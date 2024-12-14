GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy High School 66, Shorewood 47
Bainbridge 66, Sequim 25
Battle Ground 41, Heritage 25
Bellevue 66, Inglemoor 48
Bellevue Christian 60, Life Christian Academy 21
Bishop Blanchet High School 69, Cleveland 28
Bothell 74, Mercer Island 52
Bridgeport 69, Pateros 23
Bush 45, Bear Creek School 36
Camas 61, Mountain View 35
Cashmere 61, Connell 21
Castle Rock 44, Rochester 40
Cedar Park Christian-Bothell 65, UPrep 32
Central Valley 71, Mt. Spokane High School 36
Centralia 66, Foss 25
Cheney 54, Shadle Park 46
Chesterton 32, Odessa 28
Chiawana 88, Walla Walla 26
Chief Leschi 50, Oakville 30
Cle Elum-Roslyn 64, Mabton 61
Colton 51, Tekoa-Rosalia 30
Columbia River High School 66, Ridgefield 25
Concrete 44, Darrington 42
Coupeville 41, Orcas Island 38
Cusick 59, Curlew 26
Davis 73, Eisenhower 38
Eastside 54, Granite Falls 45
Edmonds-Woodway 45, Lynnwood 36
Ellensburg 71, East Valley (Yakima) 11
Evergreen Lutheran 30, Quilcene 16
Franklin 49, Ingraham 21
Freeman 53, Columbia (Burbank) 40
Gaffney, S.C. 68, Eastside 17
Garfield 51, Eastside Catholic 42
Glacier Peak 64, Arlington 32
Hermiston, Ore. 75, Pasco 38
Highline 49, Tyee 9
Hockinson 56, Hudson’s Bay 9
Ilwaco 55, Fort Vancouver 31
Interlake 48, Cedarcrest 33
Issaquah 72, Eastlake 61
Jackson 56, Mariner 28
Juanita 50, Ferris 41
Kamiakin 69, Richland 26
Kennewick 69, Southridge 47
Klahowya 47, Vashon Island 27
Lake Roosevelt 61, Liberty Bell 40
Lake Washington 58, North Creek 19
Lakeland High School, Idaho 53, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45
Lakes 60, Capital 36
Lakeside (Seattle) 70, Holy Names 27
Lakewood 55, Oak Harbor 40
Lewis & Clark 69, North Central 37
Liberty (Spangle) 68, Medical Lake 28
Liberty 47, Hazen 31
Lincoln 53, Gig Harbor 49
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 61, Kittitas 28
Lindbergh 18, Evergreen (Seattle) 17
Mark Morris 47, Kelso 41
Moses Lake 47, Wenatchee 26
Mossyrock 46, Toledo 41
Mt Baker 51, Bellingham 37
Mt Vernon 53, Anacortes 42
Naches Valley 62, Kiona-Benton 30
Naselle 36, Taholah 30
Neah Bay 26, Clallam Bay 20
Neah Bay 61, Crosspoint 43
Newport-Bellevue 51, Renton 49
North Kitsap 53, Kingston 29
North Mason 55, Bremerton 36
North Thurston 73, Peninsula 29
Northwest 34, Overlake School 18
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Kettle Falls 50
Oakesdale 71, Waitsburg 9
Omak 58, Jenkins High School 16
Onalaska 73, Morton-White Pass 45
Prosser 79, Quincy 3
Providence 25, Shoreline Christian 5
Pullman 47, Moscow, Idaho 39
Rainier 60, Mount Vernon Christian 39
Reardan 43, Davenport 40
Redmond 61, Sammamish 43
River Ridge 56, Timberline 23
Seattle Prep 55, Roosevelt 53
Selah 50, Grandview 47
Shorecrest 78, Mountlake Terrace 39
Snohomish 64, Lake Stevens 42
St George’s High School 63, Newport 38
St John-Endicott-LaCrosse 77, Garfield-Palouse 4
Stanwood 47, Ferndale 22
Steilacoom 55, Charles Wright 21
Sultan 47, Cascade (Leavenworth) 46
Sunnyside Christian 59, Liberty Christian 22
Tonasket 52, ACH 47
Toppenish 71, Othello 30
Toutle Lake 53, Forks 31
Union 68, Evergreen (Vancouver) 49
W. F. West 68, Eatonville 28
Wapato 60, College Place 46
Washougal 62, R. A. Long 40
Waterville-Mansfield 66, Soap Lake 21
Wellpinit 68, Mary Walker 12
West Seattle 35, Lincoln 28
West Valley (Spokane Valley) 66, Ephrata 24
West Valley (Yakima) 60, Eastmont 43
Wilbur-Creston 59, Valley Christian 32
Willapa Valley 43, Knight 35
Wilson Creek 37, Entiat 28
Woodinville 66, Mount Si High School 48
Yakama 70, Touchet 7
1A Preview=
Trout Lake 38, Echo, Ore. 34
Columbia River Clash=
La Grande, Ore. 68, Goldendale 11
Golden Throne=
Clarkston 58, Lewiston, Idaho 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.