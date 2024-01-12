Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 59, South County 55 Bethel 70, Warwick 59 Blue Ridge School 60, Miller School 56…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 59, South County 55

Bethel 70, Warwick 59

Blue Ridge School 60, Miller School 56

Carlisle 56, New Garden Friends, N.C. 54

Chantilly 59, Oakton 56

Fairfax 40, W.T. Woodson 37

Fluvanna 77, Louisa 59

Franklin County 50, Halifax County 45

George Wythe 81, Bland County 30

Greenbrier Christian 42, Stone Bridge 32

Grundy 67, Hurley 40

Hickory 66, Ocean Lakes 59

Highland-Warrenton 93, National Christian Academy, Md. 70

Independence 51, Lightridge 39

Kecoughtan 85, Gloucester 31

King Abdullah 71, Fredericksburg Academy 19

Legacy Christian Academy 53, Fresta Valley Christian School 42

Madison County 56, East Rockingham 40

Menchville 80, Heritage 52

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 54, Jefferson Christian 39

Norfolk Academy 71, TEACH Homeschool 34

Randolph-Macon Academy 74, Quantico 22

Ridgeview Christian 66, Appalachian Christian 43

South Lakes 72, Centreville 39

Stone Bridge 65, Briar Woods 42

Veritas Classic Christian School 55, Amelia Academy 34

Washington-Liberty 56, Yorktown 54

Woodside 67, Hampton 59, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

