar Bay 65, Hancock 18

Durand 72, New Lothrop 32

East Lansing 63, Grand Ledge 46

Escanaba 55, Bark River-Harris 21

Gabriel Richard Catholic 79, Grosse Ile 39

Jackson Christian 50, Litchfield 23

Lincoln Park 66, Taylor 43

Lincoln-Alcona 54, Hillman 44

Macomb Dakota 61, Utica 59

Montrose Hill-McCloy 74, Byron 54

Morenci 50, Camden-Frontier 25

Mt Morris 75, Ovid-Elsie 72

North Central 60, Rapid River 47

Okemos 64, Howell 39

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 49, Waterford Our Lady 46

Taylor Prep 53, Merritt 22

Trenton 59, Dearborn Edsel Ford 53

Utica Eisenhower 44, Troy Athens 36

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 56, Ontonagon 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue vs. Mendon, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Calumet vs. Painesdale Jeffers, ccd.

Eau Claire vs. Marcellus Howardsville Christian, ccd.

Evart vs. Beal City, ccd.

Grand River vs. Wyoming Lee, ccd.

Heston vs. Hale, ppd.

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy vs. Calhoun Christian, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Holland Calvary vs. Wyoming Homeschool, ccd.

Houghton vs. L’Anse, ccd.

Livingston Christian vs. Oakdale, ccd.

Manton vs. Houghton Lake, ccd.

McBain vs. Lake City, ccd.

Mesick vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.

Muskegon Catholic vs. Holton, ccd.

North Branch vs. Landmark Academy, ccd.

Roscommon vs. Leroy Pine River, ccd.

Waldron vs. Tekonsha, ccd.

Watersmeet Gogebic vs. Bessemer, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.