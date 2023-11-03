PREP FOOTBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class 11AAA=
State Semifinal=
O Gorman 49, Harrisburg 34
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 28, Brandon Valley 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Harrisburg 34
Class 11AA=
State Semifinal=
Pierre T F Riggs High School 35, Watertown 14
Yankton 33, Tea Area 25
Class 11A=
State Semifinal=
Dell Rapids 22, Sioux Falls Christian 14
West Central 57, Lennox 16
Class 11B=
State Semifinal=
Elk Point-Jefferson 21, Winner 16
Hot Springs 28, Rapid City Christian 10
Class 9AA=
State Semifinal=
Howard 36, Platte-Geddes 0
Parkston 26, Hamlin 3
Class 9A=
State Semifinal=
Deubrook 18, Philip 14
Warner 37, Canistota 16
Class 9B=
State Semifinal=
Avon 46, DeSmet 19
Faulkton 42, Potter County 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.