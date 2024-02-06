Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 62, Goochland 10 Alleghany 68, Glenvar 9 Atlee 53, Varina 47 Bethel 57, Heritage 24 Bishop…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Goochland 10

Alleghany 68, Glenvar 9

Atlee 53, Varina 47

Bethel 57, Heritage 24

Bishop McNamara, Md. 76, Bishop O’Connell 24

Broad Run 55, John Champe 20

Buckingham County 50, Amelia County 38

Buffalo Gap 57, Fort Defiance 41

Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Peninsula Catholic 7

Catholic 58, Norfolk Christian School 33

Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 32

Central – Wise 67, John Battle 30

Chancellor 72, King George 28

Charles City County High School 50, West Point 37

Charlottesville 72, Fluvanna 34

Clarke County 72, Madison County 37

Colgan 53, Potomac 51

Collegiate-Richmond 47, St. Catherine’s 28

Colonial Heights 50, Dinwiddie 40

Council 61, Castlewood 42

Craig County 51, Roanoke Valley Christian 17

Culpeper 80, Caroline 76

Deep Creek 70, Great Bridge 25

Deep Run 42, Hermitage 38

Douglas Freeman 49, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 39

Eastern View 54, Courtland 30

Essex 50, Lancaster 35

Floyd County 76, Radford 23

Fort Chiswell 69, Grayson County 36

Franklin 74, Southampton 34

Gate City 37, Union 34

Grafton 62, York 24

Green Run 58, Bayside 54

Greensville County 49, Surry County 10

Gretna 64, Nelson County 27

Hampton Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 33

Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 45

Holton Arms, Md. 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46

Honaker 69, Chilhowie 21

Indian River 31, Oscar Smith 30

J.I. Burton 63, Twin Springs 48

James Monroe 66, Spotsylvania 30

James River 43, Patrick County 24

James River 73, Midlothian 40

James Robinson 30, West Springfield 23

Jamestown 72, Smithfield 6

Jefferson Forest 48, Brookville 45

John Marshall 53, Glen Allen 41

K&Q Central 50, Mathews 16

Kellam 66, Tallwood 12

Kempsville 41, Landstown 33

King’s Fork High School 56, Hickory 20

Lafayette 54, Tabb 40

Lebanon 66, Tazewell 48

Letcher County Central, Ky. 54, Eastside 42

Liberty Christian 70, E.C. Glass 26

Liberty-Bedford 58, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45

Lloyd Bird 78, Clover Hill 42

Lord Botetourt 60, Franklin County 21

Manchester 68, Monacan 37

Menchville 58, Hampton 54

Meridian High School 52, Manassas Park 4

Mills Godwin 50, J.R. Tucker 9

Nandua 58, Chincoteague 33

Nansemond River 78, Western Branch 37

Norfolk Academy 64, Walsingham Academy 43

Nottoway 46, Randolph-Henry 44

Orange County 62, Monticello 48

Patrick Henry 29, Northwood 17

Phelps, Ky. 64, Hurley 31

Phoebus 68, Gloucester 29

Poquoson 63, Bruton 55

Prince Edward County 31, Cumberland 25

Prince George 63, Meadowbrook 25

Rappahannock County 48, Luray 46

Richlands 60, Marion 57

Ridgeview 58, Abingdon 46

Rural Retreat 57, Holston 18

Rustburg 40, Amherst County 35

Rye Cove 70, Lee High 48

Salem 48, Pulaski County 36

Salem 59, First Colonial 23

Seton School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 17

Skyline 45, Fauquier 38

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 37, Eastern Montgomery 35

South County 55, Alexandria City 26

St. Michael 38, Trinity at Meadowview 31

Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 52

Steward School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 20

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 56, Madeira School 30

Temple Christian 57, Westover Christian 24

Tennessee Deaf, Tenn. 39, Virginia School for the Deaf 11

Thomas Dale 78, Matoaca 18

Turner Ashby 37, Spotswood 28

Tuscarora 53, Rock Ridge 32

Virginia 37, Graham 33

Warhill 55, New Kent 25

Waynesboro 56, Riverheads 29

West Potomac 68, Lake Braddock 27

Western Albemarle 74, Louisa 22

Westfield 58, South Lakes 53, 2OT

William Byrd 56, Northside 51

William Fleming 56, Staunton River 12

Windsor 45, Sussex Central 11

Woodgrove 98, Park View-Sterling 17

Woodside 43, Warwick 28

Woodstock Central 72, Mountain View High School 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

