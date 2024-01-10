Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Appalachian Christian 86, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 56 Auburn 56, George Wythe 52 Broadway 53, East Rockingham 42…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian Christian 86, Pipestem Christian, W.Va. 56

Auburn 56, George Wythe 52

Broadway 53, East Rockingham 42

Central – Wise 60, Union 57

Eastside 51, Twin Springs 43

Freedom – South Riding 61, Osbourn 51

Freedom – Woodbridge 84, Colgan 74

Gate City 71, Ridgeview 34

Graham 76, Richlands 30

Grundy 94, Twin Valley 40

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 84, Shenandoah Valley Academy 52

Heritage 70, Dominion 56

Honaker 54, Holston 23

Hurley 76, Council 35

John Battle 73, Lee High 50

Lebanon 83, Marion 65

Lord Botetourt 64, William Fleming 54

Meridian High School 72, John Handley 64

Patrick Henry 55, Chilhowie 49

Patriot 105, Osbourn Park 18

Rural Retreat 58, Northwood 52, OT

Rye Cove 38, J.I. Burton 36

Virginia 61, Tazewell 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chancellor vs. Caroline, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.

K&Q Central vs. Carver, ppd.

Kellam vs. Landstown, ppd.

TJHS vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.