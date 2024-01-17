Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carver 29, West Point 28
Catholic 62, Collegiate-Richmond 26
Centreville 53, Chantilly 42
Deep Creek 51, King’s Fork High School 38
Dinwiddie 66, Colonial Heights 39
Franklin 52, Sussex Central 25
Granby 34, Churchland 22
Great Bridge 45, Norfolk Collegiate 29
Greensville County 40, Windsor 27
Hayfield 57, Justice High School 23
James Madison 44, Oakton 43
Liberty-Bedford 49, Staunton River 37
Manor High School 65, I. C. Norcom High School 44
Maret, D.C. 58, Flint Hill 26
Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 21
Monacan 58, Mills Godwin 39
Mount Vernon 64, Annandale 26
Norview 72, Lake Taylor 51
Oakcrest 46, Chelsea Academy 40
Patrick County 41, James River 29
Poquoson 55, New Kent 42
Rappahannock 45, Lancaster 24
Salem 49, E.C. Glass 35
South County 42, W.T. Woodson 18
South Lakes 85, Westfield 31
Southampton 42, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 25
Spotswood 57, William Monroe 25
St. Annes-Belfield 78, Trinity Episcopal 39
The Covenant School 50, Hopewell 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brunswick vs. Surry County, ppd.
Carlisle vs. North Cross, ccd.
Charlottesville vs. Louisa, ppd.
East Ridge, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Bland County, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
Huguenot vs. Manchester, ppd.
McLean vs. Patriot, ppd.
Radford vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
