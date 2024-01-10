Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 63, Pulaski County 53 Appomattox 43, Heritage (Lynchburg) 23 Broad Run 54, Potomac Falls 45 Buffalo…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, Pulaski County 53

Appomattox 43, Heritage (Lynchburg) 23

Broad Run 54, Potomac Falls 45

Buffalo Gap 28, Wilson Memorial 18

Centreville 56, Westfield 40

Colonial Forge 54, Brooke Point 27

Franklin 44, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 25

Galax 53, Grayson County 26

Giles 50, Eastern Montgomery 32

Grafton 54, Hampton Roads 49

I. C. Norcom High School 50, Granby 31

James Monroe 58, Courtland 24

Kellam 81, Landstown 24

King George 57, Louisa 28

Lake Taylor 67, Churchland 27

Liberty Christian 63, E.C. Glass 28

Magna Vista 50, GW-Danville 42

Manor High School 61, Maury 24

Massaponax 43, North Stafford 26

McLean 51, George Marshall 28

Mingo Central, W.Va. 66, Mountain Mission 64

Monacan 60, Midlothian 54

Norview 58, Booker T. Washington 15

Ocean Lakes 56, Hickory 42

Page County 61, Rappahannock County 52

Paul VI Catholic High School 55, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 52

Prince George 52, Meadowbrook 30

Radford 64, Glenvar 21

Shining Stars Sports 78, TPLS Christian 34

Skyline 63, Manassas Park 17

Southampton 32, Sussex Central 30

Spotswood 68, Riverbend 66

Strasburg 71, Mountain View High School 18

Stuarts Draft 46, Staunton 40

Turner Ashby 52, Rockbridge County 12

Waynesboro 50, Fort Defiance 47

Windsor 45, Surry County 30

Woodstock Central 67, Madison County 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

