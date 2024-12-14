Live Radio
Home » Education News » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 7:39 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Final=

Oscar Smith 21, James Madison 20

Class 5=

Final=

Maury 46, Briar Woods 0

Class 4=

Final=

Phoebus 23, Varina 6

Class 3=

Final=

Liberty Christian 42, Kettle Run 6

Class 2=

Final=

Graham 31, Strasburg 8

Class 1=

Final=

Essex 22, Grayson County 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up