PREP FOOTBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class 11AAA=

State Semifinal=

O Gorman 49, Harrisburg 34

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 28, Brandon Valley 21

Class 11AA=

State Semifinal=

Pierre T F Riggs High School 35, Watertown 14

Yankton 33, Tea Area 25

Class 11A=

State Semifinal=

Dell Rapids 22, Sioux Falls Christian 14

West Central 57, Lennox 16

Class 11B=

State Semifinal=

Elk Point-Jefferson 21, Winner 16

Hot Springs 28, Rapid City Christian 10

Class 9AA=

State Semifinal=

Howard 36, Platte-Geddes 0

Parkston 26, Hamlin 3

Class 9A=

State Semifinal=

Deubrook 18, Philip 14

Warner 37, Canistota 16

Class 9B=

State Semifinal=

Avon 46, DeSmet 19

Faulkton 42, Potter County 0

