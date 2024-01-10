Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian Christian 86, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 56
Auburn 56, George Wythe 52
Broadway 53, East Rockingham 42
Central – Wise 60, Union 57
Eastside 51, Twin Springs 43
Freedom – South Riding 61, Osbourn 51
Freedom – Woodbridge 84, Colgan 74
Gate City 71, Ridgeview 34
Graham 76, Richlands 30
Grundy 94, Twin Valley 40
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 84, Shenandoah Valley Academy 52
Heritage 70, Dominion 56
Honaker 54, Holston 23
Hurley 76, Council 35
John Battle 73, Lee High 50
Lebanon 83, Marion 65
Lord Botetourt 64, William Fleming 54
Meridian High School 72, John Handley 64
Patrick Henry 55, Chilhowie 49
Patriot 105, Osbourn Park 18
Rural Retreat 58, Northwood 52, OT
Rye Cove 38, J.I. Burton 36
Virginia 61, Tazewell 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chancellor vs. Caroline, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.
K&Q Central vs. Carver, ppd.
Kellam vs. Landstown, ppd.
TJHS vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd.
