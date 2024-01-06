BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 50, John Battle 46 Albemarle 60, Petersburg 40 Alleghany 66, Carroll County 55 Altavista 79, Dan…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, John Battle 46

Albemarle 60, Petersburg 40

Alleghany 66, Carroll County 55

Altavista 79, Dan River 47

Amherst County 49, Brookville 39

Annandale 56, John R. Lewis 39

Auburn 81, Roanoke Catholic 67

Banner Christian 89, Amelia Academy 18

Battlefield 65, Freedom – South Riding 63, OT

Blue Ridge School 74, United Faith Christian, N.C. 63

Broad Run 55, Rock Ridge 52

Broadway 65, Staunton 58

Brooke Point 68, Mountain View 42

Bruton 71, Poquoson 44

Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 51

Caroline 63, King George 55

Carver College and Career Academy 117, Mathews 53

Catholic 78, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 49

Cave Spring 56, Blacksburg 52

Chancellor 60, Courtland 49

Chatham 72, William Campbell 71

Chilhowie 48, Northwood 44

Clarke County 62, Page County 49

Deep Creek 81, Lakeland 65

Eastern View 81, Spotsylvania 48

Eastside 54, Rye Cove 53

Edison 47, Mount Vernon 43

Fluvanna 75, Orange County 70

Fort Defiance 108, Riverheads 82

Gar-Field 57, Colgan 30

George Wythe 69, Grayson County 34

Grafton 60, York 46

Great Bridge 76, Hickory 73

Green Run 73, Ocean Lakes 28

Greenville Christian, N.C. 54, Great Hope Baptist 34

Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 52

Hayfield 70, Falls Church 38

Indian River 54, Grassfield 44

James Monroe 75, Culpeper 63

John Handley 54, Radford 45

Kellam 55, Bayside 39

Kempsville 62, Salem-Va. Beach 48

King’s Fork High School 73, Western Branch 60

Lafayette 63, Tabb 49

Landstown 54, Frank Cox 46

Louisa 65, Goochland 36

Luray 52, Woodstock Central 39

Madison County 64, Mountain View 30

Martinsville 59, Halifax County 49

Massaponax 62, Glen Allen 51

McLean 64, Yorktown 61

Middlesex 88, Charles City County High School 47

Narrows 72, Jefferson Christian 49

Nelson County 54, Appomattox 43

New Kent 64, Warhill 56

Norfolk Academy 63, Collegiate-Richmond 60

North Stafford 41, Stafford 28

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 40, Temple Baptist 16

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 51, Victory Baptist, W.Va. 38

Northside 67, William Fleming 55

Oak Hill Academy 65, Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 51

Oscar Smith 50, Manor High School 41

Parry McCluer High School 55, Highland-Monterey 32

Patrick County 63, Fort Chiswell 57

Patrick Henry 74, Holston 58

Patriot 102, Unity Reed 33

Potomac Falls 81, Dominion 61

Riverbend 66, Colonial Forge 59

Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Westover Christian 34

Rustburg 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 41

Salem 66, Christiansburg 38

Sherando 63, James Wood 43

Smithfield 72, Jamestown 69, OT

South County 50, West Springfield 32

Spotswood 83, Rockbridge County 40

St. Christopher’s 53, John Marshall 50

St. Michael 74, Christ Chapel Academy 43

Staunton River 44, Franklin County 41

Steward School 84, Christchurch 55

Strasburg 46, Rappahannock County 43, OT

Stuarts Draft 65, Buffalo Gap 40

Tallwood 58, First Colonial 23

Tunstall 71, Bassett 23

Tuscarora 75, Independence 56

Union 48, Ridgeview 46

Victory Baptist, W.Va. 56, Heritage Christian 35

Virginia 57, Graham 35

W.T. Woodson 66, Lake Braddock 46

Wakefield Country Day 62, Washington-Liberty 41

Western Albemarle 57, Monticello 22

Wilson Memorial 72, Waynesboro 46

Woodbridge 71, Potomac 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.