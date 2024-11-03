Pakistan shuts primary schools for a week in Lahore due to dangerous air quality

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Dangerously poor air quality on Monday forced Pakistani authorities in the cultural capital of Lahore to…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Dangerously poor air quality on Monday forced Pakistani authorities in the cultural capital of Lahore to close primary schools for a week, government officials said.

The measures were part of a larger effort to protect children from respiratory-related and other diseases in the city of 14 million people.

Toxic gray smog has sickened tens of thousands of people, mainly children and elderly people, since last month when the air quality started worsening in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province bordering India.

The government has also banned construction work in certain areas and fined owners of smoke-emitting vehicles. Schools will remain closed for a week because of the pollution, according to a government notification.

The concentration of PM 2.5, or tiny particulate matter, in the air approached 450, considered hazardous, the Punjab Environment Protection Department said.

Lahore was once known as a city of gardens, which were ubiquitous during the Mughal era from the 16th to 19th centuries. But rapid urbanization and surging population growth have left little room for greenery.

