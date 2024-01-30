Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 67, John R. Lewis 34 Banner Christian 77, Amelia Academy 13 Bethel 55, Kecoughtan 50 Bishop…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 67, John R. Lewis 34

Banner Christian 77, Amelia Academy 13

Bethel 55, Kecoughtan 50

Bishop Ireton 75, Good Counsel, Md. 49

Blue Ridge School 94, North Cross 40

Brooke Point 54, Mountain View 43

Buckingham County 86, Prince Edward County 53

Carlisle 81, New Covenant 70

Carroll County 90, Floyd County 52

Catholic 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 53

Chilhowie 61, Rural Retreat 44

Christ Chapel Academy 56, Fredericksburg Homeschool 46

Clarke County 64, Page County 52

Courtland 44, Chancellor 41

Denbigh Baptist 57, Broadwater Academy 28

Eastside 37, Twin Springs 35

Freedom – South Riding 59, Battlefield 46

Galax 53, Fort Chiswell 40

George Wythe 70, Grayson County 18

Graham 71, Lebanon 46

Grundy 89, Council 32

Hampton 52, Phoebus 26

Hampton Christian 66, Gateway Christian 37

Hargrave Military 123, Fishburne Military 56

Hopewell 67, Meadowbrook 52

Indian River 62, Great Bridge 28

J.R. Tucker 63, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 24

James Monroe 84, Culpeper 44

John Handley 67, Manassas Park 26

John Marshall 93, Deep Run 55

King’s Fork High School 75, Grassfield 44

Lancaster 58, Westmoreland County 41

Marion 74, Tazewell 59

Menchville 65, Gloucester 33

Middlesex 77, Charles City County High School 65

Nansemond River 72, Deep Creek 64

Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Hampton Roads 48

Narrows 77, Jefferson Christian 34

Norfolk Academy 69, Norfolk Christian School 34

Norfolk Collegiate 69, Peninsula Catholic 64

Northside 93, Staunton River 47

Northumberland 71, Essex 47

Northwood 56, Holston 54

Osbourn Park 63, Gainesville 52

Oscar Smith 65, Lakeland 29

Paul VI Catholic High School 83, St. John’s, D.C. 66

Potomac 71, Woodbridge 55

Regents 64, Tandem Friends School 53

Ridgeview Christian 54, United Christian Academy 39

Rustburg 62, Liberty Christian 55

Rye Cove 70, J.I. Burton 63

Seton School 67, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 64

Shenandoah Valley Academy 60, Highland View, Md. 35

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 55, Flint Hill 39

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 71, Episcopal 50

Stafford 53, North Stafford 49

Staunton 54, Broadway 52

Steward School 56, Walsingham Academy 26

Stone Bridge 62, Briar Woods 42

Thomas Dale 67, Colonial Heights 51

Tunstall 100, Bassett 38

Twin Valley 41, Hurley 39

Western Albemarle 65, Orange County 40

Western Branch 73, Hickory 44

Westover Christian 65, Christian Heritage Academy 43

William Monroe 60, East Rockingham 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

