Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 54, Patrick County 30
Amelia County 60, Nottoway 28
Appomattox 37, Amherst County 34
Briar Woods 67, Lightridge 33
Brunswick 52, Southampton 34
Carroll County 60, Floyd County 53
Cave Spring 39, Northside 36
Colgan 60, Woodbridge 52
First Colonial 67, Bayside 61
Franklin 40, Surry County 19
Franklin County 53, Halifax County 37
Gar-Field 61, C.D. Hylton 46
George Wythe 61, Giles 12
Greensville County 45, Sussex Central 9
Honaker 73, Northwood 10
Independence 46, Evergreen Christian 29
John Champe 73, Woodgrove 25
K&Q Central 44, Northampton 24
Kellam 71, Ocean Lakes 31
Kempsville 57, Tallwood 19
Lake Taylor 66, Maury 37
Langley 48, Washington-Liberty 37
Manor High School 93, Granby 12
Millbrook 52, Fauquier 45
Mountain View 30, Courtland 24
Mt Zion, Md. 79, TPLS Christian 38
Norview 62, I. C. Norcom High School 20
Park View-Sterling 43, Loudoun County 34
Patrick Henry 41, Blacksburg 27
PikeView, W.Va. 50, Graham 32
Princess Anne 72, Green Run 20
Radford 37, Glenvar 36
Ridgeview 68, John Battle 32
Salem 60, Frank Cox 25
Stephen Decatur, Md. 53, Arcadia 9
Thomas Dale 66, Glen Allen 30
Va. Episcopal 76, Miller School 44
Warhill 54, Poquoson 41
Wilson Memorial 66, Warren County 38
Windsor 70, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Woodstock Central vs. Sherando, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
