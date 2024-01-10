Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, Pulaski County 53
Appomattox 43, Heritage (Lynchburg) 23
Broad Run 54, Potomac Falls 45
Buffalo Gap 28, Wilson Memorial 18
Centreville 56, Westfield 40
Colonial Forge 54, Brooke Point 27
Franklin 44, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 25
Galax 53, Grayson County 26
Giles 50, Eastern Montgomery 32
Grafton 54, Hampton Roads 49
I. C. Norcom High School 50, Granby 31
James Monroe 58, Courtland 24
Kellam 81, Landstown 24
King George 57, Louisa 28
Lake Taylor 67, Churchland 27
Liberty Christian 63, E.C. Glass 28
Magna Vista 50, GW-Danville 42
Manor High School 61, Maury 24
Massaponax 43, North Stafford 26
McLean 51, George Marshall 28
Mingo Central, W.Va. 66, Mountain Mission 64
Monacan 60, Midlothian 54
Norview 58, Booker T. Washington 15
Ocean Lakes 56, Hickory 42
Page County 61, Rappahannock County 52
Paul VI Catholic High School 55, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52
Prince George 52, Meadowbrook 30
Radford 64, Glenvar 21
Shining Stars Sports 78, TPLS Christian 34
Skyline 63, Manassas Park 17
Southampton 32, Sussex Central 30
Spotswood 68, Riverbend 66
Strasburg 71, Mountain View High School 18
Stuarts Draft 46, Staunton 40
Turner Ashby 52, Rockbridge County 12
Waynesboro 50, Fort Defiance 47
Windsor 45, Surry County 30
Woodstock Central 67, Madison County 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
