BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, John Battle 46
Albemarle 60, Petersburg 40
Alleghany 66, Carroll County 55
Altavista 79, Dan River 47
Amherst County 49, Brookville 39
Annandale 56, John R. Lewis 39
Auburn 81, Roanoke Catholic 67
Banner Christian 89, Amelia Academy 18
Battlefield 65, Freedom – South Riding 63, OT
Blue Ridge School 74, United Faith Christian, N.C. 63
Broad Run 55, Rock Ridge 52
Broadway 65, Staunton 58
Brooke Point 68, Mountain View 42
Bruton 71, Poquoson 44
Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 51
Caroline 63, King George 55
Carver College and Career Academy 117, Mathews 53
Catholic 78, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 49
Cave Spring 56, Blacksburg 52
Chancellor 60, Courtland 49
Chatham 72, William Campbell 71
Chilhowie 48, Northwood 44
Clarke County 62, Page County 49
Deep Creek 81, Lakeland 65
Eastern View 81, Spotsylvania 48
Eastside 54, Rye Cove 53
Edison 47, Mount Vernon 43
Fluvanna 75, Orange County 70
Fort Defiance 108, Riverheads 82
Gar-Field 57, Colgan 30
George Wythe 69, Grayson County 34
Grafton 60, York 46
Great Bridge 76, Hickory 73
Green Run 73, Ocean Lakes 28
Greenville Christian, N.C. 54, Great Hope Baptist 34
Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 52
Hayfield 70, Falls Church 38
Indian River 54, Grassfield 44
James Monroe 75, Culpeper 63
John Handley 54, Radford 45
Kellam 55, Bayside 39
Kempsville 62, Salem-Va. Beach 48
King’s Fork High School 73, Western Branch 60
Lafayette 63, Tabb 49
Landstown 54, Frank Cox 46
Louisa 65, Goochland 36
Luray 52, Woodstock Central 39
Madison County 64, Mountain View 30
Martinsville 59, Halifax County 49
Massaponax 62, Glen Allen 51
McLean 64, Yorktown 61
Middlesex 88, Charles City County High School 47
Narrows 72, Jefferson Christian 49
Nelson County 54, Appomattox 43
New Kent 64, Warhill 56
Norfolk Academy 63, Collegiate-Richmond 60
North Stafford 41, Stafford 28
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 40, Temple Baptist 16
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 51, Victory Baptist, W.Va. 38
Northside 67, William Fleming 55
Oak Hill Academy 65, Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 51
Oscar Smith 50, Manor High School 41
Parry McCluer High School 55, Highland-Monterey 32
Patrick County 63, Fort Chiswell 57
Patrick Henry 74, Holston 58
Patriot 102, Unity Reed 33
Potomac Falls 81, Dominion 61
Riverbend 66, Colonial Forge 59
Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Westover Christian 34
Rustburg 56, Heritage (Lynchburg) 41
Salem 66, Christiansburg 38
Sherando 63, James Wood 43
Smithfield 72, Jamestown 69, OT
South County 50, West Springfield 32
Spotswood 83, Rockbridge County 40
St. Christopher’s 53, John Marshall 50
St. Michael 74, Christ Chapel Academy 43
Staunton River 44, Franklin County 41
Steward School 84, Christchurch 55
Strasburg 46, Rappahannock County 43, OT
Stuarts Draft 65, Buffalo Gap 40
Tallwood 58, First Colonial 23
Tunstall 71, Bassett 23
Tuscarora 75, Independence 56
Union 48, Ridgeview 46
Victory Baptist, W.Va. 56, Heritage Christian 35
Virginia 57, Graham 35
W.T. Woodson 66, Lake Braddock 46
Wakefield Country Day 62, Washington-Liberty 41
Western Albemarle 57, Monticello 22
Wilson Memorial 72, Waynesboro 46
Woodbridge 71, Potomac 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
