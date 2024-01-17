Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bruton 68, Smithfield 65, 2OT
Cosby 68, James River 59
Dinwiddie 64, Colonial Heights 57
Franklin 60, Sussex Central 26
Grafton 53, Poquoson 22
Greensville County 65, Windsor 30
Halifax County 80, Bassett 34
Hayfield 72, Justice High School 26
I. C. Norcom High School 73, Manor High School 63
James Madison 64, Oakton 51
Jamestown 63, Tabb 48
King’s Fork High School 90, Deep Creek 66
Lafayette 53, Warhill 48
Lake Taylor 62, Norview 33
Lancaster 84, Rappahannock 32
Lloyd Bird 78, Powhatan 54
Manchester 78, Huguenot 37
Maury 61, Booker T. Washington 48
Middlesex 60, King William 49
Monacan 63, Clover Hill 39
Mount Vernon 53, Annandale 51
New Kent 70, York 36
Patriot 79, Osbourn 49
Peninsula Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 55
Potomac School 74, Saint James, Md. 52
South Lakes 85, Westfield 31
Spotswood 76, William Monroe 42
St. Annes-Belfield 76, Fork Union Prep 45
Tallwood 70, Hickory 52
W.T. Woodson 50, South County 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Brunswick vs. Surry County, ppd.
Carlisle vs. North Cross, ccd.
East Ridge, Ky. vs. Twin Valley, ccd.
Louisa vs. Charlottesville, ppd.
Sherando vs. Kettle Run, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Hopewell, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.