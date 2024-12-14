Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Final= Oscar Smith 21, James Madison 20 Class 5= Final= Maury 46, Briar Woods…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Final=

Oscar Smith 21, James Madison 20

Class 5=

Final=

Maury 46, Briar Woods 0

Class 4=

Final=

Phoebus 23, Varina 6

Class 3=

Final=

Liberty Christian 42, Kettle Run 6

Class 2=

Final=

Graham 31, Strasburg 8

Class 1=

Final=

Essex 22, Grayson County 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

