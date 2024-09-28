PREP FOOTBALL= ATAP 24, Southfield Bradford Academy 6 Adrian Madison 30, Hillsdale 8 All Saints (MI) def. Ashley, forfeit Allen…

PREP FOOTBALL=

ATAP 24, Southfield Bradford Academy 6

Adrian Madison 30, Hillsdale 8

All Saints (MI) def. Ashley, forfeit

Allen Park 33, Dearborn Edsel Ford 7

Almont 28, Croswell-Lexington 14

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 12

Ann Arbor Pioneer 10, Monroe 7

Armada 49, Yale 0

Atlanta 72, Posen 36

AuGres-Sims 76, Whittemore-Prescott 34

Bark River-Harris 40, Manistique 0

Bath 40, Perry 0

Bay City John Glenn 55, Bridgeport 14

Beal City 52, Lake City 8

Bedford 24, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21

Belding 58, Fruitport 7

Bellaire 64, Central Lake 6

Belleville 35, Franklin 6

Bellevue 61, Athens 0

Berkley 14, Royal Oak 7

Bessemer 56, Ontonagon 21

Beverly Hills Groves 28, Harper Woods 12

Big Rapids def. Grant, forfeit

Birmingham Brother Rice 22, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 21

Birmingham Seaholm 14, Farmington 6

Blanchard Montabella 20, Merrill 12

Bloomfield Hills 19, Pontiac 6

Boyne City 40, Cheboygan 0

Brethren 30, Mesick 6

Bridgman 64, Wyoming Lee 6

Brighton 42, Hartland 17

Brimley 80, Engadine 0

Britton-Deerfield 48, Lenawee Christian 26

Bronson 40, Vermontville Maple Valley 0

Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Vandercook Lake Jackson 18

Brown City 26, Kingston 16

Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Taylor 7

Buchanan 48, Niles Brandywine 8

Burr Oak 60, Waldron 34

Burton Bendle 22, Burton Bentley 12

Byron Center 48, Grand Rapids Union 6

Cadillac 22, Gaylord 14

Caledonia 42, Holland West Ottawa 27

Capac 68, Dryden 38

Carleton Airport 42, Grosse Ile 6

Caseville 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Cass City 32, Sandusky 8

Centreville 62, Cassopolis 14

Chandler Park Academy High School def. Detroit University Prep, forfeit

Charlevoix 34, Benzie Central 14

Chelsea 35, Adrian 10

Chesaning 17, Birch Run 9

Clarkston 35, West Bloomfield 20

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6

Clawson 27, Warren Lincoln 18

Clinton 38, Dundee 16

Clinton Township Clintondale 44, Hazel Park 24

Concord 32, Morenci 16

Constantine 51, Allegan 0

Coopersville 42, Greenville 7

Corunna 41, Lake Fenton 19

Crystal Falls Forest Park 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6

Davison 57, Saginaw 0

DeWitt 42, East Lansing 35

Dearborn Advanced Tech 54, Erie-Mason 26

Dearborn Fordson 14, Dearborn 10

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 33, Romulus 22

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Decatur 57, Hartford 6

Detroit Cass Tech 40, Detroit East English 6

Detroit King 42, Detroit Ford 0

Detroit Lincoln-King 42, Detroit Leadership 0

Detroit Old Redford 35, Mt Clemens 6

Detroit Pershing 50, Detroit CMA 0

Dexter 63, Ann Arbor Skyline 0

Dowagiac Union 63, Benton Harbor 6

Eau Claire 14, Muskegon Heights 13

Ecorse def. Summit, forfeit

Edwardsburg 51, Otsego 8

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port def. Bad Axe, forfeit

Evart 63, Manton 24

Fennville 40, Tekonsha 0

Fenton 41, Flint Kearsley 6

Flint Hamady 48, Flint Southwestern 0

Flushing 60, Holly 0

Forest Hills Eastern 28, Hamilton 7

Fowler 57, Dansville 0

Frankenmuth def. Flint Powers, forfeit

Frankfort 35, Harbor Springs 7

Freeland 64, Alma 0

Gabriel Richard Catholic 29, Detroit Loyola 8

Garden City 25, Melvindale 12

Gaylord St Mary 64, Onaway 14

Genesee def. Flint International, forfeit

Gibraltar Carlson 63, Southgate Anderson 13

Gladwin 33, Standish-Sterling Central 20

Gobles 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 8

Goodrich 48, Owosso 6

Grand Blanc 35, Lansing Everett 21

Grand Ledge 37, Lansing Waverly 22

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 34, Byron Center South Christian 13

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 13

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 36, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30

Grand Rapids Northview 72, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 24

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 44, Grandville Calvin 8

Grand Rapids West Catholic 35, Grand Rapids Christian 13

Grandville 56, Grand Haven 13

Grosse Pointe South 38, Roseville 21

Hanover-Horton 63, Homer 0

Harbor Beach 39, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Harrison 30, St. Louis (MI) 14

Haslett 44, Fowlerville 7

Hastings 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 0

Hillman 56, Hale 6

Holland 37, Kelloggsville 0

Holland Christian 21, East Grand Rapids 20

Holt 38, Okemos 9

Hopkins 14, Comstock Park 6

Howard City Tri-County 40, Kent City 22

Howell 27, Northville 12

Hudson 44, Blissfield 6

Hudsonville 35, East Kentwood 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 20, Zeeland West 8

Ida 47, Onsted 7

Imlay City 23, Algonac 22

Ionia 14, Charlotte 13

Iron Mountain 63, L’Anse 8

Ishpeming Westwood 42, Gladstone 15

Ithaca 51, Hemlock 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Dearborn Divine Child 0

Jenison 15, Rockford 14

Jonesville 46, Addison 0

Kalamazoo Central 43, Battle Creek Lakeview 3

Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Watervliet 0

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6, Battle Creek Central 0

Kalkaska 40, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12

Kinde-North Huron 40, Merritt 0

Kingsford 14, Calumet 0

Lake Orion 28, Rochester Adams 25

Lakeview 28, Morley-Stanwood 8

Lansing Sexton 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14

Lawton 57, Galesburg-Augusta 22

Leroy Pine River 17, Roscommon 12

Leslie 45, Manchester 28

Lincoln-Alcona 40, Mio-AuSable 28

Linden 49, Swartz Creek 0

Litchfield 8, Camden-Frontier 6

Livonia Clarenceville 24, Westfield 20

Livonia Stevenson 14, Livonia Churchill 7

Lowell 28, Cedar Springs 14

Ludington 45, Montague 34

Macomb Dakota 34, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 7

Macomb Lutheran North 49, Liggett 13

Madison Heights 46, New Haven 6

Mancelona 30, Elk Rapids 20

Maple City Glen Lake 7, East Jordan 6

Marine City 56, St. Clair Shores South Lake 16

Marquette 49, Sault Ste Marie 0

Marshall 28, Jackson Northwest 27

Martin 40, Marcellus 24

Marysville 59, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

Mason 58, Lansing Eastern 0

McBain 54, Houghton Lake 12

Mendon 66, Colon 0

Menominee 50, Houghton 0

Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0

Midland 14, Traverse City West 13

Midland Bullock Creek 24, Shepherd 0

Millington 47, Caro 6

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 32, Milan 0

Morrice 22, Fulton-Middleton 0

Mount Pleasant 49, Bay City Central 6

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 25, Vestaburg 6

Munising 50, Newberry 18

Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Muskegon 27

Muskegon Orchard View 32, Muskegon Catholic 27

Napoleon 30, Grass Lake 26

Negaunee 48, Hancock 20

New Boston Huron 39, Newport Jefferson 21

Niles 62, Sturgis 0

North Branch 28, Richmond 12

North Central 50, Ironwood 8

North Dickinson 52, Rapid River 0

North Farmington 14, Troy Athens 7

North Muskegon 42, Hart 6

Norway 60, St Ignace 22

Novi 35, Salem 28

Oakridge High School 56, Fremont 6

Olivet 50, Eaton Rapids 6

Ortonville Brandon 56, Clio 12

Oscoda 36, Tawas 0

Ovid-Elsie 42, Montrose Hill-McCloy 7

Oxford 28, Rochester 10

Parchment 32, South Haven 0

Parma Western 49, Coldwater 7

Paw Paw 63, Plainwell 6

Petoskey 71, Alpena 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 73, Potterville 0

Pickford 43, Rudyard 0

Pinckney 24, Tecumseh 18

Pinconning 40, Farwell 8

Pittsford 52, North Adams-Jerome 14

Plymouth 49, Canton 20

Port Huron Northern 30, Port Huron 23

Portage Central 7, Mattawan 0

Portage Northern 67, Richland Gull Lake 14

Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 14

Portland St Patrick 35, Breckenridge 7

Reading 20, Stockbridge 13

Reed City 63, Newaygo 37

Reese 12, Marlette 11

Remus Chippewa Hills 62, White Cloud 24

Riverview 52, Flat Rock 45

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 17, Southfield A&T 0

Royal Oak Shrine 14, Allen Park Cabrini 7

Saginaw Heritage 10, Lapeer 7

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Saginaw Nouvel 38, Carrollton 12

Saginaw Swan Valley 35, Garber 0

Saline 48, Ann Arbor Huron 0

Sanford-Meridian 37, Beaverton 16

Saranac 51, Laingsburg 0

Saugatuck 49, Delton Kellogg 6

Schoolcraft 49, Coloma 8

Shelby 30, Hesperia 25

South Lyon 51, Walled Lake Central 16

South Lyon East 20, Waterford Mott 7

Sparta 17, Allendale 0

Springport 48, Quincy 7

St Clair 46, Center Line 20

St Johns 45, Williamston 21

St Joseph 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 7

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

St. Joseph OLL 44, New Buffalo 30

Stanton Central Montcalm 22, Berrien Springs 9

Stephenson 78, Carney-Nadeau 0

Summerfield 20, Whiteford 14

Three Rivers 14, Vicksburg 11

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Detroit UD Jesuit 21

Traverse City Central 21, Midland Dow 7

Traverse City St Francis 49, Kingsley 20

Trenton 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Troy 31, Oak Park 6

Twin City 44, Red Arrow 30

Ubly 42, Vassar 7

Union City 35, Sand Creek 14

Utica 41, L’Anse Creuse 23

Utica Eisenhower 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13

Walled Lake Western 42, Lakeland (MI) 7

Warren Fitzgerald 18, Madison Heights Lamphere 7

Warren Mott 49, Fraser 28

Wayland Union 21, Spring Lake 14

Webberville 36, Byron 21

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41, Clare 34

White Pigeon 48, Comstock 6

Whitehall 49, Manistee 6

Whitmore Lake 54, Lutheran Westland 13

Ypsilanti 27, Jackson 20

Zeeland East 60, Wyoming 6

