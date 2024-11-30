Live Radio
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 4:40 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region Final=

James Madison 48, Washington-Liberty 21

Lake Braddock 40, Fairfax 25

Class 4=

Region Final=

Phoebus 42, Hampton 0

Tuscarora 41, John Champe 16

Varina 41, Dinwiddie 27

Class 2=

Region Final=

Graham 21, Union 0

Class 1=

Region Final=

Essex 41, Rappahannock 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

