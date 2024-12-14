GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Murphy High School 66, Shorewood 47 Bainbridge 66, Sequim 25 Battle Ground 41, Heritage 25 Bellevue…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy High School 66, Shorewood 47

Bainbridge 66, Sequim 25

Battle Ground 41, Heritage 25

Bellevue 66, Inglemoor 48

Bellevue Christian 60, Life Christian Academy 21

Bishop Blanchet High School 69, Cleveland 28

Bothell 74, Mercer Island 52

Bridgeport 69, Pateros 23

Bush 45, Bear Creek School 36

Camas 61, Mountain View 35

Cashmere 61, Connell 21

Castle Rock 44, Rochester 40

Cedar Park Christian-Bothell 65, UPrep 32

Central Valley 71, Mt. Spokane High School 36

Centralia 66, Foss 25

Cheney 54, Shadle Park 46

Chesterton 32, Odessa 28

Chiawana 88, Walla Walla 26

Chief Leschi 50, Oakville 30

Cle Elum-Roslyn 64, Mabton 61

Colton 51, Tekoa-Rosalia 30

Columbia River High School 66, Ridgefield 25

Concrete 44, Darrington 42

Coupeville 41, Orcas Island 38

Cusick 59, Curlew 26

Davis 73, Eisenhower 38

Eastside 54, Granite Falls 45

Edmonds-Woodway 45, Lynnwood 36

Ellensburg 71, East Valley (Yakima) 11

Evergreen Lutheran 30, Quilcene 16

Franklin 49, Ingraham 21

Freeman 53, Columbia (Burbank) 40

Gaffney, S.C. 68, Eastside 17

Garfield 51, Eastside Catholic 42

Glacier Peak 64, Arlington 32

Hermiston, Ore. 75, Pasco 38

Highline 49, Tyee 9

Hockinson 56, Hudson’s Bay 9

Ilwaco 55, Fort Vancouver 31

Interlake 48, Cedarcrest 33

Issaquah 72, Eastlake 61

Jackson 56, Mariner 28

Juanita 50, Ferris 41

Kamiakin 69, Richland 26

Kennewick 69, Southridge 47

Klahowya 47, Vashon Island 27

Lake Roosevelt 61, Liberty Bell 40

Lake Washington 58, North Creek 19

Lakeland High School, Idaho 53, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 45

Lakes 60, Capital 36

Lakeside (Seattle) 70, Holy Names 27

Lakewood 55, Oak Harbor 40

Lewis & Clark 69, North Central 37

Liberty (Spangle) 68, Medical Lake 28

Liberty 47, Hazen 31

Lincoln 53, Gig Harbor 49

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 61, Kittitas 28

Lindbergh 18, Evergreen (Seattle) 17

Mark Morris 47, Kelso 41

Moses Lake 47, Wenatchee 26

Mossyrock 46, Toledo 41

Mt Baker 51, Bellingham 37

Mt Vernon 53, Anacortes 42

Naches Valley 62, Kiona-Benton 30

Naselle 36, Taholah 30

Neah Bay 26, Clallam Bay 20

Neah Bay 61, Crosspoint 43

Newport-Bellevue 51, Renton 49

North Kitsap 53, Kingston 29

North Mason 55, Bremerton 36

North Thurston 73, Peninsula 29

Northwest 34, Overlake School 18

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Kettle Falls 50

Oakesdale 71, Waitsburg 9

Omak 58, Jenkins High School 16

Onalaska 73, Morton-White Pass 45

Prosser 79, Quincy 3

Providence 25, Shoreline Christian 5

Pullman 47, Moscow, Idaho 39

Rainier 60, Mount Vernon Christian 39

Reardan 43, Davenport 40

Redmond 61, Sammamish 43

River Ridge 56, Timberline 23

Seattle Prep 55, Roosevelt 53

Selah 50, Grandview 47

Shorecrest 78, Mountlake Terrace 39

Snohomish 64, Lake Stevens 42

St George’s High School 63, Newport 38

St John-Endicott-LaCrosse 77, Garfield-Palouse 4

Stanwood 47, Ferndale 22

Steilacoom 55, Charles Wright 21

Sultan 47, Cascade (Leavenworth) 46

Sunnyside Christian 59, Liberty Christian 22

Tonasket 52, ACH 47

Toppenish 71, Othello 30

Toutle Lake 53, Forks 31

Union 68, Evergreen (Vancouver) 49

W. F. West 68, Eatonville 28

Wapato 60, College Place 46

Washougal 62, R. A. Long 40

Waterville-Mansfield 66, Soap Lake 21

Wellpinit 68, Mary Walker 12

West Seattle 35, Lincoln 28

West Valley (Spokane Valley) 66, Ephrata 24

West Valley (Yakima) 60, Eastmont 43

Wilbur-Creston 59, Valley Christian 32

Willapa Valley 43, Knight 35

Wilson Creek 37, Entiat 28

Woodinville 66, Mount Si High School 48

Yakama 70, Touchet 7

1A Preview=

Trout Lake 38, Echo, Ore. 34

Columbia River Clash=

La Grande, Ore. 68, Goldendale 11

Golden Throne=

Clarkston 58, Lewiston, Idaho 18

