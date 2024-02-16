BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 71, Hermitage 52 Atlee 70, Caroline 48 Bath County 63, Eastern Montgomery 57 Blue Ridge School…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 71, Hermitage 52

Atlee 70, Caroline 48

Bath County 63, Eastern Montgomery 57

Blue Ridge School 109, New Covenant 63

Booker T. Washington 53, I. C. Norcom High School 48

Chancellor 66, Powhatan 56

Charlottesville 69, Orange County 44

Colonial Heights 54, York 34

E.C. Glass 62, Blacksburg 58

Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 49

Gate City 48, Union 38

Graham 58, Lebanon 49

Grayson County 65, Galax 43

Greenbrier Christian 44, Portsmouth Christian 35

Hayfield 49, Edison 42

Heritage 64, Petersburg 60

Hidden Valley 72, Pulaski County 51

Honaker 49, Chilhowie 30

Hopewell 68, Tabb 39

James Monroe 90, TJHS 70

John Handley 67, Sherando 54

Kenston Forest 77, Amelia Academy 22

Kettle Run 56, Fauquier 42

Landstown 78, Thomas Dale 39

Letcher County Central, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 76

Lewisburg Baptist, W.Va. 44, Jefferson Christian 43

Lloyd Bird 77, Matoaca 38

Madison County 62, Clarke County 44

Manchester 82, Western Branch 72

Meridian High School 58, Armstrong 51

Norfolk Academy 72, StoneBridge School 23

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42, SPIRIT Home School 41

Oscar Smith 57, Grassfield 41

Parry McCluer High School 74, Narrows 61

Patrick Henry 73, Rural Retreat 53

Paul VI Catholic High School 84, Bishop McNamara, Md. 38

Potomac 80, Freedom – Woodbridge 65

Potomac Falls 57, Riverside 50

Regents 63, Blue Ridge Christian 20

Rustburg 95, Broadway 84

Skyline 79, William Monroe 69

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 51, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39

Smithfield 55, Warhill 40

South Lakes 57, James Madison 34

Spotswood 92, Wilson Memorial 49

St. Christopher’s 72, Collegiate-Richmond 47

St. John’s, D.C. 58, Bishop O’Connell 53

Staunton 72, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51

Steward School 84, Norfolk Christian School 37

Twin Springs 50, Rye Cove 39

Veritas Collegiate Academy 93, Cape Henry Collegiate 85

Virginia 72, Marion 42

Western Albemarle 79, Alleghany 34

William Fleming 74, Mills Godwin 67

Woodberry Forest 64, Fork Union Prep 44

