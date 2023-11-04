Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Haverford School 17, Penn Charter 7
Hun, N.J. 49, Wyoming Seminary 0
Lawrenceville, N.J. 40, The Hill School 7
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 34, Delaware County Christian School 6
Malvern Prep 38, Germantown Academy 10
Pen Argyl 26, Mahanoy Area 6
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 43, Archbishop Wood 6
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
District 3=
Steelton-Highspire 56, Halifax 22
Class3A=
District 2=
Scranton Prep 54, Hanover Area 0
District 4=
Lewisburg 29, Montoursville 14
Mount Carmel 43, Wyalusing 21
Class 4A=
District 1=
Pope John Paul II 35, Pottstown 0
District 12=
Bartram 34, School of the Future 8
Class 5A=
District 1=
Chester 44, Upper Moreland 0
District 3=
Abington Heights 14, Scranton 6
District 12=
Martin Luther King 19, West Philadelphia 14
Class 6A=
District 12=
Philadelphia Northeast 9, Philadelphia George Washington 0
