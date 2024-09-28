PREP FOOTBALL=
ATAP 24, Southfield Bradford Academy 6
Adrian Madison 30, Hillsdale 8
All Saints (MI) def. Ashley, forfeit
Allen Park 33, Dearborn Edsel Ford 7
Almont 28, Croswell-Lexington 14
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 44, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 12
Ann Arbor Pioneer 10, Monroe 7
Armada 49, Yale 0
Atlanta 72, Posen 36
AuGres-Sims 76, Whittemore-Prescott 34
Bark River-Harris 40, Manistique 0
Bath 40, Perry 0
Bay City John Glenn 55, Bridgeport 14
Beal City 52, Lake City 8
Bedford 24, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21
Belding 58, Fruitport 7
Bellaire 64, Central Lake 6
Belleville 35, Franklin 6
Bellevue 61, Athens 0
Berkley 14, Royal Oak 7
Bessemer 56, Ontonagon 21
Beverly Hills Groves 28, Harper Woods 12
Big Rapids def. Grant, forfeit
Birmingham Brother Rice 22, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 21
Birmingham Seaholm 14, Farmington 6
Blanchard Montabella 20, Merrill 12
Bloomfield Hills 19, Pontiac 6
Boyne City 40, Cheboygan 0
Brethren 30, Mesick 6
Bridgman 64, Wyoming Lee 6
Brighton 42, Hartland 17
Brimley 80, Engadine 0
Britton-Deerfield 48, Lenawee Christian 26
Bronson 40, Vermontville Maple Valley 0
Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Vandercook Lake Jackson 18
Brown City 26, Kingston 16
Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Taylor 7
Buchanan 48, Niles Brandywine 8
Burr Oak 60, Waldron 34
Burton Bendle 22, Burton Bentley 12
Byron Center 48, Grand Rapids Union 6
Cadillac 22, Gaylord 14
Caledonia 42, Holland West Ottawa 27
Capac 68, Dryden 38
Carleton Airport 42, Grosse Ile 6
Caseville 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
Cass City 32, Sandusky 8
Centreville 62, Cassopolis 14
Chandler Park Academy High School def. Detroit University Prep, forfeit
Charlevoix 34, Benzie Central 14
Chelsea 35, Adrian 10
Chesaning 17, Birch Run 9
Clarkston 35, West Bloomfield 20
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6
Clawson 27, Warren Lincoln 18
Clinton 38, Dundee 16
Clinton Township Clintondale 44, Hazel Park 24
Concord 32, Morenci 16
Constantine 51, Allegan 0
Coopersville 42, Greenville 7
Corunna 41, Lake Fenton 19
Crystal Falls Forest Park 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6
Davison 57, Saginaw 0
DeWitt 42, East Lansing 35
Dearborn Advanced Tech 54, Erie-Mason 26
Dearborn Fordson 14, Dearborn 10
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 33, Romulus 22
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Decatur 57, Hartford 6
Detroit Cass Tech 40, Detroit East English 6
Detroit King 42, Detroit Ford 0
Detroit Lincoln-King 42, Detroit Leadership 0
Detroit Old Redford 35, Mt Clemens 6
Detroit Pershing 50, Detroit CMA 0
Dexter 63, Ann Arbor Skyline 0
Dowagiac Union 63, Benton Harbor 6
Eau Claire 14, Muskegon Heights 13
Ecorse def. Summit, forfeit
Edwardsburg 51, Otsego 8
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port def. Bad Axe, forfeit
Evart 63, Manton 24
Fennville 40, Tekonsha 0
Fenton 41, Flint Kearsley 6
Flint Hamady 48, Flint Southwestern 0
Flushing 60, Holly 0
Forest Hills Eastern 28, Hamilton 7
Fowler 57, Dansville 0
Frankenmuth def. Flint Powers, forfeit
Frankfort 35, Harbor Springs 7
Freeland 64, Alma 0
Gabriel Richard Catholic 29, Detroit Loyola 8
Garden City 25, Melvindale 12
Gaylord St Mary 64, Onaway 14
Genesee def. Flint International, forfeit
Gibraltar Carlson 63, Southgate Anderson 13
Gladwin 33, Standish-Sterling Central 20
Gobles 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 8
Goodrich 48, Owosso 6
Grand Blanc 35, Lansing Everett 21
Grand Ledge 37, Lansing Waverly 22
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 34, Byron Center South Christian 13
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 13
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 36, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30
Grand Rapids Northview 72, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 24
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 44, Grandville Calvin 8
Grand Rapids West Catholic 35, Grand Rapids Christian 13
Grandville 56, Grand Haven 13
Grosse Pointe South 38, Roseville 21
Hanover-Horton 63, Homer 0
Harbor Beach 39, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Harrison 30, St. Louis (MI) 14
Haslett 44, Fowlerville 7
Hastings 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 0
Hillman 56, Hale 6
Holland 37, Kelloggsville 0
Holland Christian 21, East Grand Rapids 20
Holt 38, Okemos 9
Hopkins 14, Comstock Park 6
Howard City Tri-County 40, Kent City 22
Howell 27, Northville 12
Hudson 44, Blissfield 6
Hudsonville 35, East Kentwood 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 20, Zeeland West 8
Ida 47, Onsted 7
Imlay City 23, Algonac 22
Ionia 14, Charlotte 13
Iron Mountain 63, L’Anse 8
Ishpeming Westwood 42, Gladstone 15
Ithaca 51, Hemlock 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Dearborn Divine Child 0
Jenison 15, Rockford 14
Jonesville 46, Addison 0
Kalamazoo Central 43, Battle Creek Lakeview 3
Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Watervliet 0
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6, Battle Creek Central 0
Kalkaska 40, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12
Kinde-North Huron 40, Merritt 0
Kingsford 14, Calumet 0
Lake Orion 28, Rochester Adams 25
Lakeview 28, Morley-Stanwood 8
Lansing Sexton 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14
Lawton 57, Galesburg-Augusta 22
Leroy Pine River 17, Roscommon 12
Leslie 45, Manchester 28
Lincoln-Alcona 40, Mio-AuSable 28
Linden 49, Swartz Creek 0
Litchfield 8, Camden-Frontier 6
Livonia Clarenceville 24, Westfield 20
Livonia Stevenson 14, Livonia Churchill 7
Lowell 28, Cedar Springs 14
Ludington 45, Montague 34
Macomb Dakota 34, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 7
Macomb Lutheran North 49, Liggett 13
Madison Heights 46, New Haven 6
Mancelona 30, Elk Rapids 20
Maple City Glen Lake 7, East Jordan 6
Marine City 56, St. Clair Shores South Lake 16
Marquette 49, Sault Ste Marie 0
Marshall 28, Jackson Northwest 27
Martin 40, Marcellus 24
Marysville 59, Eastpointe East Detroit 0
Mason 58, Lansing Eastern 0
McBain 54, Houghton Lake 12
Mendon 66, Colon 0
Menominee 50, Houghton 0
Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 0
Midland 14, Traverse City West 13
Midland Bullock Creek 24, Shepherd 0
Millington 47, Caro 6
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 32, Milan 0
Morrice 22, Fulton-Middleton 0
Mount Pleasant 49, Bay City Central 6
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 25, Vestaburg 6
Munising 50, Newberry 18
Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Muskegon 27
Muskegon Orchard View 32, Muskegon Catholic 27
Napoleon 30, Grass Lake 26
Negaunee 48, Hancock 20
New Boston Huron 39, Newport Jefferson 21
Niles 62, Sturgis 0
North Branch 28, Richmond 12
North Central 50, Ironwood 8
North Dickinson 52, Rapid River 0
North Farmington 14, Troy Athens 7
North Muskegon 42, Hart 6
Norway 60, St Ignace 22
Novi 35, Salem 28
Oakridge High School 56, Fremont 6
Olivet 50, Eaton Rapids 6
Ortonville Brandon 56, Clio 12
Oscoda 36, Tawas 0
Ovid-Elsie 42, Montrose Hill-McCloy 7
Oxford 28, Rochester 10
Parchment 32, South Haven 0
Parma Western 49, Coldwater 7
Paw Paw 63, Plainwell 6
Petoskey 71, Alpena 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 73, Potterville 0
Pickford 43, Rudyard 0
Pinckney 24, Tecumseh 18
Pinconning 40, Farwell 8
Pittsford 52, North Adams-Jerome 14
Plymouth 49, Canton 20
Port Huron Northern 30, Port Huron 23
Portage Central 7, Mattawan 0
Portage Northern 67, Richland Gull Lake 14
Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 14
Portland St Patrick 35, Breckenridge 7
Reading 20, Stockbridge 13
Reed City 63, Newaygo 37
Reese 12, Marlette 11
Remus Chippewa Hills 62, White Cloud 24
Riverview 52, Flat Rock 45
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 7
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 17, Southfield A&T 0
Royal Oak Shrine 14, Allen Park Cabrini 7
Saginaw Heritage 10, Lapeer 7
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Saginaw Nouvel 38, Carrollton 12
Saginaw Swan Valley 35, Garber 0
Saline 48, Ann Arbor Huron 0
Sanford-Meridian 37, Beaverton 16
Saranac 51, Laingsburg 0
Saugatuck 49, Delton Kellogg 6
Schoolcraft 49, Coloma 8
Shelby 30, Hesperia 25
South Lyon 51, Walled Lake Central 16
South Lyon East 20, Waterford Mott 7
Sparta 17, Allendale 0
Springport 48, Quincy 7
St Clair 46, Center Line 20
St Johns 45, Williamston 21
St Joseph 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 7
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0
St. Joseph OLL 44, New Buffalo 30
Stanton Central Montcalm 22, Berrien Springs 9
Stephenson 78, Carney-Nadeau 0
Summerfield 20, Whiteford 14
Three Rivers 14, Vicksburg 11
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Detroit UD Jesuit 21
Traverse City Central 21, Midland Dow 7
Traverse City St Francis 49, Kingsley 20
Trenton 42, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7
Troy 31, Oak Park 6
Twin City 44, Red Arrow 30
Ubly 42, Vassar 7
Union City 35, Sand Creek 14
Utica 41, L’Anse Creuse 23
Utica Eisenhower 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13
Walled Lake Western 42, Lakeland (MI) 7
Warren Fitzgerald 18, Madison Heights Lamphere 7
Warren Mott 49, Fraser 28
Wayland Union 21, Spring Lake 14
Webberville 36, Byron 21
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41, Clare 34
White Pigeon 48, Comstock 6
Whitehall 49, Manistee 6
Whitmore Lake 54, Lutheran Westland 13
Ypsilanti 27, Jackson 20
Zeeland East 60, Wyoming 6
