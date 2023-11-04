Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Haverford School 17, Penn Charter 7 Hun, N.J. 49, Wyoming Seminary 0 Lawrenceville, N.J. 40, The Hill School…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Haverford School 17, Penn Charter 7

Hun, N.J. 49, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lawrenceville, N.J. 40, The Hill School 7

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 34, Delaware County Christian School 6

Malvern Prep 38, Germantown Academy 10

Pen Argyl 26, Mahanoy Area 6

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 43, Archbishop Wood 6

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

District 3=

Steelton-Highspire 56, Halifax 22

Class3A=

District 2=

Scranton Prep 54, Hanover Area 0

District 4=

Lewisburg 29, Montoursville 14

Mount Carmel 43, Wyalusing 21

Class 4A=

District 1=

Pope John Paul II 35, Pottstown 0

District 12=

Bartram 34, School of the Future 8

Class 5A=

District 1=

Chester 44, Upper Moreland 0

District 3=

Abington Heights 14, Scranton 6

District 12=

Martin Luther King 19, West Philadelphia 14

Class 6A=

District 12=

Philadelphia Northeast 9, Philadelphia George Washington 0

