Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region Final=
James Madison 48, Washington-Liberty 21
Lake Braddock 40, Fairfax 25
Class 4=
Region Final=
Phoebus 42, Hampton 0
Tuscarora 41, John Champe 16
Varina 41, Dinwiddie 27
Class 2=
Region Final=
Graham 21, Union 0
Class 1=
Region Final=
Essex 41, Rappahannock 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.