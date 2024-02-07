Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 62, Christiansburg 51
Bland County 48, Grayson County 38
Booker T. Washington 67, Granby 46
Bruton 54, Poquoson 48
Buckingham County 64, Cumberland 58
Carroll County 61, Radford 55
Churchland 58, Norview 54, OT
Clarke County 69, Luray 59
Eastside 51, Hurley 33
Franklin 58, Greensville County 40
Galax 58, Giles 33
Grafton 53, York 37
Heritage (Lynchburg) 72, Altavista 52
Highland-Monterey 66, Richwood, W.Va. 40
John Handley 73, Sherando 59
Lafayette 53, Tabb 37
Lake Taylor 76, Manor High School 40
Lloyd Bird 63, Clover Hill 38
Magna Vista 55, Halifax County 42
Manchester 95, Monacan 75
Marion 70, Tazewell 34
Massaponax 58, Riverbend 52
Maury 48, I. C. Norcom High School 22
Mechanicsville High School 82, Goochland 53
Middlesboro, Ky. 60, Thomas Walker 48
New Kent 52, Warhill 45
North Stafford 60, Colonial Forge 52
Northside 84, Roanoke Catholic 63
Patriot 79, Freedom – South Riding 49
Potomac Falls 61, Lightridge 41
Powhatan 59, Huguenot 44
Riverside 60, Stone Bridge 56
Rural Retreat 59, Eastern Montgomery 33
Southampton Academy 67, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54
St. Michael 84, Tandem Friends School 47
Stafford 77, Mountain View 35
Staunton 67, Stuarts Draft 54
TJHS 79, King William 59
West Point 55, Colonial Beach 47
Woodstock Central 64, Mountain View 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
