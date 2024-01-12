Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 59, South County 55
Bethel 70, Warwick 59
Blue Ridge School 60, Miller School 56
Carlisle 56, New Garden Friends, N.C. 54
Chantilly 59, Oakton 56
Fairfax 40, W.T. Woodson 37
Fluvanna 77, Louisa 59
Franklin County 50, Halifax County 45
George Wythe 81, Bland County 30
Greenbrier Christian 42, Stone Bridge 32
Grundy 67, Hurley 40
Hickory 66, Ocean Lakes 59
Highland-Warrenton 93, National Christian Academy, Md. 70
Independence 51, Lightridge 39
Kecoughtan 85, Gloucester 31
King Abdullah 71, Fredericksburg Academy 19
Legacy Christian Academy 53, Fresta Valley Christian School 42
Madison County 56, East Rockingham 40
Menchville 80, Heritage 52
Mercer Christian, W.Va. 54, Jefferson Christian 39
Norfolk Academy 71, TEACH Homeschool 34
Randolph-Macon Academy 74, Quantico 22
Ridgeview Christian 66, Appalachian Christian 43
South Lakes 72, Centreville 39
Stone Bridge 65, Briar Woods 42
Veritas Classic Christian School 55, Amelia Academy 34
Washington-Liberty 56, Yorktown 54
Woodside 67, Hampton 59, OT
