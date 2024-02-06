Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Goochland 10
Alleghany 68, Glenvar 9
Atlee 53, Varina 47
Bethel 57, Heritage 24
Bishop McNamara, Md. 76, Bishop O’Connell 24
Broad Run 55, John Champe 20
Buckingham County 50, Amelia County 38
Buffalo Gap 57, Fort Defiance 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Peninsula Catholic 7
Catholic 58, Norfolk Christian School 33
Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 32
Central – Wise 67, John Battle 30
Chancellor 72, King George 28
Charles City County High School 50, West Point 37
Charlottesville 72, Fluvanna 34
Clarke County 72, Madison County 37
Colgan 53, Potomac 51
Collegiate-Richmond 47, St. Catherine’s 28
Colonial Heights 50, Dinwiddie 40
Council 61, Castlewood 42
Craig County 51, Roanoke Valley Christian 17
Culpeper 80, Caroline 76
Deep Creek 70, Great Bridge 25
Deep Run 42, Hermitage 38
Douglas Freeman 49, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 39
Eastern View 54, Courtland 30
Essex 50, Lancaster 35
Floyd County 76, Radford 23
Fort Chiswell 69, Grayson County 36
Franklin 74, Southampton 34
Gate City 37, Union 34
Grafton 62, York 24
Green Run 58, Bayside 54
Greensville County 49, Surry County 10
Gretna 64, Nelson County 27
Hampton Christian 84, Portsmouth Christian 33
Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 45
Holton Arms, Md. 48, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46
Honaker 69, Chilhowie 21
Indian River 31, Oscar Smith 30
J.I. Burton 63, Twin Springs 48
James Monroe 66, Spotsylvania 30
James River 43, Patrick County 24
James River 73, Midlothian 40
James Robinson 30, West Springfield 23
Jamestown 72, Smithfield 6
Jefferson Forest 48, Brookville 45
John Marshall 53, Glen Allen 41
K&Q Central 50, Mathews 16
Kellam 66, Tallwood 12
Kempsville 41, Landstown 33
King’s Fork High School 56, Hickory 20
Lafayette 54, Tabb 40
Lebanon 66, Tazewell 48
Letcher County Central, Ky. 54, Eastside 42
Liberty Christian 70, E.C. Glass 26
Liberty-Bedford 58, Heritage (Lynchburg) 45
Lloyd Bird 78, Clover Hill 42
Lord Botetourt 60, Franklin County 21
Manchester 68, Monacan 37
Menchville 58, Hampton 54
Meridian High School 52, Manassas Park 4
Mills Godwin 50, J.R. Tucker 9
Nandua 58, Chincoteague 33
Nansemond River 78, Western Branch 37
Norfolk Academy 64, Walsingham Academy 43
Nottoway 46, Randolph-Henry 44
Orange County 62, Monticello 48
Patrick Henry 29, Northwood 17
Phelps, Ky. 64, Hurley 31
Phoebus 68, Gloucester 29
Poquoson 63, Bruton 55
Prince Edward County 31, Cumberland 25
Prince George 63, Meadowbrook 25
Rappahannock County 48, Luray 46
Richlands 60, Marion 57
Ridgeview 58, Abingdon 46
Rural Retreat 57, Holston 18
Rustburg 40, Amherst County 35
Rye Cove 70, Lee High 48
Salem 48, Pulaski County 36
Salem 59, First Colonial 23
Seton School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 17
Skyline 45, Fauquier 38
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 37, Eastern Montgomery 35
South County 55, Alexandria City 26
St. Michael 38, Trinity at Meadowview 31
Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 52
Steward School 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 20
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 56, Madeira School 30
Temple Christian 57, Westover Christian 24
Tennessee Deaf, Tenn. 39, Virginia School for the Deaf 11
Thomas Dale 78, Matoaca 18
Turner Ashby 37, Spotswood 28
Tuscarora 53, Rock Ridge 32
Virginia 37, Graham 33
Warhill 55, New Kent 25
Waynesboro 56, Riverheads 29
West Potomac 68, Lake Braddock 27
Western Albemarle 74, Louisa 22
Westfield 58, South Lakes 53, 2OT
William Byrd 56, Northside 51
William Fleming 56, Staunton River 12
Windsor 45, Sussex Central 11
Woodgrove 98, Park View-Sterling 17
Woodside 43, Warwick 28
Woodstock Central 72, Mountain View High School 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
