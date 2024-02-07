Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 31, Brookville 24
Armstrong 60, Petersburg 38
Bland County 64, Grayson County 40
Briar Woods 74, Independence 31
Buckingham County 46, Cumberland 33
Central – Wise 83, Gate City 44
Christiansburg 50, Blacksburg 45
East Rockingham 41, Rappahannock County 31
Gainesville 57, Battlefield 29
Galax 49, Giles 23
Grundy 55, Graham 45
Henrico 60, Dinwiddie 30
Honaker 51, Union 17
Isle of Wight Academy 43, Brunswick Academy 40
J.I. Burton 57, John Battle 36
John Handley 59, Sherando 51
Lightridge 49, Potomac Falls 44
Lloyd Bird def. Huguenot, forfeit
Lord Botetourt 68, Jefferson Forest 40
Manor High School 69, Lake Taylor 38
Massaponax 57, Riverbend 42
Maury 39, I. C. Norcom High School 37
Mountain View 40, Stafford 28
Nandua 51, Crisfield, Md. 33
North Stafford 45, Colonial Forge 43
Norview 64, Churchland 26
Prince Edward County 33, Nottoway 21
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 84, Flint Hill 16
St. John Paul the Great 51, Trinity Christian School 38
St. Margaret’s 68, Trinity Episcopal 55
St. Michael 84, Tandem Friends School 47
Tazewell 76, James Monroe, W.Va. 51
Twin Valley 44, East Ridge, Ky. 43
West Point 44, Colonial Beach 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
