Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Central – Wise 58

Albemarle 76, Louisa 45

Amelia County 78, Prince Edward County 53

Amherst County 51, Liberty Christian 50

Bassett 80, Magna Vista 70

Blue Ridge School 76, St. Annes-Belfield 70

Broadway 60, Turner Ashby 38

Brooke Point 63, Stafford 53

Buckingham County 65, Nottoway 52

Chancellor 67, Eastern View 58

Charlottesville 70, Orange County 42

Courtland 54, King George 28

Culpeper 59, Spotsylvania 35

Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Christian Heritage Academy 49

Frank Cox 67, Bayside 55

Galax 59, Giles 32

George Marshall 46, Washington-Liberty 32

Georgetown Prep, Md. 61, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45

Graham 77, Tazewell 55

Grassfield 78, Deep Creek 66

Gretna 43, Appomattox 37

Grove Avenue Baptist 74, Williamsburg Christian Academy 56

Halifax County 60, Mecklenburg County 55

Hampton Christian 62, Broadwater Academy 15

Henrico 50, Hanover 35

Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Jefferson Forest 58

Highland-Monterey 52, Bath County 36

Honaker 52, Rural Retreat 23

J.R. Tucker 52, Deep Run 39

James Monroe 81, Caroline 66

John Champe 55, Loudoun County 40

John Marshall 83, Hermitage 32

Kempsville 67, Ocean Lakes 40

King’s Fork High School 104, Lakeland 65

Lake Braddock 61, James Robinson 46

Lancaster 91, Colonial Beach 27

Loudoun Valley 84, Dominion 47

Martinsville 60, GW-Danville 49

Massaponax 63, Colonial Forge 41

Matoaca 87, Colonial Heights 61

Middlesex 78, K&Q Central 41

Miller School 80, Roanoke Catholic 32

Mills Godwin 56, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 23

Narrows 83, Craig County 28

New Covenant 74, Fishburne Military 35

Norfolk Academy 60, Cape Henry Collegiate 59

Norfolk Collegiate 52, Catholic 51

Northampton 74, Nandua 61

Northside 81, Franklin County 53

Oscar Smith 70, Western Branch 67

Parry McCluer High School 68, Eastern Montgomery 38

Patrick Henry 62, Cave Spring 58

Patrick Henry 70, Holston 36

Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Gonzaga College, D.C. 58

Peninsula Catholic 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 51

Princess Anne 72, First Colonial 21

Pulaski County 62, Hidden Valley 52

Ridgeview 76, Lee High 56

Riverbend 65, Mountain View 60

Rustburg 87, Brookville 62

Sherando 74, Fauquier 73

Skyline 88, Millbrook 74

South Lakes 69, James Madison 60

Staunton 65, Waynesboro 23

Steward School 73, Hampton Roads 31

Stuarts Draft 59, Riverheads 48

TJHS 58, Glen Allen 55

Tandem Friends School 67, Veritas Classic Christian School 64

Thomas Dale 78, Prince George 33

Tuscarora 52, Rock Ridge 51

Union 58, John Battle 38

Virginia 72, Marion 53

Wakefield School 48, Shenandoah Valley Christian 46

Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 28

William Campbell 81, Altavista 75

Woodberry Forest 67, Collegiate-Richmond 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

