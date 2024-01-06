GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 45, Matoaca 40
Alleghany 54, James River 20
Altavista 57, Dan River 24
Amelia County 59, Randolph-Henry 18
Amherst County 41, Brookville 37
Appomattox 53, Nelson County 2
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 32
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 40, Tidewater Academy 24
Broadway 54, Staunton 19
Brooke Point 41, Mountain View High School 39
Buckingham County 40, Prince Edward County 24
Buffalo Gap 49, Stuarts Draft 27
Catholic 57, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 50
Chancellor 57, Courtland 6
Charles City County High School def. Middlesex, forfeit
Chilhowie 54, Northwood 22
Christ Chapel Academy 50, St. John Paul the Great 43
Clarke County 55, Page County 51
Colgan 48, Gar-Field 16
Collegiate-Richmond 54, Norfolk Academy 42
Council 53, East Ridge, Ky. 37
Deep Creek 66, Lakeland 4
Denbigh Baptist 27, Gateway Christian 16
E.C. Glass 51, Jefferson Forest 48
Eastside 59, Rye Cove 40
Edison 57, Mount Vernon 34
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 43, Evergreen Christian 36
Fauquier 41, Brentsville 27
First Colonial 69, Tallwood 14
Fort Chiswell 55, Galax 36
Fort Defiance 53, Riverheads 36
Foxcroft 50, Quantico 0
Fredericksburg Christian 63, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 27
George Wythe 71, Grayson County 30
Grassfield 53, Indian River 48
Green Run 62, Ocean Lakes 19
Greenville Christian, N.C. 32, Great Hope Baptist 28
Hayfield 60, Falls Church 34
Hickory 61, Great Bridge 33
Hidden Valley 73, Patrick Henry 13
Highland-Warrenton 36, Randolph-Macon Academy 32
Honaker 61, Rural Retreat 35
Hopewell 72, Hermitage High School 56
James Monroe 75, Culpeper 63
James Monroe, W.Va. 81, Tazewell 34
James Wood 53, Sherando 28
Jamestown 66, Smithfield 3
K&Q Central 43, Northampton 16
Kellam 65, Bayside 34
Kempsville 43, Salem 38
King George 51, Caroline 42
King’s Fork High School 53, Western Branch 30
Liberty Christian 66, Liberty-Bedford 47
Lloyd Bird 59, Central VA Home School 27
Louisa 55, Goochland 8
Massaponax 43, Glen Allen 33
Mathews 41, Carver College and Career Academy 27
Narrows 54, Eastern Montgomery 23
North Stafford 56, Stafford 18
Orange County 52, Fluvanna 34
Osbourn Park 52, Gainesville 46
Parry McCluer High School 60, Highland-Monterey 21
Patrick Henry 37, Holston 16
Patriot 64, Unity Reed 16
Potomac Falls 62, Dominion 39
Richlands 48, Hurley 29
Ridgeview 57, Union 23
Riverbend 49, Colonial Forge 37
Rustburg 47, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33
Salem 55, Christiansburg 37
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 51, Potomac School 42
South County 42, West Springfield 34
Spotswood 70, Rockbridge County 16
Spotsylvania 42, Eastern View 38
St. Margaret’s 54, Norfolk Collegiate 30
St. Michael 57, Fredericksburg Homeschool 16
Staunton River 45, Franklin County 41
Steward School 53, St. Catherine’s 24
Strasburg 44, Rappahannock County 37
TJ-Alexandria 48, Justice High School 34
Thomas Walker 46, J.I. Burton 34
Tunstall 33, Bassett 24
Turner Ashby 61, Harrisonburg 38
Twin Springs 50, Castlewood 49
Virginia 56, Graham 40
Western Albemarle 53, Monticello 32
Westmoreland County 54, Franklin 8
Westover Christian 54, Roanoke Valley Christian 23
William Fleming 57, Northside 26
Wilson Memorial 57, Waynesboro 42
Woodbridge 52, Potomac 48
Woodstock Central 48, Luray 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chatham vs. William Campbell, ccd.
