PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington 14, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Avon 60, Colman-Egan 38
Bennett County 32, Jones County 12
Beresford 40, Baltic 8
Burke 61, Colome 12
Centerville 37, Deubrook 26
Clark-Willow Lake 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Corsica/Stickney 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Dell Rapids St Mary 38, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Parker 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 42, Waubay/Summit 0
Flandreau 21, Deuel 0
Gayville-Volin High School 38, Platte-Geddes 36
Great Plains Lutheran 16, Waverly-South Shore 9
Hamlin 52, Britton-Hecla 0
Hanson 50, Garretson 0
Harding County 50, Potter County 8
Herreid-Selby 46, Faith 8
Hill City 48, Stanley County 6
Howard 45, Alcester-Hudson 8
Ipswich 42, Timber Lake 0
Irene-Wakonda 40, Sioux Falls Lutheran 20
Iroquois-Lake Preston 36, Wilmot 26
Kimball-White Lake 20, DeSmet 0
Lemmon High School 52, North Central 0
Leola-Frederick High School 60, Redfield 7
Lyman 24, Dupree 12
Mobridge-Pollock 32, Lead-Deadwood 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, McCook Central-Montrose 16
Parkston 42, Freeman-Marion-FA 14
Scotland/Menno 36, Gregory 18
Sioux Valley 35, St Thomas More 0
Sully Buttes 46, Northwestern 6
TDAACDC 26, Bon Homme 12
Viborg-Hurley 40, Canistota 20
WWSSC 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 13
Wagner 34, Chamberlain 8
Wall 37, Philip 0
Warner 25, Castlewood 6
Webster 36, Sisseton 0
Winner 36, Hot Springs 0
Wolsey-Wessington 38, Estelline-Hendricks 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
