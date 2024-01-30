Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 67, John R. Lewis 34
Banner Christian 77, Amelia Academy 13
Bethel 55, Kecoughtan 50
Bishop Ireton 75, Good Counsel, Md. 49
Blue Ridge School 94, North Cross 40
Brooke Point 54, Mountain View 43
Buckingham County 86, Prince Edward County 53
Carlisle 81, New Covenant 70
Carroll County 90, Floyd County 52
Catholic 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 53
Chilhowie 61, Rural Retreat 44
Christ Chapel Academy 56, Fredericksburg Homeschool 46
Clarke County 64, Page County 52
Courtland 44, Chancellor 41
Denbigh Baptist 57, Broadwater Academy 28
Eastside 37, Twin Springs 35
Freedom – South Riding 59, Battlefield 46
Galax 53, Fort Chiswell 40
George Wythe 70, Grayson County 18
Graham 71, Lebanon 46
Grundy 89, Council 32
Hampton 52, Phoebus 26
Hampton Christian 66, Gateway Christian 37
Hargrave Military 123, Fishburne Military 56
Hopewell 67, Meadowbrook 52
Indian River 62, Great Bridge 28
J.R. Tucker 63, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 24
James Monroe 84, Culpeper 44
John Handley 67, Manassas Park 26
John Marshall 93, Deep Run 55
King’s Fork High School 75, Grassfield 44
Lancaster 58, Westmoreland County 41
Marion 74, Tazewell 59
Menchville 65, Gloucester 33
Middlesex 77, Charles City County High School 65
Nansemond River 72, Deep Creek 64
Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Hampton Roads 48
Narrows 77, Jefferson Christian 34
Norfolk Academy 69, Norfolk Christian School 34
Norfolk Collegiate 69, Peninsula Catholic 64
Northside 93, Staunton River 47
Northumberland 71, Essex 47
Northwood 56, Holston 54
Osbourn Park 63, Gainesville 52
Oscar Smith 65, Lakeland 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 83, St. John’s, D.C. 66
Potomac 71, Woodbridge 55
Regents 64, Tandem Friends School 53
Ridgeview Christian 54, United Christian Academy 39
Rustburg 62, Liberty Christian 55
Rye Cove 70, J.I. Burton 63
Seton School 67, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 64
Shenandoah Valley Academy 60, Highland View, Md. 35
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 55, Flint Hill 39
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 71, Episcopal 50
Stafford 53, North Stafford 49
Staunton 54, Broadway 52
Steward School 56, Walsingham Academy 26
Stone Bridge 62, Briar Woods 42
Thomas Dale 67, Colonial Heights 51
Tunstall 100, Bassett 38
Twin Valley 41, Hurley 39
Western Albemarle 65, Orange County 40
Western Branch 73, Hickory 44
Westover Christian 65, Christian Heritage Academy 43
William Monroe 60, East Rockingham 53
