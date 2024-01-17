Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Carver 29, West Point 28 Catholic 62, Collegiate-Richmond 26 Centreville 53, Chantilly 42 Deep Creek 51, King’s…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carver 29, West Point 28

Catholic 62, Collegiate-Richmond 26

Centreville 53, Chantilly 42

Deep Creek 51, King’s Fork High School 38

Dinwiddie 66, Colonial Heights 39

Franklin 52, Sussex Central 25

Granby 34, Churchland 22

Great Bridge 45, Norfolk Collegiate 29

Greensville County 40, Windsor 27

Hayfield 57, Justice High School 23

James Madison 44, Oakton 43

Liberty-Bedford 49, Staunton River 37

Manor High School 65, I. C. Norcom High School 44

Maret, D.C. 58, Flint Hill 26

Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 21

Monacan 58, Mills Godwin 39

Mount Vernon 64, Annandale 26

Norview 72, Lake Taylor 51

Oakcrest 46, Chelsea Academy 40

Patrick County 41, James River 29

Poquoson 55, New Kent 42

Rappahannock 45, Lancaster 24

Salem 49, E.C. Glass 35

South County 42, W.T. Woodson 18

South Lakes 85, Westfield 31

Southampton 42, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 25

Spotswood 57, William Monroe 25

St. Annes-Belfield 78, Trinity Episcopal 39

The Covenant School 50, Hopewell 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brunswick vs. Surry County, ppd.

Carlisle vs. North Cross, ccd.

Charlottesville vs. Louisa, ppd.

East Ridge, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Bland County, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

Huguenot vs. Manchester, ppd.

McLean vs. Patriot, ppd.

Radford vs. Floyd County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

