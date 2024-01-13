GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 45, Monticello 43
Amelia County 43, Buckingham County 39
Appomattox 42, William Campbell 37
Armstrong 63, Varina 35
Atlantic Shores Christian 31, Gateway Christian 19
Bayside 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 23
Blacksburg 39, Christiansburg 34
Broadwater Academy 47, Holly Grove, Md. 26
Broadway 50, Harrisonburg 26
Brunswick Academy 46, Kenston Forest 18
Buffalo Gap 52, Fort Defiance 46
Catholic 49, St. Annes-Belfield 45
Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 40
Chancellor 64, King George 41
Charles City County High School 42, West Point 28
Charlottesville 46, Western Albemarle 40
Chatham 51, Dan River 10
Clarke County 57, Madison County 35
Collegiate-Richmond 46, St. Margaret’s 40
Culpeper 40, Caroline 30
Deep Run 79, TJHS 13
Denbigh Baptist 27, Portsmouth Christian 22
E.C. Glass 54, Heritage (Lynchburg) 30
Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 17
Eastern View 47, Courtland 41
Eastside 73, J.I. Burton 63
Edison 53, Annandale 23
Episcopal 55, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 52
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Dominion Christian 29
Falls Church 44, Justice High School 32
Fort Chiswell 60, Bland County 49
Freedom – South Riding 55, Gar-Field 12
Gate City 43, Union 38
Glen Allen 80, Douglas Freeman 36
Grace Christian 47, Grace Christian 14
Granby 56, Booker T. Washington 42
Grassfield 82, Hickory 29
Green Run 51, Landstown 20
Gretna 65, Nelson County 5
Grundy 57, Council 40
Hampton Christian 36, StoneBridge School 26
Hampton Roads 57, Walsingham Academy 29
Hanover 59, Atlee 37
Heritage 48, Loudoun Valley 44
Heritage Christian 32, Trinity Christian School 25
Hermitage High School 69, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 25
Highland Springs 58, Henrico 42
I. C. Norcom High School 70, Maury 42
Isle of Wight Academy 34, Greenbrier Christian 29
James Madison 60, Westfield 43
James Monroe 74, Spotsylvania 34
James Robinson 45, West Springfield 26
Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst County 49
K&Q Central 31, Mathews 18
Kellam 72, Frank Cox 23
Kempsville 60, First Colonial 49
King’s Fork High School 66, Lakeland 25
Langley 42, McLean 26
Liberty Christian 68, Brookville 10
Liberty-Bedford 39, Rustburg 34
Lord Botetourt 77, Northside 19
Manor High School 54, Lake Taylor 39
Massanutten Military 44, Wakefield Country Day 14
Massaponax 77, Stafford 22
Mechanicsville High School 68, Patrick Henry 21
Millbrook 55, Kettle Run 42
Mountain View 39, North Stafford 38
Nansemond River 40, Western Branch 34
Norview 48, Churchland 13
Ocean Lakes 71, Tallwood 6
Orange County 50, Louisa 19
Osbourn 55, Unity Reed 24
Osbourn Park 52, Freedom – South Riding 16
Patriot 63, Gainesville 38
Potomac 40, Colgan 31
Prince Edward County 32, Cumberland 28
Princess Anne 73, Salem-Va. Beach 20
Rappahannock County 55, Luray 41
Regents 46, Ridgeview Christian 37
Richmond Christian 53, Grove Avenue Baptist 21
Riverbend 69, Brooke Point 43
Rye Cove 49, Castlewood 20, OT
Salem 59, Pulaski County 55
Southampton 35, Franklin 32
Thomas Walker 57, Twin Springs 39
Tidewater Academy 28, Amelia Academy 24
Turner Ashby 44, Spotswood 27
West Potomac 42, Lake Braddock 38
William Fleming 63, Franklin County 22
Woodstock Central 75, Mountain View High School 16
