Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Final=
Oscar Smith 21, James Madison 20
Class 5=
Final=
Maury 46, Briar Woods 0
Class 4=
Final=
Phoebus 23, Varina 6
Class 3=
Final=
Liberty Christian 42, Kettle Run 6
Class 2=
Final=
Graham 31, Strasburg 8
Class 1=
Final=
Essex 22, Grayson County 0
