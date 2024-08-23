Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Anoka def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 Bemidji def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Bigfork def. Nashwauk-Keewatin,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anoka def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22

Bemidji def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Bigfork def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 3-0

Caledonia def. Winona, 25-14, 25-7, 25-18

Canby def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13

Centennial def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Chanhassen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20

Cleveland def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-11, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14

DeLaSalle def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11

Duluth East def. Blaine, 22-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-21

Fillmore Central def. Hayfield, 25-11, 25-8, 25-10

Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

Hermantown def. Duluth Marshall, 3-0

Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-4, 25-2, 25-6

Hutchinson def. Tri-City United, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16

JWP def. Mankato Loyola, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-10

Kingsland def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Lakeville North def. Champlin Park, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

Lanesboro def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15

MACCRAY def. Montevideo, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8

Mahtomedi def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Marshall def. Willmar, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23

Medford def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21

Mesabi East def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16

Minneota def. Redwood Valley, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20

Minneota def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20

New Prague def. Burnsville, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

North Branch def. Andover, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

Northfield def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Park Rapids def. Nevis, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Princeton def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22

Randolph def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Rogers def. Wayzata, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lakeview, 25-12, 25-11

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23

Sleepy Eye def. GHEC, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21

South St. Paul def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Legacy Christian, 25-11, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

St Louis Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9

St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21

Stewartville def. Rochester Mayo, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Red Rock Central, 26-24, 25-17, 27-25

United Christian def. Trinity, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 15-9

Wabasso def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Waconia def. St Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14

Worthington def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 27-25, 25-27, 26-24, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

