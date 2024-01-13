GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 45, Monticello 43 Amelia County 43, Buckingham County 39 Appomattox 42, William Campbell 37 Armstrong 63,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 45, Monticello 43

Amelia County 43, Buckingham County 39

Appomattox 42, William Campbell 37

Armstrong 63, Varina 35

Atlantic Shores Christian 31, Gateway Christian 19

Bayside 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 23

Blacksburg 39, Christiansburg 34

Broadwater Academy 47, Holly Grove, Md. 26

Broadway 50, Harrisonburg 26

Brunswick Academy 46, Kenston Forest 18

Buffalo Gap 52, Fort Defiance 46

Catholic 49, St. Annes-Belfield 45

Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 40

Chancellor 64, King George 41

Charles City County High School 42, West Point 28

Charlottesville 46, Western Albemarle 40

Chatham 51, Dan River 10

Clarke County 57, Madison County 35

Collegiate-Richmond 46, St. Margaret’s 40

Culpeper 40, Caroline 30

Deep Run 79, TJHS 13

Denbigh Baptist 27, Portsmouth Christian 22

E.C. Glass 54, Heritage (Lynchburg) 30

Eastern Montgomery 55, Highland-Monterey 17

Eastern View 47, Courtland 41

Eastside 73, J.I. Burton 63

Edison 53, Annandale 23

Episcopal 55, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 52

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Dominion Christian 29

Falls Church 44, Justice High School 32

Fort Chiswell 60, Bland County 49

Freedom – South Riding 55, Gar-Field 12

Gate City 43, Union 38

Glen Allen 80, Douglas Freeman 36

Grace Christian 47, Grace Christian 14

Granby 56, Booker T. Washington 42

Grassfield 82, Hickory 29

Green Run 51, Landstown 20

Gretna 65, Nelson County 5

Grundy 57, Council 40

Hampton Christian 36, StoneBridge School 26

Hampton Roads 57, Walsingham Academy 29

Hanover 59, Atlee 37

Heritage 48, Loudoun Valley 44

Heritage Christian 32, Trinity Christian School 25

Hermitage High School 69, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 25

Highland Springs 58, Henrico 42

I. C. Norcom High School 70, Maury 42

Isle of Wight Academy 34, Greenbrier Christian 29

James Madison 60, Westfield 43

James Monroe 74, Spotsylvania 34

James Robinson 45, West Springfield 26

Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst County 49

K&Q Central 31, Mathews 18

Kellam 72, Frank Cox 23

Kempsville 60, First Colonial 49

King’s Fork High School 66, Lakeland 25

Langley 42, McLean 26

Liberty Christian 68, Brookville 10

Liberty-Bedford 39, Rustburg 34

Lord Botetourt 77, Northside 19

Manor High School 54, Lake Taylor 39

Massanutten Military 44, Wakefield Country Day 14

Massaponax 77, Stafford 22

Mechanicsville High School 68, Patrick Henry 21

Millbrook 55, Kettle Run 42

Mountain View 39, North Stafford 38

Nansemond River 40, Western Branch 34

Norview 48, Churchland 13

Ocean Lakes 71, Tallwood 6

Orange County 50, Louisa 19

Osbourn 55, Unity Reed 24

Osbourn Park 52, Freedom – South Riding 16

Patriot 63, Gainesville 38

Potomac 40, Colgan 31

Prince Edward County 32, Cumberland 28

Princess Anne 73, Salem-Va. Beach 20

Rappahannock County 55, Luray 41

Regents 46, Ridgeview Christian 37

Richmond Christian 53, Grove Avenue Baptist 21

Riverbend 69, Brooke Point 43

Rye Cove 49, Castlewood 20, OT

Salem 59, Pulaski County 55

Southampton 35, Franklin 32

Thomas Walker 57, Twin Springs 39

Tidewater Academy 28, Amelia Academy 24

Turner Ashby 44, Spotswood 27

West Potomac 42, Lake Braddock 38

William Fleming 63, Franklin County 22

Woodstock Central 75, Mountain View High School 16

