Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 69, Central – Wise 58
Albemarle 76, Louisa 45
Amelia County 78, Prince Edward County 53
Amherst County 51, Liberty Christian 50
Bassett 80, Magna Vista 70
Blue Ridge School 76, St. Annes-Belfield 70
Broadway 60, Turner Ashby 38
Brooke Point 63, Stafford 53
Buckingham County 65, Nottoway 52
Chancellor 67, Eastern View 58
Charlottesville 70, Orange County 42
Courtland 54, King George 28
Culpeper 59, Spotsylvania 35
Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Christian Heritage Academy 49
Frank Cox 67, Bayside 55
Galax 59, Giles 32
George Marshall 46, Washington-Liberty 32
Georgetown Prep, Md. 61, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45
Graham 77, Tazewell 55
Grassfield 78, Deep Creek 66
Gretna 43, Appomattox 37
Grove Avenue Baptist 74, Williamsburg Christian Academy 56
Halifax County 60, Mecklenburg County 55
Hampton Christian 62, Broadwater Academy 15
Henrico 50, Hanover 35
Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Jefferson Forest 58
Highland-Monterey 52, Bath County 36
Honaker 52, Rural Retreat 23
J.R. Tucker 52, Deep Run 39
James Monroe 81, Caroline 66
John Champe 55, Loudoun County 40
John Marshall 83, Hermitage 32
Kempsville 67, Ocean Lakes 40
King’s Fork High School 104, Lakeland 65
Lake Braddock 61, James Robinson 46
Lancaster 91, Colonial Beach 27
Loudoun Valley 84, Dominion 47
Martinsville 60, GW-Danville 49
Massaponax 63, Colonial Forge 41
Matoaca 87, Colonial Heights 61
Middlesex 78, K&Q Central 41
Miller School 80, Roanoke Catholic 32
Mills Godwin 56, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 23
Narrows 83, Craig County 28
New Covenant 74, Fishburne Military 35
Norfolk Academy 60, Cape Henry Collegiate 59
Norfolk Collegiate 52, Catholic 51
Northampton 74, Nandua 61
Northside 81, Franklin County 53
Oscar Smith 70, Western Branch 67
Parry McCluer High School 68, Eastern Montgomery 38
Patrick Henry 62, Cave Spring 58
Patrick Henry 70, Holston 36
Paul VI Catholic High School 73, Gonzaga College, D.C. 58
Peninsula Catholic 75, Nansemond-Suffolk 51
Princess Anne 72, First Colonial 21
Pulaski County 62, Hidden Valley 52
Ridgeview 76, Lee High 56
Riverbend 65, Mountain View 60
Rustburg 87, Brookville 62
Sherando 74, Fauquier 73
Skyline 88, Millbrook 74
South Lakes 69, James Madison 60
Staunton 65, Waynesboro 23
Steward School 73, Hampton Roads 31
Stuarts Draft 59, Riverheads 48
TJHS 58, Glen Allen 55
Tandem Friends School 67, Veritas Classic Christian School 64
Thomas Dale 78, Prince George 33
Tuscarora 52, Rock Ridge 51
Union 58, John Battle 38
Virginia 72, Marion 53
Wakefield School 48, Shenandoah Valley Christian 46
Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 28
William Campbell 81, Altavista 75
Woodberry Forest 67, Collegiate-Richmond 64
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.