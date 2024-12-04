Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun into Wisconsin high school

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police arrested a 16-year-old student after he allegedly brought a gun to his high school in…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police arrested a 16-year-old student after he allegedly brought a gun to his high school in Kenosha, the second time in less than a month that someone has apparently tried to bring a firearm into one of the southeastern Wisconsin city’s schools.

Indian Trail High School and Academy’s resource officer learned Monday that a photo of the student with a gun had been posted on social media, police said in a statement Wednesday. The student was located, escorted to an office, arrested and taken to the police department. Investigators later determined that the student had hidden a gun in a “sensitive area,” making it difficult for officers to locate the weapon initially.

The statement did not elaborate, and a police spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more details late Wednesday afternoon.

The student was in custody at a juvenile detention facility on Wednesday awaiting a court hearing, the statement said. Criminal proceedings involving minors and their outcomes are secret in Wisconsin.

Kenosha police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Nov. 7 after he tried to bring what police said were “suspicious bags” into Roosevelt Elementary School. Investigators believe the boy was armed, judging by videos of him brandishing what detectives believe was a rifle and comments he made to other students.

The teen fled after school staff members moved to question him. Police arrested him at his home later that afternoon.

