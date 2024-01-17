Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bruton 68, Smithfield 65, 2OT Cosby 68, James River 59 Dinwiddie 64, Colonial Heights 57 Franklin 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bruton 68, Smithfield 65, 2OT

Cosby 68, James River 59

Dinwiddie 64, Colonial Heights 57

Franklin 60, Sussex Central 26

Grafton 53, Poquoson 22

Greensville County 65, Windsor 30

Halifax County 80, Bassett 34

Hayfield 72, Justice High School 26

I. C. Norcom High School 73, Manor High School 63

James Madison 64, Oakton 51

Jamestown 63, Tabb 48

King’s Fork High School 90, Deep Creek 66

Lafayette 53, Warhill 48

Lake Taylor 62, Norview 33

Lancaster 84, Rappahannock 32

Lloyd Bird 78, Powhatan 54

Manchester 78, Huguenot 37

Maury 61, Booker T. Washington 48

Middlesex 60, King William 49

Monacan 63, Clover Hill 39

Mount Vernon 53, Annandale 51

New Kent 70, York 36

Patriot 79, Osbourn 49

Peninsula Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 55

Potomac School 74, Saint James, Md. 52

South Lakes 85, Westfield 31

Spotswood 76, William Monroe 42

St. Annes-Belfield 76, Fork Union Prep 45

Tallwood 70, Hickory 52

W.T. Woodson 50, South County 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Surry County, ppd.

Carlisle vs. North Cross, ccd.

East Ridge, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ccd.

Louisa vs. Charlottesville, ppd.

Sherando vs. Kettle Run, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Hopewell, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.