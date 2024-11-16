PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA State Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Eagle 28, Coeur d’Alene High School 14
Rigby 21, Rocky Mountain 18
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Hillcrest 42, Lakeland High School 28
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Homedale 27, Weiser 7
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Kendrick 52, Logos 26
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Carey 70, Garden Valley 0
Dietrich 73, Tri-Valley 40
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.