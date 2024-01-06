Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Booker T. Washington 77, Deep Creek 65
Bruton 81, Western Branch 73
Catholic 72, Collegiate-Richmond 46
Churchland 60, Phoebus 49
Episcopal 63, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 43
I. C. Norcom High School 78, Great Bridge 54
Indian River 69, Heritage 64
Maury 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 35
Nansemond River 55, Denbigh 41
Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Franklin 37
Norfolk Christian School 62, Summit Christian Academy 40
Norfolk Collegiate 71, Norfolk Academy 63
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 43, Victory Baptist, W.Va. 31
Ridgecroft, N.C. 59, Surry County 46
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 79, Potomac 56
Steward School 58, Seton School 53
TJHS 77, Brunswick 60
Tennessee, Tenn. 56, Gate City 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
