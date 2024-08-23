PREP FOOTBALL= Arlington 14, Sunshine Bible Academy 0 Avon 60, Colman-Egan 38 Bennett County 32, Jones County 12 Beresford 40,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington 14, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Avon 60, Colman-Egan 38

Bennett County 32, Jones County 12

Beresford 40, Baltic 8

Burke 61, Colome 12

Centerville 37, Deubrook 26

Clark-Willow Lake 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Corsica/Stickney 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Dell Rapids St Mary 38, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Parker 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 42, Waubay/Summit 0

Flandreau 21, Deuel 0

Gayville-Volin High School 38, Platte-Geddes 36

Great Plains Lutheran 16, Waverly-South Shore 9

Hamlin 52, Britton-Hecla 0

Hanson 50, Garretson 0

Harding County 50, Potter County 8

Herreid-Selby 46, Faith 8

Hill City 48, Stanley County 6

Howard 45, Alcester-Hudson 8

Ipswich 42, Timber Lake 0

Irene-Wakonda 40, Sioux Falls Lutheran 20

Iroquois-Lake Preston 36, Wilmot 26

Kimball-White Lake 20, DeSmet 0

Lemmon High School 52, North Central 0

Leola-Frederick High School 60, Redfield 7

Lyman 24, Dupree 12

Mobridge-Pollock 32, Lead-Deadwood 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, McCook Central-Montrose 16

Parkston 42, Freeman-Marion-FA 14

Scotland/Menno 36, Gregory 18

Sioux Valley 35, St Thomas More 0

Sully Buttes 46, Northwestern 6

TDAACDC 26, Bon Homme 12

Viborg-Hurley 40, Canistota 20

WWSSC 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 13

Wagner 34, Chamberlain 8

Wall 37, Philip 0

Warner 25, Castlewood 6

Webster 36, Sisseton 0

Winner 36, Hot Springs 0

Wolsey-Wessington 38, Estelline-Hendricks 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

