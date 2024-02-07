Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 62, Christiansburg 51 Bland County 48, Grayson County 38 Booker T. Washington 67, Granby 46 Bruton…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 62, Christiansburg 51

Bland County 48, Grayson County 38

Booker T. Washington 67, Granby 46

Bruton 54, Poquoson 48

Buckingham County 64, Cumberland 58

Carroll County 61, Radford 55

Churchland 58, Norview 54, OT

Clarke County 69, Luray 59

Eastside 51, Hurley 33

Franklin 58, Greensville County 40

Galax 58, Giles 33

Grafton 53, York 37

Heritage (Lynchburg) 72, Altavista 52

Highland-Monterey 66, Richwood, W.Va. 40

John Handley 73, Sherando 59

Lafayette 53, Tabb 37

Lake Taylor 76, Manor High School 40

Lloyd Bird 63, Clover Hill 38

Magna Vista 55, Halifax County 42

Manchester 95, Monacan 75

Marion 70, Tazewell 34

Massaponax 58, Riverbend 52

Maury 48, I. C. Norcom High School 22

Mechanicsville High School 82, Goochland 53

Middlesboro, Ky. 60, Thomas Walker 48

New Kent 52, Warhill 45

North Stafford 60, Colonial Forge 52

Northside 84, Roanoke Catholic 63

Patriot 79, Freedom – South Riding 49

Potomac Falls 61, Lightridge 41

Powhatan 59, Huguenot 44

Riverside 60, Stone Bridge 56

Rural Retreat 59, Eastern Montgomery 33

Southampton Academy 67, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54

St. Michael 84, Tandem Friends School 47

Stafford 77, Mountain View 35

Staunton 67, Stuarts Draft 54

TJHS 79, King William 59

West Point 55, Colonial Beach 47

Woodstock Central 64, Mountain View 36

