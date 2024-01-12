Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 45, Rustburg 29
Bassett 55, Altavista 27
Brentsville 49, Sherando 31
Briar Woods 54, Stone Bridge 46
Carroll County 71, Floyd County 54
Centreville 48, South Lakes 20
Chantilly 46, Oakton 35
Clarke County 57, Luray 51
Cosby 61, Huguenot 21
Douglas Freeman 60, TJHS 23
East Rockingham 68, Madison County 36
Essex 40, Northumberland 8
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Valley Thunder Homeschool 34
Fort Chiswell 70, Giles 31
Franklin County 44, Halifax County 23
George Wythe 57, Bland County 24
Gloucester 42, Kecoughtan 20
Goochland 29, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 11
Grafton 79, Smithfield 25
Grundy 55, Hurley 39
Hampton 75, Woodside 26
Hampton Christian 52, Denbigh Baptist 16
James Monroe 60, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 43
James River 42, Martinsville 29
James River 43, Lloyd Bird 31
Jamestown 71, York 7
King William 56, Carver 26
Lafayette 59, New Kent 28
Lightridge 45, Independence 37
Manchester 64, Clover Hill 7
Matoaca 60, Prince George 38
Menchville 93, Heritage 23
Mercer Christian, W.Va. 65, Narrows 51
Norfolk Academy 54, TEACH Homeschool 22
Norfolk Christian School 64, John Marshall 33
Phoebus 54, Denbigh 9
Poquoson 44, Tabb 39
Randolph-Macon Academy 46, Quantico 25
Rye Cove 61, Holston 22
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 70, Flint Hill 20
South County 71, Alexandria City 24
Southwest Virginia Home School 50, Christian Heritage Academy 21
St. John Paul the Great 55, Oakcrest 39
StoneBridge School 32, Greenbrier Christian 26
TJ-Alexandria 58, Annandale 36
Thomas Dale 86, Hopewell 24
Wakefield School 33, Highland-Warrenton 27
Warhill 49, Bruton 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
