Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 31, Brookville 24

Armstrong 60, Petersburg 38

Bland County 64, Grayson County 40

Briar Woods 74, Independence 31

Buckingham County 46, Cumberland 33

Central – Wise 83, Gate City 44

Christiansburg 50, Blacksburg 45

East Rockingham 41, Rappahannock County 31

Gainesville 57, Battlefield 29

Galax 49, Giles 23

Grundy 55, Graham 45

Henrico 60, Dinwiddie 30

Honaker 51, Union 17

Isle of Wight Academy 43, Brunswick Academy 40

J.I. Burton 57, John Battle 36

John Handley 59, Sherando 51

Lightridge 49, Potomac Falls 44

Lloyd Bird def. Huguenot, forfeit

Lord Botetourt 68, Jefferson Forest 40

Manor High School 69, Lake Taylor 38

Massaponax 57, Riverbend 42

Maury 39, I. C. Norcom High School 37

Mountain View 40, Stafford 28

Nandua 51, Crisfield, Md. 33

North Stafford 45, Colonial Forge 43

Norview 64, Churchland 26

Prince Edward County 33, Nottoway 21

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 84, Flint Hill 16

St. John Paul the Great 51, Trinity Christian School 38

St. Margaret’s 68, Trinity Episcopal 55

St. Michael 84, Tandem Friends School 47

Tazewell 76, James Monroe, W.Va. 51

Twin Valley 44, East Ridge, Ky. 43

West Point 44, Colonial Beach 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

