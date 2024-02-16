BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 71, Hermitage 52
Atlee 70, Caroline 48
Bath County 63, Eastern Montgomery 57
Blue Ridge School 109, New Covenant 63
Booker T. Washington 53, I. C. Norcom High School 48
Chancellor 66, Powhatan 56
Charlottesville 69, Orange County 44
Colonial Heights 54, York 34
E.C. Glass 62, Blacksburg 58
Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 49
Gate City 48, Union 38
Graham 58, Lebanon 49
Grayson County 65, Galax 43
Greenbrier Christian 44, Portsmouth Christian 35
Hayfield 49, Edison 42
Heritage 64, Petersburg 60
Hidden Valley 72, Pulaski County 51
Honaker 49, Chilhowie 30
Hopewell 68, Tabb 39
James Monroe 90, TJHS 70
John Handley 67, Sherando 54
Kenston Forest 77, Amelia Academy 22
Kettle Run 56, Fauquier 42
Landstown 78, Thomas Dale 39
Letcher County Central, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 76
Lewisburg Baptist, W.Va. 44, Jefferson Christian 43
Lloyd Bird 77, Matoaca 38
Madison County 62, Clarke County 44
Manchester 82, Western Branch 72
Meridian High School 58, Armstrong 51
Norfolk Academy 72, StoneBridge School 23
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42, SPIRIT Home School 41
Oscar Smith 57, Grassfield 41
Parry McCluer High School 74, Narrows 61
Patrick Henry 73, Rural Retreat 53
Paul VI Catholic High School 84, Bishop McNamara, Md. 38
Potomac 80, Freedom – Woodbridge 65
Potomac Falls 57, Riverside 50
Regents 63, Blue Ridge Christian 20
Rustburg 95, Broadway 84
Skyline 79, William Monroe 69
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 51, Faith Christian-Roanoke 39
Smithfield 55, Warhill 40
South Lakes 57, James Madison 34
Spotswood 92, Wilson Memorial 49
St. Christopher’s 72, Collegiate-Richmond 47
St. John’s, D.C. 58, Bishop O’Connell 53
Staunton 72, Heritage (Lynchburg) 51
Steward School 84, Norfolk Christian School 37
Twin Springs 50, Rye Cove 39
Veritas Collegiate Academy 93, Cape Henry Collegiate 85
Virginia 72, Marion 42
Western Albemarle 79, Alleghany 34
William Fleming 74, Mills Godwin 67
Woodberry Forest 64, Fork Union Prep 44
