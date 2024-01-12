Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 45, Rustburg 29 Bassett 55, Altavista 27 Brentsville 49, Sherando 31 Briar Woods 54, Stone…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 45, Rustburg 29

Bassett 55, Altavista 27

Brentsville 49, Sherando 31

Briar Woods 54, Stone Bridge 46

Carroll County 71, Floyd County 54

Centreville 48, South Lakes 20

Chantilly 46, Oakton 35

Clarke County 57, Luray 51

Cosby 61, Huguenot 21

Douglas Freeman 60, TJHS 23

East Rockingham 68, Madison County 36

Essex 40, Northumberland 8

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Valley Thunder Homeschool 34

Fort Chiswell 70, Giles 31

Franklin County 44, Halifax County 23

George Wythe 57, Bland County 24

Gloucester 42, Kecoughtan 20

Goochland 29, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 11

Grafton 79, Smithfield 25

Grundy 55, Hurley 39

Hampton 75, Woodside 26

Hampton Christian 52, Denbigh Baptist 16

James Monroe 60, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 43

James River 42, Martinsville 29

James River 43, Lloyd Bird 31

Jamestown 71, York 7

King William 56, Carver 26

Lafayette 59, New Kent 28

Lightridge 45, Independence 37

Manchester 64, Clover Hill 7

Matoaca 60, Prince George 38

Menchville 93, Heritage 23

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 65, Narrows 51

Norfolk Academy 54, TEACH Homeschool 22

Norfolk Christian School 64, John Marshall 33

Phoebus 54, Denbigh 9

Poquoson 44, Tabb 39

Randolph-Macon Academy 46, Quantico 25

Rye Cove 61, Holston 22

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 70, Flint Hill 20

South County 71, Alexandria City 24

Southwest Virginia Home School 50, Christian Heritage Academy 21

St. John Paul the Great 55, Oakcrest 39

StoneBridge School 32, Greenbrier Christian 26

TJ-Alexandria 58, Annandale 36

Thomas Dale 86, Hopewell 24

Wakefield School 33, Highland-Warrenton 27

Warhill 49, Bruton 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

