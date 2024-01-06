GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 45, Matoaca 40 Alleghany 54, James River 20 Altavista 57, Dan River 24 Amelia County 59,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 45, Matoaca 40

Alleghany 54, James River 20

Altavista 57, Dan River 24

Amelia County 59, Randolph-Henry 18

Amherst County 41, Brookville 37

Appomattox 53, Nelson County 2

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 32

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40, Tidewater Academy 24

Broadway 54, Staunton 19

Brooke Point 41, Mountain View High School 39

Buckingham County 40, Prince Edward County 24

Buffalo Gap 49, Stuarts Draft 27

Catholic 57, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 50

Chancellor 57, Courtland 6

Charles City County High School def. Middlesex, forfeit

Chilhowie 54, Northwood 22

Christ Chapel Academy 50, St. John Paul the Great 43

Clarke County 55, Page County 51

Colgan 48, Gar-Field 16

Collegiate-Richmond 54, Norfolk Academy 42

Council 53, East Ridge, Ky. 37

Deep Creek 66, Lakeland 4

Denbigh Baptist 27, Gateway Christian 16

E.C. Glass 51, Jefferson Forest 48

Eastside 59, Rye Cove 40

Edison 57, Mount Vernon 34

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 43, Evergreen Christian 36

Fauquier 41, Brentsville 27

First Colonial 69, Tallwood 14

Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 36

Fort Defiance 53, Riverheads 36

Foxcroft 50, Quantico 0

Fredericksburg Christian 63, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 27

George Wythe 71, Grayson County 30

Grassfield 53, Indian River 48

Green Run 62, Ocean Lakes 19

Greenville Christian, N.C. 32, Great Hope Baptist 28

Hayfield 60, Falls Church 34

Hickory 61, Great Bridge 33

Hidden Valley 73, Patrick Henry 13

Highland-Warrenton 36, Randolph-Macon Academy 32

Honaker 61, Rural Retreat 35

Hopewell 72, Hermitage High School 56

James Monroe 75, Culpeper 63

James Monroe, W.Va. 81, Tazewell 34

James Wood 53, Sherando 28

Jamestown 66, Smithfield 3

K&Q Central 43, Northampton 16

Kellam 65, Bayside 34

Kempsville 43, Salem 38

King George 51, Caroline 42

King’s Fork High School 53, Western Branch 30

Liberty Christian 66, Liberty-Bedford 47

Lloyd Bird 59, Central VA Home School 27

Louisa 55, Goochland 8

Massaponax 43, Glen Allen 33

Mathews 41, Carver College and Career Academy 27

Narrows 54, Eastern Montgomery 23

North Stafford 56, Stafford 18

Orange County 52, Fluvanna 34

Osbourn Park 52, Gainesville 46

Parry McCluer High School 60, Highland-Monterey 21

Patrick Henry 37, Holston 16

Patriot 64, Unity Reed 16

Potomac Falls 62, Dominion 39

Richlands 48, Hurley 29

Ridgeview 57, Union 23

Riverbend 49, Colonial Forge 37

Rustburg 47, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33

Salem 55, Christiansburg 37

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 51, Potomac School 42

South County 42, West Springfield 34

Spotswood 70, Rockbridge County 16

Spotsylvania 42, Eastern View 38

St. Margaret’s 54, Norfolk Collegiate 30

St. Michael 57, Fredericksburg Homeschool 16

Staunton River 45, Franklin County 41

Steward School 53, St. Catherine’s 24

Strasburg 44, Rappahannock County 37

TJ-Alexandria 48, Justice High School 34

Thomas Walker 46, J.I. Burton 34

Tunstall 33, Bassett 24

Turner Ashby 61, Harrisonburg 38

Twin Springs 50, Castlewood 49

Virginia 56, Graham 40

Western Albemarle 53, Monticello 32

Westmoreland County 54, Franklin 8

Westover Christian 54, Roanoke Valley Christian 23

William Fleming 57, Northside 26

Wilson Memorial 57, Waynesboro 42

Woodbridge 52, Potomac 48

Woodstock Central 48, Luray 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chatham vs. William Campbell, ccd.

