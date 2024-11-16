PREP FOOTBALL= IHSAA State Playoffs= Class 6A= Semifinal= Eagle 28, Coeur d’Alene High School 14 Rigby 21, Rocky Mountain 18…

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA State Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Eagle 28, Coeur d’Alene High School 14

Rigby 21, Rocky Mountain 18

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Hillcrest 42, Lakeland High School 28

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Homedale 27, Weiser 7

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Kendrick 52, Logos 26

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Carey 70, Garden Valley 0

Dietrich 73, Tri-Valley 40

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.